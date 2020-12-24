Today, we are providing an investment analysis on an intriguing concern in a fast-growing business. It has established a nice niche and I believe the end game for this concern is to get bought out in the foreseeable future. Under a new CEO, the company has streamlined expenses and become profitable. With the hoopla around the recent IPO of DoorDash (DASH), it seems like a good time to look at a much, much smaller competitor in the same space. A full analysis and investment thesis is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Source: Company Presentation

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a Lafayette, Louisiana,-based on-demand food ordering and delivery company whose platform connects local restaurants with diners primarily in the South and Southeast U.S. The business provides delivery, carryout, and dine-in options from over 19,000 restaurants in more than 700 cities distributed by ~27,000 contracted drivers in 10 states. The company was founded in 2013 and was taken public via an acquisition by blank check company Landcadia Holdings, Inc. – which went public in 2016 – in 2018. The aggregate consideration for Waitr was ~$300 million, consisting of $71.7 million in cash and 22.8 million shares of the Landcadia stock (now Waitr stock) valued at $10 per. After trading near $0.25 a share in both October 2019 and March 2020, its stock roared back to more than $5. Shares of WTRH trade right at $3.25 currently, equating to a market cap slightly above $350 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Brief History (2019)

Approximately one month after consummating the transaction that brought it public, Waitr announced that it would be acquiring Bite Squad, a similar business with ~11,000 restaurants on its platform. The footprint-expanding deal closed in January 2019 at a total consideration of $335.9 million, consisting of $197.3 million in cash; $126.6 million in stock (then valued at $11.95 per share), and $11.9 million of debt extinguishment. To make the purchase possible, the company received debt financing of $42.1 million. Then to continue its fast growth track, Waitr bled cash, compelling it to raise gross proceeds of $50 million through a secondary offering in May 2019 while assuming even more debt.

After posting proforma growth of 78% at the expense of a 371% increase in Adj. EBITDA losses during 1Q19, Waitr watched its investors bail en masse when it reported a 2Q19 proforma revenue increase of 41% while Adj. EBITDA losses surged 577% year-over-year. Citing difficulties integrating Bite Squad, poor marketing spends, and the competitive environment, the company lowered its full-year revenue forecast from $250 million to $215 million. It also announced that the company’s Founder and CEO Chris Meaux was stepping aside as the board initiated a review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Normally viewed as a positive by investors, this review was taken as an SOS signal, resulting in the company’s market cap halving in the following trading session to $1.89.

Shares of WTRH already were trading below $1 when it reported 3Q19 results, due in large measure to its failure to find an acquirer as well as the resignations of the company’s CFO and two board members. The quarterly performance stoked fears that bankruptcy might be in the offing as Waitr saw its Adj. EBITDA loss rise 516% year-over-year to $15.4 million. On top of its own pitiful performance, the industry was beset with competitive and regulatory issues, including California’s (ultimately unsuccessful) move to classify delivery drivers as employees instead of contractors. By YE19, Waitr had lost $54.8 million on the Adj. EBITDA line on revenue of $191.7 million – well below its revised forecast – equating to a -29% margin, while its stock had cratered 97% since the close of the Bite Squad deal in mid-January.

A Chip and a Chair (2020):

The woeful 2019 prompted the resignation of short-lived CEO Adam Price in favor of Carl Grimstad, the co-founder and former chairman and CEO of iPayment (OTC:IYQT). He immediately went to work on making Waitr profitable, continuing a December 2019 initiative to close (ultimately) 60 unprofitable, non-core markets, electing to emphasize profitable small and medium size markets in ~700 cities. Grimstad also went to work improving revenue per order (by emphasizing independent restaurants that typically command higher price points than quick-serve restaurants) and costs per order (by slashing its marketing budget and eliminating all W-2 drivers) in its remaining markets – but with only $29.3 million of cash remaining and debt of $131.0 million, time was of the essence.

Even though these efforts had improved the company’s cash position as of March 13, 2020, to $30.5 million, its stock was still staring at a delisting, trading at $0.278 a share. Then Grimstad and Waitr caught a break as traders bid up its stock, seeing it as a beneficiary of the stay-at-home economy. By the time the company reported 1Q20 earnings on May 7 (pre-announced on April 16), its stock was trading at $1.62. With Adj. EBITDA improving markedly to a positive $3.7 million vs. a loss of $9.9 million in the prior year period – a function of average revenue per order rising 28% to $12.94 – speculators ignored the 8% drop in revenue and a dilutive debt conversion, sending shares 44% higher to $2.34 in the subsequent trading session. Also encouraging to investors was both the announcement that it was expanding its offerings to include grocery and alcohol delivery and word that April was more profitable than all of 1Q20.

