Oil Price Rally May Not Last In 2021

Meanwhile, Libyan production has reached new highs and OPEC+ has already eased 500,000bpd. Biden's stance on China is almost the same and rigs are up. Oil prices, as we enter the new year, are bound to fall.

With anticipations of another wave of lockdowns and restrictions across Europe, oil demand can face new challenges. Mobility will be seriously impacted.

Oil prices have staged an impressive rally with Brent crossing $50 for the first time since March 2020 and WTI almost touching $50. News of vaccines and its effectiveness plus the Biden presidency certainly had a very positive impact of markets and investors with the Scottish business confidence index rising highest since the pandemic and German Ifo Business Index also ending higher in December as compared to last month. However, recent news of a new strain of COVID19, in the UK, has certainly dampened optimism with renewed calls to caution.

During such extraordinary uncertainty it is highly relevant to ask if this rally is sustainable and/or [oil] prices can take another plunge?

After the news of virus, more than 40 countries have imposed a travel ban on flights from the UK. The government announced London will move into Tier 4 which means a complete lockdown. With Christmas around the corner that is going to be a huge blow for the economy especially retailers. Oil markets tanked on fresh concerns regarding another wave of tougher restrictions and prolonged lockdowns. Brent fell 6 percent sliding below $50 while WTI also declined by almost $3. The current price levels are simply not sustainable and we will see a steep drop as we step into next year.

Now before we discuss whether prices will continue to rise in 2021, it is instructive to note that sentiments play a more pronounced role in determining the trajectory of prices than fundamentals. It is both ironic and surprising to see markets rallying in the recent weeks - even before vaccines - while cases around the world touched new highs. For instance, on November 10th U.S. recorded a record 130,000 cases in a single day, the S&P 500 that day opened and closed without budging. By July 2020 deaths by COVID19 in the U.S. was 150,000 and 4.2 million confirmed cases -the S&P 500 index at that time was between 2900 to 2300. However, before the announcement of vaccination i.e. 9th of November 2020, the number of deaths have reached up to 216,025 by mid October while the same index was hovering around 3500! That is not logical. 216,000 deaths are indeed worse than 150,000. However, markets move on sentiments. The deaths and cases - no matter how fast they have risen - had become a normal news bereft of the power to change the behavior of investors.

Markets and investors seem to price in factors/variables. Similarly, the news of Pfizer's vaccine being 90 percent effective sent markets soaring; however, global economic activity, mobility and other indicators were more or less the same or without any drastic improvements.

The current oil price rally is a function of a similar bullish sentiment, not a result of changes in fundamentals. For example, the global jet fuel demand, that accounts for almost 10 percent of oil demand, is still down with IEA declaring a fall in jet fuel consumption contributing to 80 percent decline in oil consumption next year.

In terms of road transport, albeit the IEA report says that it will return to 2019 levels next year, data suggest otherwise. Global road usage is 20 - 25 percent down and as Mark Rossano of Primary Vision Network says that it is slowing in parts of Asia, steady in Europe but worse in U.S. and may move it down further to 30 percent.

Source: Primary Vision Network, EIA UPDATE - Christmas Demand 2020

For comparison between the regions see below:

The reason this current rally isn't sustainable is that notwithstanding the news of vaccine, oil demand is far from getting back at pre-pandemic levels. OPEC, EIA, and IEA all concur that demand will be 10 mbpd less than what was projected end of last year.

As highlighted by a recently released report by Primary Vision Network, commercial inventories continue to swell with floating storage rising throughout North Sea and Europe - oil in transit is also up. OECD stockpiles are still above 2016 levels despite falling for the past three months.

Now this new strain of virus has certainly made a dent in the prevailing positive sentiment raising doubts regarding the speed of the economic recovery we were supposedly embarked upon. It will also, evidently, affect the global oil demand recovery too as, if this mutation proves out to be even deadlier, the lockdowns and restrictions may remain for another 6 months or so. The effect on consumer sentiment and business confidence will also be profound.

Overall, the optimism on which the current rally is based can't last long. Prices will fall as trade war with China may also restart or we might not see a thaw in relationship as there seems to be no hint of that.

Another important aspect is the prospect of cheating among OPEC+ members. With the recent increase of 500,000 bpd, the room for exceeding their quotas has only increased. Last month in November, members of OPEC already pumped 670,000 bpd more as compared to October 2020. Libyan production is expected to reach 1.3 mbpd. Members exempt from production cuts are adding 600,000 bpd to the markets. Russia, one of the key members of this new OPEC+ alliance, has already voiced its support to add a further 500,000 bpd to the markets despite fears of another slowdown because of the aforesaid new strain.

The psychological barrier of $50 is really important. WTI reached near but didn't break it. It can get a strong support around 45.66 and 43.50 and then 43.20. But as we have seen these support and resistance levels break as if they don't exist - when the sentiment changes.

Taking a long position near $50 can be dangerous for investors. A correction is due any time soon - we saw a clear indication when prices slid recently. It can be triggered by any news or development that may cause the sentiments to shift such as an exchange of strong rhetoric between China and U.S. in terms of the ongoing trade war or the possibility of a further increase in OPEC+ production and/or if any member from OPEC start to cheat. Further complications in the virus may also impact the current sentiment.

The roll-out of vaccines has certainly ushered in a post-pandemic world. But the recovery of the global economy, and therefore oil demand, is a process ,not an event. It will take time for the world to return to normal and remain there. The best guess can be end of 2021. Before that, there will be a lot of hiccups.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.