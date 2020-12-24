Energy MLPs: Safe To Go Back Into The Pool?

I plan to keep my positions relatively small until we see how the economy plays out in the next few quarters.

Those that survived and refocused themselves may offer attractive opportunities, especially with relatively safe higher yields at attractive discounts harder to find in the market these days.

Many of us got burned in the "double black swan" impact on master limited partnership funds (MLPs) last March when the global energy price war coincided with the COVID-19 crisis.

Energy infrastructure master limited partnerships (MLPs) were the hardest hit of the various asset classes that populate the closed-end fund world, and I and my investment portfolio carry many scars from the experience.

However, I don't want to let bad judgments and/or bad luck from the past (undoubtedly a bit of both!) hinder my ability to take advantage of opportunities that arise currently or in the future. So I have been keeping an eye on the MLP sector of the closed-end fund market and believe there are some good opportunities for those willing to dive back into that particular end of the investing pool.

I have no present plans to add MLP funds to any of our Inside the Income Factory model portfolios in the near future, but I'm serving them up as options for those who wish to add some additional spice to their portfolios, in terms of slightly higher yields and potential capital gains as the underlying assets improve and/or the funds' currently wide discounts eventually contract a bit.

Here is the current list of MLP funds, per CEF Connect, but with a few adjustments. If you check any of these funds on CEF Connect, note that two of them (KMF and CEN) were listed with distribution yields three times larger than they actually are, because they are still listed as monthly rather than quarterly. I corrected those two on this list.

I also updated the data from four weeks ago, when I first presented this to our Inside the Income Factory members. I think some of the opportunities are every bit as compelling now as they were back then.

I ranked the funds by their average five-year total returns, in order to have a baseline indicator of which have performed the best over what has been a challenging period, even before the impact of last spring's events. Interestingly, the five-year results line up pretty closely with the year-to-date results, so either way we sort it, the rankings are much the same.

Then I focused on the half dozen or so funds that were at the top of that list (i.e. the smallest average losses), and that looked the most attractive in terms of both yields and high discounts.

The six funds that impressed me the most were all managed by two fund management firms: First Trust and Kayne Anderson.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth (FEN) has the highest yield at 11.1% on its market price, and 9.4% on its NAV, the big gap due to its -15.4% discount. With such a big gap between the market price yield and the NAV yield, FEN's "bonus yield" is 1.8%. That means investors can collect an above average 11.1% yield, but because we have 15.4% more assets working for us than we have to pay for, we are only taking the risk associated with a 9.4% yield. That's a big difference in risk. FEN also gets kudos from other Seeking Alpha authors, like this one from Trapping Value, as well as others listed on FEN's summary page.

Trapping Value, as well as others listed on FEN's summary page. First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI), a sibling to FEN, with a 10.3% distribution yield, 8.8% yield on NAV, generous -14.7% discount, and bonus yield of 1.5%. Same managers, similar kudos from Seeking Alpha authors.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy (FPL), with its 10.4% distribution yield (8.6% yield on NAV), extra generous -17% discount, and 1.8% bonus yield, also looks attractive and gets a good send-off from other Seeking Alpha authors.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure (FIF) has a lower distribution (7.1% on market price, 6.1% on NAV) and a very attractive discount of -14.5%. Its lower yield reflects its portfolio, which while split between natural gas transmission, petroleum product transmission, and electric power generation and transmission like its siblings, is decidedly tilted more toward electric power than the other three. Electric utilities represent 40% of FIF's portfolio, vs. 25% of the other three funds. Some investors may prefer FIF's lower distribution yield rather than the higher 10%-11% yields of its sibling funds, in order to have a slightly larger anchor weighting in the perhaps more predictable electric utility sector. Here's a link explaining this.

All four of these First Trust offerings look attractive, have the same management team and lots of overlap on their portfolios. I started out by buying some FEN because it's got a higher yield and somewhat better total return history. FPL has a slightly bigger discount, which may reflect that it's a smaller fund in terms of market capitalization which some investors may regard as greater liquidity risk.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream (KYN) also looks attractive, with its 10.4% distribution yield (8.5% yield on NAV), and generous -19% discount. That's a bonus yield of 2%. It's also far and away the largest, most liquid and widely traded of the MLP fund category. KYN is the other fund, besides FEN, that I currently own, although I plan to buy FEI, FPL and perhaps FIF and KMF.

Kayne Anderson's Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) looks interesting as well, with its 6.5% distribution yield and 5% NAV yield and whopping -23.2% discount. Just like the First Trust funds, the difference between the yields of these two Kayne Anderson funds also may be explained by the fact that KMF holds only about 50% midstream and the rest is utilities and other energy companies, while KYN is 87% midstream and relatively few utilities and other energy companies.

Viable alternatives for investors who want to go the ETF route instead of CEFs would be Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) and ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). Here are recent write-ups on both: (MLPX article and AMLP article). I may buy some MLPX in addition to the funds listed.

Recently I suggested to Inside the Income Factory members that energy stocks and funds had been beaten down to a point that they represented decent upside opportunities for those of us who believe that our transition to a more climate friendly energy policy would be gradual and take many years. During that time the better managed traditional energy companies will likely remain in business, generate dividends and distributions, and - ultimately - participate in the new energy technologies that will evolve.

When I made my comments I was referring to the broader energy market, as represented by the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE). But I think it also applies to the energy transportation, storage and infrastructure providers, like the MLP funds invest in. So I see these funds as playing a useful role in providing some higher yields in my portfolio, although I plan to be cautious both with respect to how much I invest and how gradually I do so.

As always, I look forward to your comments and questions!

Have a happy holiday, and stay safe!

Steve

Disclosure: I am/we are long KYN, FEN, VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.