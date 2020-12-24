Aqua Metals is now debt free, and cash on hand plus non-core asset sales will give the company years of runway to pursue licensing deals without an incremental capital raise.

The AquaRefining V1.25L electrolyzer is up and running on time and ahead of schedule.

CEO Steve Cotton presented a key news item at the LD Micro conference on December 15th, showing a high degree of confidence in a licensing deal in Q1 or 1H21.

Aqua Metal (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Steve Cotton presented at the LD Micro conference on December 15th. Steve stated that Aqua Metal's first licensing deal is expected to be announced in Q1 or Q2 2021 at the latest. This is an underappreciated catalyst that will further validate the AQMS technology and significantly rerate the undervalued stock.

"We are well into the sales cycle - we have a contract with Clarios (formerly Johnson Controls) who is interested in deploying it by June of 2021. We are talking with others. The key was completing V1.25 Electrolyzer - we are now product ready. We expect we will get a deal in Q1 or 1H21." - Source: LD Micro Presentation

As seen by the recent heavy bid in the stock, institutional investors are beginning to recognize the story and the runway for AquaRefining in an era of cleantech policies.

Source: Twitter

Source: LD Micro Presentation

As previously stated, AQMS has partnerships with proven, large industrial players that further validate the technology, including a licensing agreement with Johnson Controls (now Clarios). A feedstock agreement with Interstate Batteries and an operations and maintenance agreement with Paris-based Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) (an industrial giant spun out of DuPont (NYSE:DD)).

The capital-light shift in the business model and multi-year balance sheet liquidity runway should allow AQMS's disruptive technology the ability to capture a portion of its potential in the $20B+ and growing global addressable market (50% of which is eligible for licensed AquaRefining). Source: LD Micro Presentation

Initially, when the company went public, the story was recycling lead acid batteries. Its total addressable market is now much larger with AQMS using its technology for Lithium-ion battery recycling.

Recycling lithium-ion batteries another opportunity not baked in the stock price.

As Steve said on the most recent earnings call:

"And there's also an interesting thing going on in the Tahoe Reno industrial center area which is there are a fair number of companies trying to move forward with how do we recycle lithium batteries. Because remember you could recycle lead acid batteries and Aqua Metals improves the way that you recycle lead acid batteries through AquaRefining greatly… And obviously Tahoe Reno industrial center has a large lithium player with Tesla being down the road. And there are some companies that are moving forward in that area and see this as a strategic hub for potentially creating an ecosystem."

Valuation underappreciated for a capital-light, high-margin, recurring royalty, cleantech disruptor.

Companies that generate high margin, recurring royalty revenues, with large total addressable markets trade at double-digit revenue multiples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.