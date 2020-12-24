With some deep discounts and an international rebound that should help REITs, these two funds might be of interest for some investors.

In a recent article on RQI, two other funds were brought up that both have exposure to REITs outside of the U.S.; IGR and AWP.

I have been shifting my portfolio to include more international exposure to help diversify and find some better valuations.

In the REIT/real estate closed-end fund space it would seem that the clear winner is the Cohen & Steers (CNS) offering of funds. These would include Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund (RNP) and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI). These funds have focused mostly on U.S. positions that have equated to some strong returns over the last decade. Today I wanted to look at two alternatives for a potential international rebound.

This would be the Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) and CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR). These funds certainly don't have the track record that the C&S funds do, but they also were hindered with their international investment sleeve lagging.

However, we know that U.S. outperformance isn't always the case historically speaking. This time could be different, but I wouldn't count on it as valuations from around the globe started looking like a much better value than U.S. positions. That isn't to say that U.S. stocks can't perform well either but historically speaking outperformance has traded off between the two investment categories.

Even though the pandemic sell-off in March, we saw a greater decline from international positions when the U.S. was excluded. From the chart above on international investing from Fidelity, we see that this would have been mostly the case for the last decade. We can see this when looking at the performance for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-U.S. ETF (VEU) and SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) YTD total return performances.

We see that same trend in the REIT space specifically on a YTD total return basis as well. Here we can look at Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) and Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) for comparison. This time, even though VNQ has dropped by less than VNQI, it appears that VNQ was actually the more volatile fund - making swings more dramatically upward and downward. On a YTD basis though, VNQ is down 6.65% and VNQI is down 9.76%.

This is clear to see when we look at the volatility metric between the two. So we have an underperforming but less volatile international REIT market, at least for this year.

When comparing these two ETFs over the longer-term, we do see the same has played out in REITs that has more broadly. That is underperformance in non-U.S. investments.

Bearing this in mind, in a recent RQI article that was posted, investors were asking about these two international REIT alternatives. They are certainly interesting, but I wouldn't necessarily see giving up any positions in RQI or RNP to invest in them personally.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)

AWP's aim is quite simple; to "provide capital appreciation and current income through global real estate securities."

The fund has total managed assets of $558.5 million, which is a fairly sized CEF. It allows for plenty of liquidity for most retail investors. They do use a small amount of leverage, with a leverage ratio of almost 10%. This is quite minimal and luckily for them, a low amount of leverage probably saved them from some further downside for the year.

The expense ratio for the fund comes to 1.33%, when excluding leverage this comes to a reasonable 1.19%.

Their latest Fact Sheet but U.S. exposure at 53.4% of their assets - the remainder from a diversified plethora of other countries. This should bode well for investors in AWP if assets are more diversified.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

IGR invests in "publicly traded real estate securities including REITs and is well diversified by geographic region and commercial property sector." They more specifically state that they " invest in 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities." They will invest up to "25% of assets in preferred shares of global real estate companies."

IGR is a much larger size than AWP with ~$1.122 billion in managed assets. They also utilize leverage though, but much more than AWP. Their leverage ratio comes to 24%. This is more typical of CEFs to have higher leverage when it is used. However, some might still consider this on the lower side since a lot of funds go right near the limit of 33%.

The expense ratio for the fund is 1.57%. If we exclude interest expense this comes out to a similar expense ratio of AWP, at 1.23%.

The geographic diversification does have IGR with slightly more exposure to U.S. investments but still allows for plenty of exposure outside the U.S. as well.

Performance - Favoring AWP Over The Long-Term

Those were the basics of the funds above, now we can compare the performance which gives us a clear winner of IGR on a YTD basis. Below is the performance between the funds on a YTD basis - both showing the total price return on the top chart and the total NAV return on the bottom chart.





However, going further back and the fund's performance becomes different, favoring AWP. To be sure, it is poor performance for both though.

This is a chart from 2007 since that is when AWP was launched. This was about one of the worst times to launch a fund, even more specifically, a REIT fund as real estate collapsed. IGR was incepted in 2004, for those curious.

Both funds since that time haven't done terribly well, but at least AWP over the last 13 years has some returns. Again, this goes back to the beginning of the discussion that international securities might bode well for both of these funds. So, with that being said, the track record seems to favor AWP here. This could be related to the fund utilizing less leverage than IGR. Since it was a long period of almost nothing to show for, leverage wouldn't have helped give IGR the edge. Though interesting enough, we do see that AWP did start to pull away performance-wise in ~2017.

Valuation - Both Aren't Necessarily Cheap Relative To Historical Data

Both funds do sport quite a deep discount. Which is a main attraction for CEFs overall. AWP at 12.07% discount and an even deeper discount with IGR at 14.77%.

That being said, the 1-year z-score for IGR comes to 0.13 and AWP at 0.62 - indicating that at least over the last year, IGR is showing a relatively deeper discount than its average. Long-term, we have the 5-year average discount of AWP at 12.67% and IGR at 13.76%. So even longer, IGR looks to be the cheaper trading fund. Perhaps due to its short-term YTD outperformance.





When comparing discounts/premiums from inception doesn't give us a clear winner either. Both funds have historically flipped back and forth between each other. This would make them appear to be good swap partners; similar strategies and varying valuation could help gain "free shares" through rotation trades.

Distribution - Both Yielding Attractive Rates, Paid Monthly

Both funds pay a monthly distribution, which is quite attractive for income investors. IGR's distribution rate comes to 8.89%, while AWP comes to a higher 9.28%.

