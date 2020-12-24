Consumers Are Not As Ebullient As Investors

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

The high-frequency economic statistics are telling us that the US economy is headed for a double-dip recession if additional stimulus is not provided. Consumer confidence has deteriorated to levels last seen in August, as the pandemic worsens, and stimulus programs come to an end this week. Congress finally passed a stimulus bill only to be thwarted by new demands from President Trump that conflict with his own party’s position. Trump needs to sign the bill by December 28 to avert a government shutdown and provide the aid desperately needed by the unemployed and small businesses, which are being crushed by the pandemic and the economic restrictions it brings. Congress will surely override his veto, but the delay will exacerbate a recovery that is running at stall speed.

New and Existing Home Sales

New home sales slid 11% in November to an annualized 841,000 from 945,000 in October, but that figure is still up 20.8% from a year ago. This has more to do with an unsustainable surge in demand and rising prices than anything else. The median price of a new home is up 5% over the past year to $335,300.

Existing home sales fell 2.5% in November after five consecutive months of increases, and the culprit is an all-time low in terms of supply, which is at 1.28 million units. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was 6.69 million, which is up 25.8% from a year ago. Sales of homes priced over $750,000 are up 80% over the past year. Median homes prices are up a whopping 14.6% over the past year to $310,800. Low mortgage rates and a booming stock market are fueling the surge in home purchases, and the lack of supply should push prices higher and help homebuilders in 2021.

Consumer Confidence

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index took an unexpected tumble from a downwardly revised level of 92.9 in October to 88.6 in November. This is the lowest level since August fueled by concerns about rising virus cases and hospitalizations, as well as increasing economic restrictions. The consensus was looking for the index to rise to 96.7.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders rose for a seventh consecutive month in November, increasing 0.9% overall and 0.4% when we exclude aircraft and defense products. That 0.4% increase for core capital goods orders has been weakening for five consecutive months, which is consistent with what we have seen in regional business activity indices. Business investment and spending on equipment is clearly slowing, as the pandemic’s surge takes its toll on all corners of the economy.

Unemployment Claims

Initial jobless claims for state unemployment insurance fell by 89,000 to 803,000 last week, while another 397,511 filed applications for benefits through federal programs scheduled to expire next week unless the stimulus bill is passed before year end. The total comes to nearly 1.3 million. Continuing claims through all state and federal programs remain over 20 million. The increase in government restrictions is likely to keep claims at these lofty levels until the number of hospitalizations decline, easing the burden on the healthcare system.

Personal Income and Outlays

Both income and spending declined in November, and the decline in spending was the first in seven months. Income fell 1.1%, which was due to the expiration of government aid programs, while spending fell 0.4%, as consumers cut back on sharply on the purchase of goods and services. These results were telegraphed months ago when the surge in the pandemic told us that restrictions on businesses would blanket the country at a time when stimulus programs were gradually coming to an end.

Conclusion

The latest wave of the pandemic started to hit the economy in November, as spending, income and job growth all stalled. Investors are not concerned with the President’s last-minute delay, as the market indices are flirting with record highs, and the consensus view is that stimulus will eventually come. What should be a concern is that every week that goes by without additional stimulus results in more small businesses going bankrupt, jobs being permanently lost, consumer spending weakening, and the hole we have dug for ourselves getting even deeper. That is the real economy.

The financial markets are drowning in stimulus, which is why they have performed so well, while consumers and small businesses are desperate for it, which is why the real economy continues to struggle. That divergence is the hole we keep digging, and it is filled with a mountain of debt that is going to come back to haunt us when the Fed achieves its objective of full employment and stable prices in the form of higher interest rates.

