Tesla's (TSLA) valuation likely goes higher from here, a future investors can profitably understand by using the lens of military strategy. However, also using that same lens, it is also clear that Tesla is vulnerable to counter-strategy from competitors that can grind down its strategic strengths. Finally, Tesla’s valuation could fall sharply if Tesla fails to defend its current advantages properly.

Because Tesla’s valuation is completely based on dominating not only Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) but also speculative market segments such as Transportation as a Service (TAAS) and Virtual Utilities, Tesla can be seen as conducting a “campaign” to gain market dominance. It has to win before it “culminates” in the BEV segment where, no matter how good its product, the consumer refuses to buy more cars due to a simple desire to be different. This is the language of grand strategy, a discipline taught formally in U.S. military graduate schools. I was fortunate to attend the US Naval War College where after a year of intense study, I earned a MA in National Strategy. The fundamentals of that course are transferable to business and in fact, many graduates later find their way into strategy development jobs in industry.

This article sets out a method for estimating the 2025 stock price relying on understanding the formation and future execution of Tesla’s apparent strategy. Tesla’s strategic metrics may be more useful as investment decision drivers than more typical backwards-based forecasting. These forward-looking strategic metrics can be quantified which provides future stock valuation ranges.

Strategy is the art and science of directing operations using all available means to reach a major goal in a competitive environment. Art means judgment. Science means based on reality. Directing operations implies a process guided by art and science. Available means are almost always limited relative to the goal and require ingenuity in their use. A major goal must be defined that is reachable. A competitive environment is filled with players who want and need your strategy to fail and will act accordingly.

Tesla may have neither a formal written strategy document nor an identified strategist but the company is operating using the concepts described in our definition. It’s possible to set Tesla’s public statements and corporate actions into a strategic framework as shown below.

Set a Strategic Goal otherwise known as the “End” Develop a “Theory of Victory” Match the “End” to “Means” Reinforce Theory of Victory with “Strong-points” Assess internal environment (strengths and weaknesses) Assess external environment (competition, trends, allies) Answer key question “Is time on our side?” Ask how competitors/enemies can act to thwart our strategy: Assess if they will actually act to thwart our strategy: What are the key risks in our strategy? Perform a valuation exercise for investment decision

Strategic Goal

Tesla has a strategic objective, clearly stated: “to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” Further: “Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.” Tesla’s chosen products in accelerating the world’s transition are mainly BEVs, battery storage, and associated technology.

Tesla's Theory of Victory

A Theory of Victory (TOV) is a set of principles for overcoming an enemy. Tesla has been primarily a car-maker and will remain one through 2025. We can expect the majority of its investor return to come from car-making and autonomy. Its “enemies” are the other car-makers competing to offer a compelling product. Musk states Tesla’s set of principles as:

Tesla operates using “fast innovation”, “constant product improvement”, and “manufacturing process focus” as its TOV.

Tesla’s TOV is unique in the vehicle industry and is successful in competition with the old car-makers because it is a type of asymmetric warfare. The incumbents compete with each other in marketing wars with small periodic product updates. They have neither the culture nor the structure to wage an innovation war. Tesla’s rapid unopposed scaling is due to this “marketing” versus “innovation” mismatch. If Musk had built a BEV using catalog engineering, the other car makers would have done the same and slaughtered him on marketing. Tesla would not have made it.

I don’t think that Musk thought this through in strategic terms. I think he intuitively understands that “fast innovation” in technology, product and manufacturing works really well. This pretty obvious approach has taken the vehicle industry by surprise. There are two reasons for this.

(1) Global car-makers’ core competencies are internal combustion engine (NYSE:ICE) and transmission engineering, out-sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, service and repair, and finance. Literally none of their skills except manufacturing and service/repair compete head-to-head with Tesla (asymmetric warfare).

(2) Musk is really good at “fast innovation” and would be very competitive with the car-makers even if they were “fast innovation” players themselves. However, Tesla’s advantage would be much smaller.