Since both trades at enticing discounts, the distribution NAV rates come down to more manageable levels. For IGR this is 7.58% and AWP is 8.16%. That being said, we see that neither fund has been able to cover their distributions for a significant amount of time. This is evidenced through distribution cuts and their NAV declines.

(Source - CEFConnect)

If we are trying to gauge "stability" in the distribution. It would appear that the edge goes to IGR here as they haven't cut since the 2008/09 financial collapse - instead, they raised once during that period. Though it is hard to see from the chart above. This happened in mid-2015.

For AWP, we see that they have cut more recently, but they also raised more aggressively after the 2008/09 collapse. So, on that basis, it is harder to determine who a "winner" would be as far as stability is concerned.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Though the more important metric should be sustainability and not stability. This is if they seem like they may be able to continue paying the same rate without erosion to assets. This is harder to judge since both funds don't' have a history of actually earning their distribution, but one of eroding through most of their history.

They are also equity funds, so they can benefit from capital gains. On that basis alone, we could view AWP as more favorable as they have positive NAV total returns since its inception. While in that same time period, IGR has negative total NAV returns. It also doesn't mean that they can't just indefinitely pay whatever they want until a time of assets going to $0.

This also is harder to determine since their last reports don't line-up between the funds. AWP released its Semi-Annual Report at the end of April 30th, 2020. Basically when most of the market was still in panic mode. IGR released their Semi-Annual Report for the period ending June 30th, 2020. At this time, while COVID was and continues to remain a concern, the market panic was over and the stimulus was being injected.

This also means that IGR should have some higher NII coverage if they had the same exact portfolio because of the leverage expenses declining. This would have been reflected more in a June report, rather than an April report. Of course, that is also assuming if they had utilized the same amount of leverage - which they don't. IGR uses over double the amount of leverage that AWP does. Meaning that AWP will benefit less going forward from a decrease in interest rates.

All of that being said, IGR's NII coverage comes to 26.2%. AWP's NII coverage comes to almost 34%. Which is obviously much better, making the additional leverage utilized by IGR seem wasted.

From these reports, AWP would appear to have more unrealized appreciation "reserves" for paying out the distribution. IGR had around $92.2 million at the end of 2019, while AWP reported $71.8 million at the end of October 2019. In absolute terms, that does mean IGR has more dollars - but in relative terms, this favors AWP as a smaller fund. To put it further in context, AWP should pay out around $41 million in distributions when IGR would be anticipated to pay out almost $35 million.

That being said, that was from last year, since AWP has fallen on a total NAV return basis considerable more than IGR, this would change things. This once again highlights how hard it is to compare these two funds, especially when the reports don't line up. Making one clear winner here hard to say - over the longer-term we can give it to AWP, but in 2020 IGR is looking better as reflected by its NAV performance.

Top Holdings - Almost No Overlap

This is where both funds do get a bit more interesting and unique. As we highlighted above, we know that the fund's both offer international exposure. Though the majority of their assets still reside in U.S. investments. On a more granular level, both funds don't actually hold overlapping positions. Making them both quite unique. Since we know they are completely different fund sponsors, it will help offset their approaches. Additionally, this is why using NII alone for coverage makes it difficult.

The top holdings for AWP at the end of October can be seen below.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

The holdings for IGR at the end of October as well can be seen below.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

Here we see the minimal overlap. IGR is more concentrated than AWP, with 40.24% of its assets in the top ten.

The two positions that do overlap would be Prologis (PLD) and Equinox (EQIX). Both of these names are quite popular in the REIT space. PLD is a "logistics" REIT, or an industrial REIT to categorize the industry. This would include warehouses for storage and facilities that can provide for the distribution of products. EQIX is an attractive REIT as a data center real estate play. Playing a greater role in the modern world for data storage in an increasingly digitized world of business.

Along with EQIX, we also see that IGR holds two-tower REITs. These have also been on fire as a play on 5G and "work from home." Crown Castle International (CCI) and American Tower Corp (AMT) certainly have benefited from the continued reliance on tech and the need for communication throughout a pandemic.

These types of positions have benefitted greatly over the last several years due to this. However, they do seem to be pulling back now in relation to the broader U.S. large-cap index measured by SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) shows in terms of the performance below.





While they have given up some of these gains, it would appear that after such a large run a pause isn't out of the question.

Conclusion

Overall, one would have to have some conviction in the international REIT market outperforming relative to the U.S. market. I am optimistic and am adding to international exposure via more diversified funds. I hadn't personally thought of investing more specifically in international REITs. I'm quite content with my exposure to REITs through RNP and RQI. That being said, I do see the appeal here. Especially as discounts at RQI and RNP have tightened considerably from where we were.

Choosing between IGR and AWP also isn't as straight forward as it would seem. Both appear to be at attractive discounts at this time. Both have had rather poor performance relative to these U.S. funds over the longer-term - though that isn't all that surprising when seeing the data at the beginning of the article.

They also both provide a unique portfolio between the two. Their top holdings aren't showing a lot of overlap at this time. This further makes it seem that either or both could be appropriate for an investor looking for more international REIT exposure. Both funds also have a monthly distribution, which should be enticing for income investors.

If you are looking for just an absolute discount number, one might favor IGR here. The fund has also outperformed on a YTD basis and has also kept the same/raised its distribution since 2008. That would be the sell for IGR.

With that being said, the sell for AWP would be that it has a slightly higher distribution rate and slightly better value for the 1-year z-score. Additionally, the coverage of the distribution, even while being higher, does seem better over the longer-term. That is if we are looking at the NII coverage when they last reported. This is further reinforced by the NAV return metrics as a gauge too, with AWP outperforming over the longer-term.

