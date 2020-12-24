In 2020, Facedrive's shareprice has soared and is one of the best performing stocks in Canada.

As the North American Indices touch record highs, there is a general sentiment that the markets are overextended. This is exasperated by the fact many companies are trading at what I would refer to as “hard to justify” valuations.

One such company is Facedrive (OTCQX:FDVRF)(TSXV:FD), arguably the most expensive stock in Canada. The company trades on the TSX Venture and has been one of the best performing stocks of the year. Year to date, the company’s stock price is up by 650%.

Although the company is down by ~40% from its 52-week high of $28.00 per share, investors should exercise extreme caution. As is the case with many of these momentum stocks, investors are letting emotions take hold of their decisions.

Lack of strategic direction

First off, let’s look at what the company does. The official description you’ll find on many sites describes it as a socially responsible ride sharing company. Here is the description from the Globe and Mail:

A ridesharing company that operates in the technology sector. Its customers can request rides in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles through the Facedrive App, to offer a transportation network that was first and foremost socially responsible and CO2 emissions neutral.

Pretty simple, right? Not so fast.

The company is also engaged in food delivery (Facedrive Foods), contact tracing (Facedrive Health), apparel (Facedrive Marketplace) and car leasing (Facedrive Steer). While expansion into new verticals can be a good thing, this is a company that has yet to prove the business model for its main business which is in fact, ridesharing.

As of late, Facedrive seems to be jumping in every momentum vertical available to them. From COVID-19 to Electric Vehicles. Instead of focusing its attention on the core business, management appears distracted by the latest shiny opportunity.

This is not to say these verticals won’t ultimately be successful. However, the company has yet to prove the core business model, so what makes investors think management has the skills and know-how to be successful in these vastly different verticals?

The company appears to lack a clear strategic direction. Does it want to be a ridesharing company? A tech company? A car company? A food deliver company?

Don’t look for clarity on the company's website either. The last investor presentation is from March of 2020 which is entirely focused on its goal to be a leading transportation as a service (TAAS) company, with a particular focus on ridesharing and commercial deliveries.

I have my doubts that one can be successful and a leader in all the verticals in which it now operates. Especially given the fact it has a very limited track record of success.

Speaking of which, bulls point to the fact that Facedrive is well positioned to benefit from the pandemic. Base on the list of verticals, this does seem plausible. Yet, the company generates most of its revenue from the core ride-sharing business which has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In 2019 the company generated ~$550K in revenue and revenue has dipped to $364k on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis. Which brings me to company valuation.

Most expensive stock in Canada?

As of writing, Facedrive has a market cap of $1.6 billion. No, that is not a typo. This is a company that has only generated $364,000 over the last twelve months and $550,000 at its peak. The valuation is unjustified.

Even if Facedrive was to grow revenue by 1,000% over the $550,000 it generated in 2019, the valuation still wouldn’t make sense. In case you were wondering, there is zero indication that the company is on the verge of this type of growth.

There are only 19 companies between the TSX and TSX Venture that have market caps above $1 billion and generated less than $100M on a TTM basis. Of those, about half are either junior exploration & development mining companies or pharmaceuticals.

Of the rest, the company which generated the least revenue is cannabis company the Cronos Group (CRON) which generated ~$37M in revenue. Most of the others have generated revenue of at least $50M over the past year.

Not a surprise, Facedrive is not profitable and has yet to generate positive EBITDA. Facedrive also doesn't generate positive cash flows, nor is it expected to turn cash positive anytime soon.

Given this, it is best to look at valuation in terms of revenue metrics and this is where the overvaluation really stands out. Facedrive is trading at ~1,600 times sales and has a similar 1,600 EV-to-revenue ratio. No other company comes close to being that expensive. Once again, of the those companies it was compared against (Market Cap >$1B, Revenue $<100M) Cronos is the second most expensive with P/S and EV/Revenue ratios of 74 and 40 respectively.

If you compared it to another ridesharing company like Uber Technologies (UBER) and afood delivery company like Goodfood Market (OTC:GDDFF)[TSX:FOOD], there is an even greater disconnect. Uber is trading at P/S and EV/Revenue ratios of 6.92 and 7.35, while Goodfood is trading at 2.35 and 2.20 respectively.

What do analysts have to say? Even analysts are staying away from this company. There are no analysts covering Facedrive and it is the only one of those 20 companies that has no coverage.

Of note, it also appears to be the only Canadian stock with a market cap greater than $1 billion that has no coverage. I came to this conclusion by using Zack’s analyst estimates data. After screening for market caps greater than $1 billion, every company except for Facedrive had either earnings, revenue (or both) estimates.

I’m avoiding the stock

When it comes to investing in high growth stocks, I prefer to stick to companies which have a proven business model, a track record of success and a clear strategy. Facedrive is first and foremost a ridesharing company. That in of itself isn’t a bad thing. However, it is a low margin business with low barriers to entry and heavy competition.

The company is also veering in different directions. The most obvious of which is the company’s marketplace which sells Bel-Air apparel – yes, the same Bel-Air apparel line launched by Will Smith.

Am I the only one that finds this completely random? In my opinion, it seems more like it satisfies a childhood dream than a complimentary vertical to a ride-sharing company. I’d rather see a company focus and excel in one or two verticals rather than try to lead in multiple, and in some cases completely unrelated, verticals.

Even if one can get past the strategy, it is near impossible to get past current valuation. It is priced beyond perfection. Investors who are taking a position here are taking considerable risk as Facedrive is arguably, the most expensive stock in the country.

Investors should ask themselves, is Facedrive going to be the fastest growing stock in the country over the next year, two years or longer? If the answer is no, then investors are best taking risks elsewhere as the rewards don't justify the risks.