Key Takeaway: we can evaluate if Tesla’s “Fast Innovation” Theory of Victory is working (or not) based on studying how Tesla got to where it is today and then predicting where it will be in 2025. We will also see that “fast innovation” is a purely offensive process and that is has vulnerabilities that can be exploited by the competition.

“Fast Innovation” as Tesla's Organizing Principle and Process

As Tesla was given the time to iterate through models S, X, 3 and Y, it organized around the BEV business unlike other car companies. Tesla is described as “like 13” startups under a unifying corporation. The startups pursue the component segments of the BEV business: AI, Self Driving, Manufacturing Process, Battery Chemistry, Battery Production, Raw Materials Acquisition, Chip Design, Sensor Design, Operating System, User Application, and Insurance (and more?). These activities operate under a Silicon Valley culture where failure is ok, but failure to innovate is not. Musk, himself the product of multiple successful startups, is well trained to run this operation. Tesla is a textbook example of how to organize for strategic intent with operational effect.

Matching Ends and Means:

The fundamental task of any strategist is to answer: “How do I get to my goal with my resources?” For Musk, the answer has meant creating cash generating enterprises using his own and other people’s money. He has been extremely successful, creating a number of companies that advance him towards his goal. So successful, that if he needs to raise money, there is a line of venture capitalists/bankers/shareholders eager to give it to him. Musk has taken on both the auto (and space) industries with very little in terms of money and expertise and built companies that are now scaling quickly. On most flow charts, this would be called “A miracle happens here” but he has found industries where “fast innovation” works and scales quickly, although we should pay attention as “quickly” means “years” in a mass-production-of-large-equipment business. However, competitive advantages that create operating leverage also last for years because these CapEx intensive businesses take years to respond.

Tesla Strong Points

The German strategist Carl von Clausewitz used the term “schwerpunkt” for key “strong-points” that supported a strategic position. In Napoleonic warfare, these were usually forts. Capturing or neutralizing these forts unlocked the entire strategic position. Musk identified Tesla’s strong-points during the Q3 investor call: “Tesla’s valuation is Batteries times Autonomy.” These two areas are essential to understanding Tesla’s future share price. They are the core pieces of “Fast Innovation” and cannot be disregarded by serious investors. Additionally, his many statements on innovation in the machine that builds the machine indicate that manufacturing is being developed into a third strong point.

The nearly seven-year project to develop the new 4680 battery cell production process which is able to handle multiple chemistries, some of which are Tesla proprietary, shows Tesla’s strategic intent to develop battery production as a strongpoint. Tesla has operating leverage in its battery business. They are going to make better batteries cheaper and at large scale and this will enable their car business to achieve a large CAGR, perhaps as high as 50% over the period to 2025 as new factories are completed. Tesla has reached battery scale production quickly. In addition to their current Battery Giga Factory in Reno, they are building a second in Austin and a third has been confirmed in Germany. Tesla has also secured supply agreements with LG Chem for Shanghai, something it is uniquely able to do given that Shanghai will produce at an annual run rate of half a million BEVs by the end of 2021 (growing from 21,000 Model 3s a month currently to 41-42,000 per month with Model Y by December 2021). Understanding the material supply market for nickel and lithium will be constrained by as early as late 2021 or 2022, Tesla is now working directly with mining companies and national governments to secure its supply lines. (Hint: battery materials are an investment opportunity). Tesla has announced a Lithium Hydroxide plant will be built in Texas, probably around Austin in the near future.

The second strongpoint is Autonomy or Full Self Driving (NYSE:FSD). BEVs are well-suited for FSD given that their electrical systems are under processor control running under a specialized Operating System (OS). Tesla embarked on FSD understanding that it was (1) a genuine disruption in personal transportation making new business models possible (robotaxi), and (2) the only way to conquer the task was to fail forward until the thing was successful. Musk was not dissuaded by the failure of earlier versions which reached “local maximums”. Engineers were fired, new engineers were hired and a ruthless self-examination of the failure resulted in the conclusion that the technology needed to be rewritten from “2D” to “4D”. The new FSD beta release as of December, 2020 shows the success of this new understanding of how to solve the problem. Knowledgeable observers are coming to cautious agreement that FSD is going to work. If Tesla can be taken at its word, Dojo (learning with unlabeled data) is not yet on line until Q2 2021 and the progress made to date with the initial versions of the new FSD are made with human labeling. FSD will make exponential improvements in 2021 as Dojo accelerates the FSD learning curve by 3 orders of magnitude. This is the very definition of a corporate strategic strongpoint.

