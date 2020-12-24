Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is a "unlock and recovery" trade with upside of 51% during these difficult Covid-19 times. Company management is optimistic that all of its restaurants will be operational by June of 2021, with positive cash flow generation. These encouraging times ahead will create opportunities for earnings surprise and pent-up demand as consumers start eating out again. We expect Ark Restaurants to trade looking beyond Covid-19, and despite this third wave, we see silver linings ahead. With the rollout of the vaccine, we see favorable risk-reward for this company.

Ark Restaurants reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended results this September, with a quarterly EPS of -$0.54 and revenue of $21.7 million (-48% YoY).

Price Target & Evaluation

We had previously recommended Ark Restaurants at $12.00 on October 9, 2020 (see here), and it has gone up 50%. We are now revising up our price target to $27.20, which will further add 51% upside from today's price of $18.00 for this stock.

To reach this revised price target, we have used our estimated EPS of $1.70 on a steady-state FY09/2022, and a P/E of 16.0x, which when multiplied gave us our price target of $27.20. We used FY22 estimates as our benchmark for EPS because there is a high probability earnings will still be distorted as a result of Covid-19 for 1H of the next FY09/2021.

To arrive at our conservative P/E of 16.0x, we looked at the historical P/E multiples over the last three years for Ark Restaurants and took an average (not taking into account low P/E multiples after March 2020, because of Covid-19):

Source: Bloomberg Terminal ; 3-years trailing P/E

The EPS estimate of $1.70 for the FY09/2022 may seem high at first glance, but the company actually had an adjusted EPS of $1.94, right before the pandemic, for the FY09/2019 - see explanation below:

Loss on closure of Durgin-Park Restaurant in Boston

As you can see above, the "Loss on closure of Durgin-Park Restaurant" account in Boston's Faneuil Hall reduced net income by a significant amount in FY09/2019. Had this one-time expense not been there, then adjusted EPS for the year would have been $1.94, or a 44% increase from last year's EPS.

Valuation at Price Target and Current Price

Given below are the valuation metrics at the implied EPS of $1.70 and P/E of 16x for the current price and our price target on a steady-state FY09/2022e:

FY09/2022e P/E FCF Yield $18.00 (Today's Price) 10.6x 10.8% ($1.94/share) $27.20 (Our Price Target) 16.0x 7.1% ($1.94/share)

As you can see, the company is relatively inexpensive compared to small-cap indices (S&P small-cap index and Russell 2000) which are generally trading over 20x. The company also has an attractive FCF Yield, with our FCF per share estimate of $1.94 being well in line with company's average FCF per share of ~$1.50 over the last decade (to be noted that in FY09/2017 FCF per share was ($1.04)).

Stock Up +20% On Dec. 23

As our theory suggests, investors are looking past Covid-19. The stock spiked an astounding 19.1% at the close yesterday on Dec 23, and we think this is a trend that will continue going forward. This is in spite of the US seeing its highest number of Covid-19 cases, which has resulted in widespread lockdowns and major headwinds to the restaurant industry.

Source: Google

Other Reasons to Invest in Ark Restaurants

Source: Bloomberg Terminal ; Ark Restaurants five-year price chart

Given that the stock is down ~-30% YTD from pre-crisis levels, we see recovery in the cards, as the company reaches an inflection and looks to rebound. Ark Restaurants, worthy to note, is expected to have a healthy FCF per share of $1.94 on FY22e, which can be used towards organic growth, buybacks, or resumption of its $1.00/share attractive dividend payout.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Seasonality - Refer to Quarterly figures above: If you notice, the fiscal third (ending June) and fourth quarters (ending Sept) are much higher in revenues and EPS because they include the spring and summer holiday and tourism periods (March-September). We are hopeful that with 1) the vaccine being rolled out, 2) easing of occupancy restrictions at restaurants, and 3) management optimistic over positive cash flow generation come June 2021, the 2H earnings, we expect, will be very strong. So, even though 1H will be weak on the back of Covid-19 till, 2H being the company's strongest half from a trailing standpoint (being the outdoor season) will help the company have a strong year overall, coupled with earnings surprises, easy comparisons and traction in the stock price.

Q3 and Q4 (March-September) are Ark Restaurants' strongest quarters

Reaching Positive Cash Flows by June

Management on the earnings call predicted cash flows to be positive by June of next year as a result of the vaccine rollout. It was optimistic on the back of restaurants opening up fully by then, and things reaching a normal state.

Another encouraging outcome for Ark Restaurants is that approximately 17% of the restaurants have permanently shut, according to CNN on Dec 09, 2020:

About 17% of America's restaurants have already permanently closed this year, with the industry in further danger according to a new report... ...87% of full-service restaurants reported an average 36% drop in revenue and 83% expects sales to be "even worse" over the next three months as the virus continues to lash the United States. And 37% of restaurants said it is "unlikely" they will be open in six months from now, if there are no additional government help.

Lower competition and reduced supply will give Ark Restaurants added market share. This could create provisions for a pent-up demand scenario, which could provide a boost to cash flows in the third quarter (April-June) of next FY21.

