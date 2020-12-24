Introduction and Profile

Anticipating an economic recovery, basic material stocks have enjoyed a fine run of late; over the last three months, The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) which tracks a basket of US basic materials stocks, has generated more than twice the returns of the S&P500. Cabot Corporation (CBT) is a part of this segment.

CBT is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company that is primarily known for its expertise in manufacturing rubber grade and specialty grade carbon blacks (other key products include fumed metal oxides, specialty compounds, inkjet colorants, activated carbons, and aerogel). The company is an indirect play on recovering auto and industrial momentum, as its products are primarily used as additives in the broad production process of tires, plastics, rubber goods, etc. For instance, carbon black is used in tire and seat belt manufacturing due to its ability to effectively absorb UV light, minimize thermal damage, and increase the service lives of these products. Similarly, in the plastics space, carbon black’s electrical conductivity and antistatic qualities make this a very useful ingredient. CBT also has a range of activated carbon products that are used as purification agents in water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases. All in all, you get a sense that much of CBT’s prospects are tied to the ebb and flow of industrial applications.

2020 has not been a particularly great year for CBT (Annual sales were down 22% YoY with a net loss of -238m- the company reports on a September year ending basis), as business was hampered by the broad demand contraction from auto clients, loss on its mine divestments, and some impairment charges. Currently, I am cautiously optimistic about the stock; so far there have only been faint signs of a turnaround, but there is potential for this to change over the coming quarters. In this article, I will look to touch upon some of the key factors that potential investors can look out for, with regards to the CBT story.

Can the auto segment continue to improve without any significant hiccups?

If the CBT stock is to do well, it will need the sequential improvement in the auto segment to continue without any major hindrances as its fortunes are closely tied to the prospects of this sector. Auto production makes up for ~25% of CBT’s total sales, ranging from tires on new cars to various applications of their performance chemicals such as structural adhesives, batteries, coatings, and plastics (source: earnings transcripts). IHS Markit, expects global light-vehicle production in 2021 to rebound by 14% to 84.3m units, from a likely figure of 74.1m units in 2020 (-17% annual decline). That said, it's important to not get too carried away with next year’s forecast as it also implies that next year's production levels of 84.3m are still c.5% lower than the 2019 figure of c.89m units. The replacement tire segment is more resilient and whilst I have not been able to source any industry forecasts, the CBT management did mention that global industry light vehicle replacement volumes in September only fell by -6% YoY vs -31% YoY in the June quarter.

CBT’s largest segment- Reinforcement Materials (c.51% of group sales) is the most acutely exposed to these light-vehicle production trends. Volumes of this division in the September quarter improved sequentially to -11% vs -42% in the June quarter. In the December quarter, whilst there should be some pickup due to inventory restocking initiatives from clients, volumes are unlikely to significantly improve from the current -11% run rate, as it is a seasonally weak quarter. In all likelihood, we may only see volumes ramp up from the March quarter. On the plus side, the CBT management did highlight strong spot pricing dynamics in their Chinese market during the September quarter (China is incidentally their largest geography with a 23% weight-source: Annual report). Considering that China has been leading the economic revival, one would hope similar pricing trends follow in other regions.

Watch out for any EBIT improvement in the Performance Chemicals division

A couple of years back, CBT’s Performance Chemicals Division had company leading EBIT margins of 19.5% (FY18 Group margin-15.3%, FY18 Reinforcement Materials margin- 15.7%, FY18 Purification Solutions had an operational loss). But this has collapsed quite significantly over the last two years, and only came in at 12.6% in FY20, lower than the corresponding margin of reinforcement materials at 12.9%. In the current fiscal this division has suffered from an unfavorable product mix and some pricing challenges with regards to its fumed metal oxide products. Going forward, as the auto market picks up steam, you would think they would be able to sell more of the high margin products such as specialty compounds and specialty carbons. CBT management also mentioned that they’ve corrected the pricing issues in fumed metal oxide and there’s a good chance this gets reflected in the coming quarter.

Ongoing improvements in the fixed costs of the purification solutions segment and any potential monetization opportunities will be taken well by the market

Of CBT’s three divisions, its smallest division- the Purification Solutions segment (c.11% of group sales) was the only segment to see some signs of operating leverage in FY20. The segment EBIT of this division grew by 50% even as sales fell by 9% annually (whereas the Reinforcement Materials Division saw an EBIT decline of -39% YoY on a topline decrease of -31% YoY, and the Performance Chemicals Segment saw an EBIT decline of -22% YoY on a topline de-growth of -6% YoY) (Source: Data computed from the annual report). This implies that they’ve been able to take out some fixed costs in recent quarters, and in the most recent annual report, the company mentions that they expect to generate a further c. $15m of EBIT benefits in FY21. The company has been doing well to re-position this segment (indulged in some restructuring activities and got into long-term supply agreements for lignite activated carbon) and are open to divesting the operations (in FY20 they sold their lignite mine in Marshall, Texas). In the December quarter, this segment is likely to run into some seasonal challenges tied to the water and mercury removal purification market, so any ongoing improvements on the fixed costs or a potential stake sale would be a welcome development. I’d like to think that CBT’s long-term lignite based activated carbon supply agreement with ADACS should make this an attractive proposition for potential buyers (ADACS will manufacture and supply exclusively for CBT).