The third strongpoint is manufacturing innovation. The simplification of car assembly by use of massive casting technology and structural battery packs, the new 4680 battery production line, the use of an unpainted Cybertruck exoskeleton, and the incorporation of aerospace technology in the octo-valve and heat-pump are examples we know about. Each new Gigafactory is likely an innovation in its layout and processes. The documented efficiency in CapEx (from financial analysis of 10Q and annual statements) is the payoff. Tesla will be the most efficient producer of BEVs in the world through 2025 with the process in place to expand that lead. This creates operating leverage.

Finally, and very briefly, Tesla’s vertical integration of its strong points into a technology stack supports “fast innovation”. One could argue that vertical integration is Tesla’s center of gravity as it enables constant improvement without losing cost control. Musk’s emphasis on making the product better all the time is in contrast to most industrial manufacturing where the process is “Get it right, then build as many as possible.” The creative executor‘s process is “Get it right, build as many as possible while making it better.” Innovations and improvements are incorporated when they are ready, often without fanfare.

Assess Internal Environment

As a startup, in 2006 there wasn’t an internal environment. Musk developed Tesla’s “Fast Innovation” environment with its Silicon Valley startup culture. There is a potential weakness in Tesla’s “offense to the max” internal environment. It does not seem to consider defense, but it operates in a highly competitive car market where technology is not the only determinant of success. Tesla’s quality and service record is possibly an issue, and this is an example of a place where Tesla needs to play defense because service will always be necessary and quality will never be perfect. Another example is testing of software. Customer beta testing is ok when the customer is not driving two tons of car at speed in a “public at large” environment. Is it cheap? Yes. Does it get data? Yes. Is it smart considering political and regulatory reaction to a fatal accident? No.

Assess External Environment

Two external environment factors stand out. The first is Climate Change. Because Climate Change is a physics problem, it is responsive only to physics. Reduction in CO2 emissions by eliminating fossil fuels is Tesla’s reason for being. Climate change is a forcing function that will push all businesses to reduce carbon emissions as quickly as possible. Tesla is at the front of that push and Climate Change will continue to shape the environment in Tesla’s favor over time. The second factor is a culture of the old auto-makers. Innovation requires creativity and the old auto-makers are not good at either.

Corporate culture matters. The old auto-makers self-select for executives who are excellent at execution but bad at creativity. An example: let us say there are two executives trying to scale the corporate ladder. One is a “creator” with ideas who says “let’s try this, it could work and would put us far ahead of our competition.” The other is an “executor” who is very good at optimizing the existing process which is to make small product changes, generally driven by a focus group, and wring a fraction of a percentage point improvement in the existing process. That executive says “This creative idea could go wrong, it will cost a lot of money, and our earnings will be down as a result.” Invariably, the creatives are not successful at persuading the executors to take chances. When they do take chances and fail, they are weeded out. Executor type leaders (as a generalization) control the culture of the auto industry.

Tesla is on solid strategic ground when it starts an innovation war because the company senses their competitors’ engineering weakness. Musk is confident that he can move fast, fail forward, succeed enough to get to scale, and attract funding. He was not dismissive of the probability of failure, saying “I thought Tesla would probably go bankrupt” but is willing to bet on “Fast Innovation” because he has conviction that the fight is winnable and worth winning. Until 2018, Tesla finds that the auto industry is not even willing to acknowledge that it is a threat, and does nothing to thwart its strategy except wage psychological warfare (“Tesla cannot scale up, there is no demand for BEVs”). Now, we hear of Volkswagen's (VW) May 2020 meeting to decide how to catch up with Tesla by 2024! Tesla’s strategic position seems secure if VW is a valid indicator, as it is often pointed out that VW is the closest competitor to Tesla. No automaker is currently able to threaten Tesla’s strong-points with better battery, autonomy, or BEV manufacturing technology. This delay by the old automakers gives Musk and Tesla a priceless gift. Time.

