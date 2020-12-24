In our view, at a fair valuation of a P/E around 30, current investors would see negative annualized returns in the medium term, despite our modest growth assumptions.

Despite the company's humble growth metrics and slowed down dividend growth, the stock has run massively, with an unfitting valuation multiple attached.

Badger Meter's niche business model and deep know-how of its small market have helped it grow consistently over time, selling its products and services primarily to municipalities.

Badger Meter(BMI) has a long history of delivering to shareholders' expectations, growing its smart water and flow measurement solutions business consistently. The company has also achieved a great balance between reinvesting its cash flows in its future and returning capital to shareholders, featuring 28 years of consecutive dividend increases.

While COVID-19 modestly affected the company's Q2 top line, revenues made a quick comeback in Q3, posting a new quarterly high of $113.6M. Combined with attractive catalysts like its margins expanding, BMI's latest results were definitely pleasant and promising in terms of the company's future profitability. However, we believe that the stock's prolonged rally has caused shares to trade at unsustainable valuation levels, which should limit current shareholder returns going forward.

Source: Google Finance

In this article, we will:

Discuss what we like about BMI's business model and financials

Assess the stock's dividend, valuation, and expected investor returns

Conclude why BMI should be avoided due to its sensitivity against a possible valuation compression

Business model and financials

Despite its small market cap of just $2.6B, BMI is a market leader in mechanical and static water meters, as well as flow instrumentation products. The company's niche business model and deep know-how of its small market have helped it grow consistently over time, selling its products and services primarily to municipalities. Because municipalities are governmental entities, the company enjoys secured cash flows with a consistent backlog, which helps smooth out any volatile revenue fluctuations. Simultaneously, no customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenues, which makes for a diversified sales mix.

Through both organic growth and various acquisitions along the way, BMI has achieved consistent revenue growth for decades, ranging in the mid-single digits.

Additionally, we like the company's approach to innovation and leaning towards information technology. Its cloud-hosted BEACON Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA) software suite is used to improve the utilities’ visibility of their water and water usage. While the company does not separately disclose this segment's revenues, we can tell that sales are growing by looking at the company's gross profit margins, which have been expanding. We believe that BMI's SaaS suite is the primary reason behind the company's expanded profitability, which we like a lot due to its recurring nature of payments that adds an extra layer of predictability when it comes to BMI's financials.

Despite its consistent growth and profitability, however, we believe that the company's current capital returns and expected future growth are not sufficient to justify its current valuation.

The dividend, the valuation, and future investor returns

The dividend

Numbering 28 years of consecutive dividend increases, Badger Meter has been focusing on rewarding shareholders for quite some time now. Additionally, dividend increases have been pretty rapid, with the company featuring a 10-year DPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of just over 10%. Investors should also feel quite safe about future payouts, with the payout ratio currently below 50%. Management has informed investors that it plans to grow the dividend in line with earnings. Considering that its latest DPS increase was only 6%, we are discouraged about considerable earnings growth in the future. Additionally, we cannot assume growing EPS through stock buybacks, as the company has historically not executed any, nor has it announced any intentions to do so.

The valuation

Despite the company's humble growth metrics and slowed down dividend growth, the stock has run massively, with an unfitting valuation multiple attached. At its current forward P/E of 50, the stock currently offers a decade low yield of just 0.82%.

On the one hand, we get investors' appeal towards BMI. The company is a dominant player in its niche industry, enjoys municipality-sourced cash flows, grows its margins, and showcases an attractive dividend growth record. However, its current valuation is overblown, and BMI's expected growth, while consistent, is not enough to justify the current multiple.

Similar to its regular historical performance, analyst estimates point towards sine-digit EPS growth over the next couple of years. As you can see, the stock is currently trading at around 45.8 times its FY2022 earnings, which is current growth and capital returns cannot sustain, likely to lead to reduced shareholder expected returns.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shareholder returns

Due to BMI's valuation expansion, its current below 1% yield means that investors are getting tiny tangible returns and expect the majority of their gains to come out of capital gains. To be fair, let's assume that its latest reduced DPS increase was for management to remain prudent due to the ongoing pandemic. Hence, let's consider a more encouraging EPS & DPS growth of around 8% in the medium term, following analyst expectations.

As you can see, by applying these growth rates on BMI's current EPS & DPS on a wide range of various future potential P/E ratios, we get the following results:

Firstly, due to the minimal dividend returns, the only way for investors to generate sufficient annualized returns of around 9%, is if the stock retains its current, overblown valuation. Additionally, since the stock lacks sufficient capital returns (e.g. higher current dividend yield/buybacks), investor returns are very sensitive to a valuation compression. For instance, at around 25-30 times its underlying net income, which in our view, is the fair valuation for the stock, investors should expect negative annualized returns. Even a modest valuation compression to a (still expensive) P/E of around 40 would result in minimal annualized returns. Hence, we believe that BMI's current risk/reward ratio is not attractive.

Source: Author

Conclusion

Badger Meter has been a well-managed company, growing its business for decades, with exciting exposure to IT and a compelling dividend growth streak. Despite its resilient cash flows and modest growth prospects, the stock's valuation expansion has expanded over little justification, hardly matching the company's capital returns. At its current tiny yield, investors have 0 margins of safety against a very reasonable valuation compression.

In our view, at a fair valuation of a P/E around 30, current investors would see negative annualized returns in the medium term, despite our modest growth assumptions. Hence we believe shares should be avoided, and while we are not shorting the stock, our sentiment is concluded as bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.