But currently, and on a per-region basis, it has seen favorable cash flows so far in Florida (one of its biggest regions in terms of net sales), which is only down -20% from pre-Covid levels. Las Vegas, another big region, has been restricted to 25% seating because of government rules, and that has hurt business. New York has been hit the worst, with restaurants losing money throughout the summer months. These being its three main locations, all in all, it has been hard for the company to produce any cash flow at this time. The little that it can produce is by stringent cost reduction methods such as leases and payroll expenses.

We are confident that cash flows will improve by mid-2021, however, as management has said itself. On our consensus, the stock should still trade on a forward-looking basis, looking past the next two quarters plagued by Covid-19.

Acquisition in December 2020

Acquisition of high-end restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Source: New Times

The restaurant sector has been decimated due to Covid-19, and survivors like Ark Restaurants will undoubtedly increase market share as competitors close down and supply diminishes, and acquisition opportunities present themselves at rock-bottom valuations. To this end, Ark Restaurants announced the acquisition (deal closed on Dec 1st) of Blue Moon Fish Company restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The purchase price of $2.75 million, of which $1.75 million is cash and $1.0 million in a promissory note carrying a 5% interest rate. This restaurant has a 20-year track record (pre-Covid) of generating around $6 million in gross revenues and approximately $1 million in cash flow annually.

Management indicated that while many restaurant acquisitions occur at around 6x EV/EBITDA, Ark Restaurants is normally only interested in deals at around 3x. On a normalized revenue basis, the valuation of this deal at below 3x EV/EBITDA should be quite EPS and FCF accretive. Ark Restaurants believes it can both increase revenues and reduce/leverage costs of this restaurant. The land is not owned outright by the restaurant, but comes with long-term leases. While Blue Moon's revenues presently are running down about -20% YoY due to Covid-19 and related restrictions, it has quite a bit of outdoor seating on a canal, which should help to increase seating/revenues once the pandemic eases.

Debt & Cash Position - Hidden Real Estate Value

Ark Restaurants has $16.8 million year-end in cash and $45 million in debt (disaggregation of debt: $30 million to lenders, of which $20 million owed for purchasing of restaurants; $15 million to PPP loans). Notably, the company's roughly $20 million in debt is attributable to its recent purchase of JB's on the Beach, Shuckers (Florida) and Oyster House, Gulf Shores (Alabama). Both of these purchases were with the land and building, indicating that the company is now its own landlord at those sites, and this creates a lot of hidden value in assets and real estate. Additionally, if the need for more liquidity and cash flow should arise, the company can turn to "sale leasebacks", which Ark Restaurants management mentioned itself.

Sale Leasebacks Option

We essentially created Rustic Inn, for instance, which is our best 1 of the 4, but Gulf Shores is not far behind. We bought Rustic Inn for $7.5 million, when it was earning $1.5 million. Pre-pandemic, it was earning $3.5 million. We believe that given current interest rates, on a sale-leaseback, we could give up $1 million of rent and probably get $12 million, $13 million for that property. - Michael Weinstein, Founder & CEO of Ark Restaurants

A sale leaseback can easily result in an incremental $20 million or more in cash. Importantly, Ark Restaurants would be net debt neutral at that point, cash on the balance sheet would equal total debt. Management indicated that a sale leaseback would only be done as a backup plan if the need arises, it is our expectation that the company will not have to resort to this strategy.

Catalysts

Vaccine

The vaccine working is all this company needs to reach pre-Covid levels, and higher.

Easing of Lockdown Restrictions

Easing of lockdown restrictions on number of restaurants allowed to operate, social distancing, and seating capacity will help Ark Restaurants recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Restaurant Acquisitions

Further acquisitions could be the key to drive growth going forward given rock-bottom valuations and bargains.

Earnings Surprise

We expect easy comparisons in the 2H of FY09/2021.

Hidden Real Estate Value

The company has hidden real estate value since all of the land where it has restaurants is owned by it. It is its own landlord.

Sale Leaseback

This is a fall back option, a safety net. The company is lucky to be in a position to do this to shore up cash to pay off its debts if need be in an emergency. Many companies do not have this option to finance their debt.

Risks

Debt

Debt may impact the B/S if not dealt with appropriately by management.

Closure of a Restaurant

One restaurant not doing well could affect overall results, and the process of closure could be costly.

Tourism

If tourism fails to improve in the spring and summer months, then this could negatively affect Ark Restaurants' revenue.

Conclusion

Things are starting to improve sequentially, and we are still bullish for Ark Restaurants with 51% upside. This is because looking beyond Covid-19, lot of things look bright for the company. Ark Restaurants is a survivor in an industry that has been crushed by the weight of the lockdown. With a lack of competition, the company has the opportunity for real pent-up demand and earnings surprise late next year. Their acquisition of Blue Moon Fish Co, which is likely to hold accretive value on a bargain buy, is also another good sign. Ark Restaurants has a pure "unlock & recovery" outlook written all over it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.