Is Time on Tesla’s Side?

This is the most important question a strategist asks himself. If time is not on his side, he has to move fast and take risks because to stagnate is to die. If time is on the strategist’s side, then he can create longer term operations because the enemy is not pressing him. Musk has publicly expressed his surprise that Tesla has been essentially ignored as a strategic threat until 2018 when the Model 3 survived production hell and emerged to begin manufacturing scale up. The gift of time allowed his investment in a battery Giga Factory and FSD. The Giga Factory move was greeted with contempt, confirming that the competition did not comprehend that batteries are a critical strategic “strong point” that protected and supported BEV production at scale. Additionally, his pursuit of autonomy and “robotaxis” has been ridiculed. For over ten years, the auto industry gave Tesla the gift of time. "Fast innovation" thrived.

Looking ahead to 2025, will time remain on Tesla’s side? Musk’s thinking on this point is transparent. “In the long term, companies will catch up on batteries and autonomy and our real advantage will be manufacturing,” he has said. Manufacturing will be easier for competitors to close the gap than AI or Batteries because they will be buying new physical plant just like Tesla. However, those plants will come on line 2-3 years later (generally) while Tesla is hitting production in 5 plants by the end of 2021. Competitors will catch up on the autonomy front in terms of nice cruise controls but they will not be making robotaxis at scale by 2025. Tesla’s investment in AI hardware chips and the Dojo technology will be very hard to duplicate for automakers. For investors, the autonomy strong-point can be evaluated by seeing when the old automakers have the in-house ability to write their own Operating Systems (OS). Until they can write their own OS, the old autos cannot become competitive with Tesla on autonomy. It is sobering to understand how many carmakers are using Android Automotive as an OS solution: GM, Polestar, Peugeot, VW, and Audi among others (VW is also developing its own BEV OS). Tesla’s competition comes not from other carmakers but from third-party vendors like Intel/MobilEye, Comma.ai or even Apple who may develop a purchasable FSD technology within 2 years. Just 12 months ago, the major automakers were throttling back on their autonomy investments saying that it was a more difficult problem than anticipated. Uber sold (meaning “We surrender”) its self-driving division to Aurora, a self-driving technology startup, paying them $400M to take it.

Strategic investors will be familiar with S-Curve adoption rates. BEVs are just at the inflection point where the growth becomes exponential. By 2025 or so we should expect that BEVs will be dominating new vehicle sales. This will not last forever. By 2030, Tesla’s opportunity for BEV exponential growth will largely be behind it as the S-Curve peaks and flattens.

The Competition Will Act to Thwart Tesla’s Strategy…Right?

We discussed the late reaction from the competition to the threat posed by Tesla. The nature of the competitive threat is recapped as:

Tesla made the BEV business into an Innovation War

The BEV business will eliminate the ICE business largely during this decade

Old automakers are struggling to learn how to compete in an innovation war without a BEV engineering competency while their ICE business is in decline.

The typical method of defeating Tesla’s competitive strategy is to destroy its strong-points. The Tesla strategy would then crumble as it has no unique qualities remaining to oppose sheer mass, which is one thing that the old automakers have in abundance. Recall that “strong-points” are the key to unlocking a strategic position. In Tesla’s case, the strong-points are battery technology (chemistry, manufacturing), autonomy (AI tech stack) and manufacturing innovation. Unfortunately for the competition, Tesla has reinforced its strong-points with technology and physical plant to the point where the company has a years-long advantage that will last through our 2025 horizon. Beyond that, the advantage will reduce.

