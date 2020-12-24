Persistent and sustained institutional buying in MiMedx should not be ignored as heavy hitters position themselves for key knee osteoarthritis data in 2021.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) has had a very rough past few years which appears to be in the rearview mirror as institutions appear to be loading up on shares. With potential game-changing knee osteoarthritis data coming in 2021, this sets up a perfect buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. MiMedx is perfectly positioned for a sustained uptick in share value especially with significant sales growth right potentially around the corner that could exacerbate buying pressure.

Here is a good look at what MiMedx shares have done last week as volume and prices soared compared to data over the past month.

Data by YCharts

Shares briefly topped the $10 mark last week for the first time since the beginning of 2018. MiMedx's internal investigation tanked shares in early 2018 and continued to adversely affect shares until the conclusion of the investigation 15 months later in early 2019. Last week's ~50% run-up in shares from ~$6 a share to $9.56 came thanks to an explosion in volume from ~500k-1m shares a day traded to up around ~8m-10m shares traded the last few days of the week.

A key catalyst in helping to set off this explosion in price action was early institutional investor Prescience Point's newest analysis featuring an updated $31.84 price target for MiMedx shares. Prescience point bought into MiMedx's story at $2.16 a share taking an ~7.3% stake in MiMedx in early 2019. Prescience's forethought has brought about bountiful rewards for it which appears to only be a good start if its newest price target, with an ~233% additional upside from Friday's close, comes to fruition.

The golden goose egg as far as MiMedx is concerned is its knee osteoarthritis Phase 2b clinical trial which is scheduled for completion in October of 2021. Knee osteoarthritis affects about ~20 million people in the U.S. alone with steroid injections among the few treatments with considerable drawbacks including efficacy, safety, and continued degradation of the knee. Early clinical data for MiMedx's injection of micronized dHACM proposes the possibility that its treatment not only could be more efficacious and safe, but it might also be regenerative! Imagine what a game-changing therapy that could be for the millions who suffer from knee osteoarthritis.

In the meantime, MiMedx will have to settle for turning around sales of its best-in-class assortment of products like EpiFix. Sales have flagged considerably over the past few years due to the company's internal investigation, SEC and DOJ investigations, and the spread and resurgence of COVID-19 across the U.S.

Data by YCharts

MiMedx has ~ 50% upside in sales growth just to get back to where it was a few years ago before it ran into its investigation issues. Settling with the SEC for $1.5 million and the DOJ for $6.5 million over VA price disclosures, while getting its financials fully up-to-date, means that legacy concerns are mostly behind the company. Re-establishing profitable relationships with former customers could happen sooner rather than later, especially as it continues to expand its product offerings with products like the company's EpiCord expandable placental allograft.

A rapid rebound in revenues, positive Phase 3 2021 data in the company's plantar fasciitis trial and game-changing knee osteoarthritis data could be enough tailwinds to send shares towards $30 in a hurry, especially means shares are considerably undervalued still from its internal investigation. The company's recent surge in share price only took it to a little above a $1 billion market cap meaning that it still has plenty of room to run if it gets its sales back in order before key 2021 data.

MiMedx's Q3 results showed that the company had approximately $109.6 million in cash and equivalents on September 30, 2020, or approximately $62 million net of debt. This puts MiMedx in a much better cash position than the company has been in for the past few years.

Data by YCharts

Investigational expenses for MiMedx should rapidly trend from here towards $0 after the third quarter's $12 million expense. This upcoming reduction in quarterly legal fees and costs combined with revenues potentially continuing to rise should mean MiMedx has plenty of cash to get the company to another successful capital raise in 2021 if it even needs one. Its next capital raise would also be on much better terms now that it is relisted on the Nasdaq after it was able to successfully raise ~$150 million back in July of 2020.

Third-quarter sales came in at ~$64.3 million on the conservative "as-shipped" basis with an 84% gross margin. As MiMedx expands its sales force again, after slashing headcount by 24% in late 2018, profits could rapidly expand as well as the company's gross margins. Scalability and the ability to sell again to markets that closed off to it upon delisting should help MiMedx to see margins closer to where they were before its internal investigation.

Data by YCharts

Previous data shows that MiMedx has about 6% upside in its margins at this time as its best-in-class products are very profitable. Rapid vaccinations against COVID-19 in 2021 could also have a catchup effect on sales in 2021 as surgeries and procedures not deemed essential get done that were delayed by COVID's resurgence.

MiMedx is making believers of new investors as massive volume and substantial price increases have pointed towards additional institutional investments. Relisting on the Nasdaq opens the company up again to many new investments especially as it turns around its revenue picture as legacy drags trend towards $0. Key clinical trial data, along with a newly expanded product line, could bring substantially more interest in a company just barely trending over a $1 billion market cap as it has no near-term cash concerns at this time. I continue to be long MiMedx shares as a larger-than-average position in my portfolio. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.