Can they return to buybacks and help boost the valuation multiple?

In addition to its expertise in carbon black, CBT is also noted for its dividend credentials, which it has not compromised on despite going through a difficult year operationally. It has grown its dividends annually over the last 9 years and currently, investors can lock in a very useful forward dividend yield of 3.19%, which is c.40bps better than the long-term average of 2.8%.

In addition to that, until this year, the company had also previously engaged in significant share buybacks (spent 173m and 142m in FY19 and FY18). This year, they only did a little bit in Q1 (+44m), and then suspended their repurchase activities in Q2 to conserve cash. There hasn’t been any indication from the management on plans to recommence this, but I think a return to this sometime in FY21 could be a useful shot in the arm for CBT’s forward P/E valuation multiple which currently trades at 13.16x, a discount of c.29% to its 5-year average multiple, and a significant discount of c.49% to its peak multiple over the last 5-years. Do they have the excess cash to recommence this? It’s difficult to call. Let me explain.

Source: YCharts

In FY20 amidst their operational challenges, CBT did well to conserve cash largely on account of what happened on the working capital front. In H1-20, management had guided to $200m of operating cash flow for H2-20 but managed to exceed this and delivered $248m eventually; for the whole year, working capital saw a decline of $185m. The company has done well to collect its receivables and inventory has been maintained at relatively low levels but some of these developments are also due to the weak business environment for much of 2020 and as activity picks up I would expect receivables and inventory to trend up. That said, there could be some operational improvements that could aid the cash flow. Besides, if they manage to monetize the purification business, that could do a world of good for shareholder returns via buybacks or a special dividend. I’m speculating of course but it'd be interesting to see where the excess cash goes if and when the sale takes place.

Watch the dollar’s trajectory

CBT may be headquartered in the US but this is more of a global play; ~78% of CBT's group sales come from outside the US (China accounts for 30% of international sales), so currency headwinds tend to play a key role. In FY20 (Sep year-end) unfavorable FX translation wiped out $40m of CBT’s group sales. There’s a good chance that FX may be more of a tailwind in FY21, at least in the December quarter. In July, the dollar index fell below the lower boundary of its multi-year channel resistance and has since struggled to recover. Hitherto, since the start of the current quarter, the Dollar Index (DXY) is down ~3.5% and there’s potential for further depreciation of c.2-2.2% to the $88.5-$88.4 levels (yellow highlighted area). I feel the gravitation towards risk assets in 2021 and the Fed’s dovish stance should continue to chip away at the dollar. If this thesis is to prove right, CBT should get a welcome boost to its top line via FX.

Source: Trading View

Price action- Can the stock break free from the 2019 congestion zone?

Over the last two decades, the CBT stock has broadly chopped around within a broad channel. In Jan-2018 it had peaked close to the $70 levels and has since fallen off towards the lower boundary of this channel. After the broad carnage in March, the stock has managed to recover gradually and has now incidentally come back to the pre COVID congestion zone (yellow highlighted area). Note that this zone ($40-$50) had served as a point of congestion for the whole of 2019 so it will not be easy for the stock to break past and there’s a good chance you see some accumulation at these levels. Some significantly positive developments with regards to some of the factors I’ve covered in the other sections of this article may well push this stock outside this congestion zone.

Source: Trading View

Closing thoughts

CBT could be a useful indirect proxy on improving global auto and industrial momentum, but it's still quite a tricky landscape to navigate. I'd like to believe we have seen the worst, but the December quarter has traditionally been a seasonally weak quarter for CBT’s Reinforcement Solutions and Purification Solutions segments, so it may take a while for the bullish rationale to play out. I'd also be watching out for any divestment related news, and if CBT can continue to drive through working capital and operational improvements, with a view to recommencing its buybacks. Valuations are cheap relative to history and the CBT stock could break out of the 2019 congestion zone if there are any positive developments on some of the scenarios I’ve discussed in my article. Investors can keep an eye out for these developments and pocket a tidy current forward yield of 3.2% which is superior to its historical average of 2.8%. If some of these developments don’t come to fruition or are likely delayed, you're may see the stock chop around within the current congestion zone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.