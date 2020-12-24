Summary

The Gap is Simon Property Group's largest U.S. rent payer and is signaling its mall store count will drop from roughly 400 stores (FY 2019) to 200 stores (FY 2023).

The Gap's FY 2023 Strategic Plan is targeting a sales mix of 50% e-commerce and 80% of sales to be off-mall.

According to high frequency data, Sensormatic lowered its holiday foot-traffic forecast (down 34% to 36%) for the six weeks ending Jan. 2, from (down 22% to 25%).