Fundamentals remain strong and valuation is at the top-end of software companies at ~21.5x 2022 revenue, though investors should look to buy any pullbacks.

The company has several growth vectors to explore over the next year, including bringing new buyers onto the platform, moving further upmarket, and international expansion.

Fiverr has been a clear beneficiary of the signifiant growth in the freelance economy with just under 50% of their buyers being new to the platform since 2019.

Fiverr (FVRR) reported a very strong Q3 earnings report and their long-term outlook remains very bullish given several growth vectors. The company has the opportunity to bring new buyers onto the platform, move further upmarket, and expand internationally, all of which will help accelerate revenue growth and maintain or even improve profitability.

The company is one of the more unique names in the market with revenue significantly benefiting from the current work from home and freelance economy push, while profitability remains very strong. I believe the company is just beginning on their long-term growth trajectory and the pandemic has been an accelerant to their success.

Data by YCharts

The stock is up just under 10x so far year to do and valuation as followed suit, expanding from only 5x forward revenue at the beginning of the year to the current ~36.5x forward revenue. While valuation is certainly one of the biggest near-term risks for the company, I believe longer-term investors will appreciate the growth story and journey the company will take over the next several years.

When looking out to 2022 revenue, valuation seems a little more reasonable at ~21.5x, still at the upper-end of comparable fast-growth software stocks in the market. What makes Fiverr unique is their long-term path for continued margin expansion (on top of an already profitable business) and several growth vectors to maintain strong revenue growth over the next several years.

With the stock continuing to bump around all-time highs, it's difficult to argue that now is the best time to build a new position in the name. However, investors with a longer-term mindset should look at any pullbacks in the name to add to their position.

Fiverr's platform is essentially a Service-as-a-Product, meaning that their user interface provides a platform for buyers to complete services. Fiverr helps freelancers connect with buyers in order to complete tasks, in which Fiverr earns a take rate based on the spending volume. With the freelance economy experience significant growth given the impacts of the global pandemic, Fiverr has been a clear beneficiary of this trend.

Brief Q3 Review

While the company reported Q3 earnings over a month ago, the stock has been a clear beneficiary, up over 25% since the report. Not surprisingly, revenue beat expectations by ~$3.5 million and grew 88% to $52.4 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $4.2 million (~8.0% margin) as the company continues to improve their profitability. This led to a non-GAAP EPS of $0.12, above expectations for $0.06.

Management ultimately raised their 2020 guidance, albeit with only one quarter remaining left to report. Revenue is expected to be $186-187 million, representing 74-75% growth. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $8.5-9.0 million, representing ~4.5-5.0% margin.

Significant Growth and Margin Opportunities Remain

Revenue growth is clearly well above their historical pre-COVID rate of 35-40% and is a testament to how much the company has benefitted from the rise of the freelance economy. The company's software subscription model promotes very high gross margins (80%+) which enables them to reinvest heavily into their S&M and R&D efforts.

While the company's current strength is clear to see, they still have multiple vectors for additional growth in upcoming years, including bringing new buyers onto the platform, going further upmarket, and expanding internationally.

Fiverr has done a great job bringing more buyers onto their platform and have grown the number of active buyers by 37% to 3.1 million over the past 12 months. This implies net additions of >310k during the most recent quarter and demonstrates the massive opportunity of further expansion. In addition, the company made enhancements to their brand image during the recent quarter, including a new logo and a new brand campaign targeted to garnish for buyers on the platform.

Source: Company Presentation

The chart above does a great job demonstrating the company's return on investment based on their customer cohort. Over time, existing customers tend to spend more on the platform and management noted that the Q2 2020 cohort has already reached a cumulative ROI of 1.5x, which is slightly ahead of a typical cohort. While the most recent cohort is already at 1.0x, management is bullish about the longer-term trajectory of recently acquired customers, noting a higher quality during a recent presentation (Source: Company Presentation).

We believe that the outsized new buyer cohort we acquired during COVID-19 presents consistent quality, retention and spending patterns as historic cohorts.

Another growth opportunity for the company is continuing to move up market. High-value buyers will annual spend of >$500 continues to grow and now represents 57% of core marketplace revenues, up from 55% last quarter. As customers spend more and remain customers for longer periods of time, the company could have the opportunity to continue to sell to larger cohorts.

Source: Company Presentation

Spend per active buyer also continues to trend favorably, reaching $195 in the most recent quarter. As Fiverr continues to expand their customer base and add new solutions, they have the opportunity to expand their wallet share among existing buyers.

The company also recently launched Fiverr Business, aimed at larger teams and their purchasing activity. The goal of this is to drive adoption and engagement, meaning that over the long-term, these larger buyers will become more consistent users of the platform. Management noted they expect to ramp performance marketing spend for Fiverr Business in the early parts of 2021, meaning this product set could take several quarters before results can be seen across the business. Nevertheless, this provides the company with a solid base for continued future growth among larger buyers.

International expansion is another area where we could see the company expand to over the coming quarters. While the company recently introduced their 6th non-English website, that being in Portuguese, there remains vast international opportunity for expansion. By investing in international operations, the company has the opportunity to be more competitive and become known for the global leader in gig economy work. Over time, their brand awareness will be perceived as a leader, much like other global companies with leadership positions. The company has also expanded their Affiliate Program internationally, which aims to expand their local presence by creating tailored on boarding programs and dashboards. Fiverr noted that in coming months and quarters, they are expected to expand to an international network of influencers, thus further expanding their international awareness.

Valuation

Year to date, the stock is up just under 10x as investors immediately took notice of the shifting landscape to a more freelance economy. Even now, many employees remaining in a work-from-home environment or are facing increased financial pressures due to the global pandemic. This has caused demand for freelance work to significantly increase in a short period of time.

Fiverr's revenue growth and longer-term trajectory have rapidly accelerated and to nobody's surprise, valuation has followed suit. 2020 revenue is expected to be $186-187 million, representing 74-75% growth, and this only includes ~9 month of accelerated demand stemming from the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Fiverr has experienced a much greater valuation expansion than their closest competitor Upwork (UPWK) for a few main reasons. First, Fiverr is a younger company with a more sophisticated user interface, making work a little easier for buyers to find. Also, Fiverr has higher gross margins and with adjusted EBITDA reaching positive territory, there remains a long run-way of margin expansion in upcoming quarters.

In addition, Fiverr has seen just under half of their buyers join the platform since 2019, meaning there remains a long path of increased spend penetration from these new customers. Fiverr's take-rate also has moved higher over the past several quarters and remains higher than Upwork. All of these factors combined make it rather easy to see why Fiverr deserves to trade at a higher forward revenue multiple.

Despite the stock being one of the top performers in the market so far in 2020, I believe the company has many growth vectors remaining over the long-term to continue their outperformance. Per Yahoo Finance, consensus estimates 2021 revenue to be $257 million, which represents over 35% growth for the year. Assuming revenue continues to be strong in 2022 and grows another 25%, this could mean around $325 million in revenue.

The company has a current market cap of $7.25 billion, ~$250 of cash/investments, and essentially no debt, resulting in a current enterprise value of ~$7 billion. Using my high-level 2022 revenue estimate of $325 million, this represents a revenue multiple of ~21.5x. While this seems a little aggressive, there are numerous software stocks in the market growing revenue at a similar rate but have lower profitability and still trade at 20x or higher revenue multiples.

As of now, this stock remains a long-term winner and investors should look to pick up shares on any dips. I believe over the next several quarters, there will be opportunities where the stock retracts a bit given high expectations. If revenue growth does not meet certain standards, there will definitely be pullbacks in the stock price, which long-term investors should approach with a bullish mindset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.