Fortunately for the existing car-makers, Musk and Tesla do not seem to be operating from a true strategic perspective. “Fast innovation” is a set of principles, it’s connected to formidable “strong-points” but are those strong-points vulnerable? Yes, they are. If Tesla was able to understand its strategic vulnerabilities, it would defend them better. The “All Offense, Little Defense” of “fast innovation” is exploitable. The old automakers have available counter-strategies even if they can’t match the technology. These are the things they can do as counters to slow down Tesla:

Regulate autonomy and robotaxi out of existence: Under the guise of concern about public safety, the old guard can work their politicians to investigate and create barriers to Tesla fielding their autonomous products. You can bet that German car-makers have made this point to regulators in Europe where we see that FSD is basically “not allowed”. I suspect that entrenched interests in the U.S. are funding articles complaining about the dangers of the beta release to untrained testers who are driving on public streets. This is not because the beta is particularly dangerous based on early results. It is because the beta release looks like it may work. So U.S. regulators are being put on notice that they are not doing their job. Yet…Tesla may have a blind spot on the beta testing. If Tesla’s beta is causal in a fatal accident, Tesla will have placed its brand and one of its strong-points at risk because regulators and politicians will be pounding the table for FSD to be studied and regulated. This could erode Tesla’s FSD advantage completely. To put it mildly, this is a big freaking deal.

Argue that Tesla is creating a monopoly and must be forced to break itself up into smaller pieces. Tesla is so vertically integrated that it is similar to 1930s Boeing which both built aircraft and operated an airline until the Government stepped in. An antitrust action against Tesla owning and running a robotaxi business has powerful legal precedent behind it. It is hard to see how in this day of light touch laissez-faire regulation that Tesla could be forcefully broken up, but a big legal fight could buy time for the old car-makers. Separating the battery business and the autonomy/AI businesses are obvious targets.

Compete differently: the big automakers must prevent Tesla from taking their ICE market share. They will likely have to sacrifice margin to price their cars at or below Tesla. The old car-makers’ dealer networks are an advantage. If the dealers provide more reassurance to BEV customers than Tesla, they will win a share of sales just on dealer comfort factor alone. There are other counter-strategies that work in the face of a superior technology product. A combination of “Good enough BEV plus great dealer support and warranty plus imaginative financing plus great marketing” is a very probable and workable plan. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is an example of “good enough”. VW has been smart to make a lower cost car, seizing an uncontested market segment from Tesla as a result. The reality is that the big show-down comes when Model Y and Cyber Truck are in mass production at the new factories. These products will contend to be best-in-class offerings with mass market scaling potential and they threaten old auto’s SUV and truck business. The 2023 Tesla $25,000 small car must be countered in China and Europe. Tesla’s FSD can likely only be countered by partnering with third parties like MobilEye/Intel who have the technology stack most like Tesla. Old auto can get technology through joint ventures, licensing, or by acquisition to close the BEV tech gap.

Tesla’s Top 4 Strategic Risks

(1) Tesla quality and customer support is growing a dangerous reputation for not caring. At this point, this is nothing more than a rumble, but in the car business service matters. If the perception grows that Tesla has a quality problem and that support is poor, this will curb sales. Particularly worrying for Tesla is that some of their own YouTube influencers are reporting customer service issues that plain suck. If Tesla is not smart enough to monitor its own “influencers” then there is a blind spot developing here.

(2) Tesla is using customers for beta testing. If a Tesla under FSD Beta causes a fatal accident, I will sell the stock (not investment advice). Tesla is blind on the risk/benefit ratio of putting the beta on public streets without a safety net other than “we picked careful drivers”. Tesla could be charged with criminal negligence if it causes a fatality. Based on history, Musk will react badly to being questioned. Getting regulatory approval for FSD will be moved back years. This is foreseeable and will be tragically stupid if it happens. Tesla is relying on being lucky because the mathematics of avoiding a fatality are not favorable to Tesla. As Nassim Taleb might say, this is a “fragile” risk meaning that a single unlikely unmitigated event can cause an existential problem.