Dilution:

Grimstad was able to remove $25.0 million of debt off the balance sheet by promising to prepay $12.5 million and converting another $12.5 million into 9.3 million shares of WTRH. Additionally, with its stock on the mend, Waitr entered into two ATM facilities, under which it raised net proceeds of $47.6 million at an average price of $2.04 per share between March 20 and July 10. The collective dilutive effect of these balance sheet repairing measures was 43%.

3Q20 Results and Outlook:

After achieving profitability on a GAAP-basis in 2Q20, Waitr reported 3Q20 GAAP EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $52.7 million, representing a $0.41 improvement (when non-cash impairment charges are factored out) and a 7% increase over 3Q19, respectively. The Nov. 9 report also reflected significant improvement in Adj. EBITDA, which increased $28.4 million from the prior year period to a positive $13.0 million. Even though the EPS and revenue metrics missed Street expectations by $0.01 and $1.4 million (respectively), it marked the second consecutive quarter of profitability and positive operational cash flow for Waitr, even as a series of hurricanes severely impacted Louisiana – home to some of its largest markets.

For the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2020, revenue grew 6% over the prior year period to $157.5 million as Adj. EBITDA improved $73.7 million to a positive $33.4 million. Average order size improved 15% from $36.12 to $41.58 while average daily orders decreased 24% from 53,579 to 40,563, reflecting a successful pivot away from unprofitable markets.

Management also announced the addition of a dine-in option to its app, providing customers the opportunity to order from their table without a waiter.

Although Grimstad offered no formal outlook for 4Q20 or beyond, he saw the business model as sustainable with further upside when the economy returns to normal, contrary to some opinions that the consumer will eschew meal delivery once a vaccine has arrived.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Waitr exited 3Q20 with cash of $77.1 million (improving to ~$80 million as of Oct. 31) and debt of $99.2 million. During the quarter, the company was able to execute a $10.5 million loan prepayment in exchange for a one-year, 200 basis-point interest rate haircut and a one-year extension of the maturity dates (to November 2023) on both its credit facility and convertible notes.

With the borderline remarkable turnaround at Waitr, the small sellside analyst following has noticed, featuring three buy ratings against one hold and a median 12-month price target of $6 per share. There's consensus from all four analysts that Waitr is an attractive takeout candidate.

Newly installed board member Buford Ortale also is bullish on the company’s prospects, purchasing over 266,000 shares at $2.75 on Nov. 16, 2020. Another director purchased nearly $50,000 worth of shares at $3.30 on Dec. 1 as well.

Verdict:

With extremely competent leadership and one lucky break, Waitr has gone from the precipice of bankruptcy to a solidly profitable concern, reducing its debt load by $35.5 million and raising its cash levels by ~$50 million in nine months. This turnaround had a price tag of 43% dilution but with its shares up 1,184% since March 13, 2020, investors aren’t going to complain about the shares outstanding increase, which is likely complete. A case can be made for $60 million of Adj. EBITDA in 2021, putting its current EV/2021E Adj. EBITDA at ~7 – leaving it some upside considering the rather stunning turnaround of its business over the past 10 months and recent deal valuation bestowed upon GrubHub (GRUB).

Source: Company Presentation

The risk of course is that the big players attempt to price Waitr out of the market – a possibility considering 81% of its customers also used a competitor’s app in 3Q20. However, with a focus on relatively underserved second and third tier markets and expansions into grocery, alcohol, and dine-in offerings, Waitr should hold on to market share with a slightly stronger grip, making it attractive to DoorDash, Uber subsidiary (UBER) Uber Eats, or soon-to-be-Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF) subsidiary GrubHub. In fact, the $7.3 billion acquisition price for GrubHub reflects at least a 4x multiple on 2020E revenue, which would translate to ~$7.25 a share for Waitr. GrubHub is still growing like a weed and owns about half the U.S. meal delivery market, but with it essentially breakeven at the Adj. net income line and with Adj. EBITDA expected at ~$120 million for FY20, its EV/2020E Adj. EBITDA multiple of ~65 makes Waitr’s profitable 1% U.S. market share look appealing by comparison.

Source: Company Presentation

The bet here is that the company will remain solidly in the black going forward, eventually being purchased by the big three player weakest in Waitr’s 10-state market. The highly volatile shares of WTRH are up almost 20% from where insider Ortale bought in but are still down some 45% from their 52-week high of $5.85 as market participants wind out of the trade with widespread vaccine distribution on the horizon. However, with Grimstad at the helm, Waitr’s profitability is durable. Waitr is worthy of an investment given their current risk/reward profile.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has nearly doubled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch. To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTRH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.