(3) Battery material prices take off. Higher material costs will make BEVs more expensive and decrease margins. Lithium, graphite, and nickel will experience supply shocks of some kind by 2022-2025. While the whole car industry would be impacted, the other companies make ICE cars and can ride a price problem out. Tesla cannot. Tesla should be providing concessionary finance to select miners and chemical companies in order to mitigate this risk. To be fair, Tesla is taking actions to assure its supply chain but it’s unclear that they will be sufficient. Also, some very smart analysts in the materials space judge that there will not be enough battery materials to meet BEV demand. This puts a very large damper on products like Semi, PowerWall and MegaPack.

(4) Old Auto comes up with a counter-strategy that works and is adopted by all competitors. This is absolutely the most likely risk to materialize. Strategy teaches several options for countering Tesla. Alliance/Coalition strategies may be very useful to the old car-makers. Imaginative use of joint ventures and combined platforms may be the fastest path to overcoming “fast innovation”. Dealer networks, marketing expertise, mass manufacturing knowledge are competitive pluses. The biggest factor is that not everyone will want to own a Tesla. Simple desire to be different will cap Tesla at less than 20% of the market in 2030, and this is why autonomy is a massive part of Tesla’s future value for it to reach maximum value.

Valuation Exercise Using Strategic Metrics

Here are 3 cases; (1) a case where “fast innovation” works completely, (2) one where it partly works, and (3) one where it fizzles out and Tesla cannot differentiate itself from the other car companies. In the three cases below, note the focus on the ability of the strategic strong-points (Battery, FSD and manufacturing) to be maintained against competitors during the period 2021 to 2025. The strong-points allow the “Fast Innovation” strategy to be fully exploited. If they are weakened, then Tesla will not realize full strategic victory.

Complete strategic victory: $4400 -2700 share price range varying as a function of market willingness to pay from 12X to 6X Sales/Price ratio which would be a reflection in 2025 of how Tesla growth looks going forward. This case has car growth at 50% CAGR plus robotaxi plus energy storage. This case is best understood as the car business works and the strong points survive into profitable maturity. FSD graduates to robotaxi/ride-share with a 20% share of the market. Battery graduates to utility scale storage at scale with a 10% share of the market while supporting all BEV product lines. Software services are not modeled. This investment returns between 7.3 and 4.5 times the current $600 price and could be higher given that 2025 is in the middle of the BEV S-Curve.

Partial Strategic victory: $1300-1000 share price range varying on market willingness to pay from 8X to 6X Sales/Price. This case has car growth at 35% CAGR plus some robotaxi. Car business is curtailed by battery materials shortages and high prices. Also old automaker counter-strategies are somewhat effective in taking market share. FSD graduates to robotaxi but competition arrives from Intel/MobilEye and the robotaxi business becomes highly competitive. Battery materials issues keep the storage business at a low level.

Strategic failure: $470-collapse share price range. This case has car growth at 10% CAGR with no robotaxi. Tesla blows FSD with accidents during beta testing and cannot recover. The car business stagnates at around 1M units/year due to service and quality issues. Old automakers conduct an efficient counter-strategy and recover from Tesla’s initial onslaught. The market is not willing to award Tesla a growth oriented sales/price ratio. Tesla may pivot from being a car maker to a battery and component supplier with software services.

Tesla 2025 Tools for Assessment as Strategy Plays Out

Investors can act on this strategic analysis. Today, Tesla's share price could be modeled simply by watching car sales growth while keeping track of how Tesla's strongpoints are working. Looking ahead to 2025, investors can assess which one of the previous 3 strategic cases is becoming reality by analyzing operating leverage gains, car production (900,000 units in 2021), factories complete on time and enter production, global market reaction to Model Y and Cybertruck, amount of FSD recognized revenue, and battery supply chain conditions. All of these items have to be hit out of the park for Case 1 to be realized. Regarding competition, the easy measure is if old auto BEV sales rise above a one-for-one reduction in ICE sales. Equally valid, assess how old auto counter strategies working. Finally, in Case 3 there is a multiplier effect on Tesla share price to the downside where strategic under-performance reduces the Sales/Price ratio and sharply reduces the share price outlook from its very high S/P ratio today.