I see the potential for a double as the economy re-opens and people return to entertainment venues.

Classified as an entertainment company, the real estate value is being overlooked.

The re-opening stocks are one of the most exciting areas of the market right now because they have the potential to generate huge gains in the event of a recovery. They also come with big risk as there's the potential for debt levels to cause too much damage, thereby impairing the strength with which these companies can recover.

I posit that Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) is a better way to play the re-opening trade. With its premier venues and brands, it's the gateway for live entertainment when that returns post pandemic.

Source: MSG

It too got beaten down by the pandemic in terms of both market price and near-term earnings, but the strength of its almost no debt balance sheet and its sizable cash position will allow it to wait as long as it takes for the economy to fully reopen. Its value is further protected by substantial real estate holdings which are worth more than the enterprise value of the company. I see upside of about 50% as a socially-starved populous returns to the big live entertainment venues.

Positioning of the rest of the re-opening trade

One of the more hotly debated areas of the market is the group of stocks consisting of airlines, cruises, casinos, and hotels. There are a couple aspects of this group that both bulls and bears agree upon:

Their businesses have been clobbered by COVID-19 and the related shutdown Their stocks have gotten very cheap

The disagreement between the two sides lies in:

How much damage was done How well will they recover

If we assume the economy reopens somewhere in the third quarter of 2021 due to sufficient vaccine dissemination, there will have been about five quarters of severe revenue disruption for these sectors. So at the very minimum, the damage done is equal to the lost revenue, but in many cases the damage is far greater than that because of the costs of financial distress that are tacked on top.

The declining EBITDA blew some debt covenants out of the water and in some cases forced deleterious refinancing or emergency raising of cash in various other expensive ways. Some companies are having to sell assets to stay solvent and this reduces the extent to which they can recover.

This makes it challenging to invest in some of the more popular re-opening stocks.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) has fallen 53.9%, which could be opportunistic, but it also is drowning in debt.

Source: SA

While the difficulties are clearly not CCL’s fault, roughly $31B of liabilities have amplified the damage of the pandemic. This makes CCL a high-risk, high-reward way to play the reopening.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is similarly in the cheap but risky boat. It has fallen 30% so theoretically there is big upside in recovery.

Source: SA

Against that market cap of $25.8B, DAL has over $75B of liabilities.

Source: SA Balance sheet tool

I firmly believe that all of these industries will eventually recover, but it's less clear to me that the particular stocks associated with the reopening trade will recover. We know the price drops have been huge but the damage done has also been significant. The massive debt stacks on some of these companies make it a race against the clock.

If there are further delays like a new COVID-19 strain or too few vaccine vials being produced or any number of things I’m not smart enough to even consider, these companies might not make it through to the recovery side.

So not only do these stocks require a recovery to happen, but they require it to happen within a certain timeframe.

Why MSGE is better positioned

For the re-opening trade I prefer MSGE because it has a similar upside due to the stock price being beaten down, but it's not on the same clock as the others.

MSGE has a great balance sheet with almost no debt and a mountain of cash.

Source: 10-Q

The term mountain is relative to the size of the company as $925mm of cash equivalents is enormous for a company with a market cap of about $2B.

As you can see in the table above, cash reserves dropped from $1082mm to $925mm. Part of this was the strain of the pandemic and the rest was investment in a large development - the MSG sphere in Vegas.

Despite the capital investment the size of its cash hoard will keep MSGE in great fiscal shape even if the shutdown for whatever reason lasts a few more years. Unlike the other re-opening trades MSGE is not a bet against the clock.

Whenever the recovery happens, MSGE will still have the best venues for entertainment. I particularly like that its assets are the venues, because these are agnostic to cultural preferences.

Venues work for anything

I have no clue what will be popular in 10 years. Heck, I don’t understand the appeal of half the things that are popular now. High quality venues, however, can flex to whatever entertainment for which there's demand - music, sports, performances, dance, special events, political gatherings. Whatever it's top quality venues are where people want to be.

Madison Square Garden is perhaps the world's most-famous venue. It has an unmatched cultural significance and is even considered a right of passage for performers. If a performer manages to have their act sell out MSG, they have made it.

The Chicago Theater is one of the greatest venues in the Midwest and Radio City Music Hall is a popular tourist destination.

I believe it's the real estate which provides so much upside to MSGE.

Valuation

Madison Square Garden alone is conservatively worth somewhere around $2B. Using CPI inflation adjustments to the initial cost, it was worth just north of $1B in 2011 and then in 2011 through 2013 another $1B was put into the property in a major renovation. Therefore, the inflation adjusted cost basis is actually north of $2B.

Today’s value is of course subjective, but the vast majority of real estate in NYC has appreciated substantially over the past decades so it's probably worth more than cost basis. My best guess would be somewhere in the $2B to $3B range.

While this may seem high, it's not that unusual for massive arenas. The SoFI Stadium for example, was just build for about $5.5B

Source: Wikipedia

Since cash is subtracted when calculating enterprise value, MSGE’s enterprise value is only $1.28B.

Source:SA

This is deeply below real estate value.

Property Value Madison Square Garden $2.0B Radio City Music Hall $0* MSG Sphere (construction cost so far) $797mm Total $2.8B

*Radio City is leased by MSGE so they don’t own the real estate

The Chicago theater also has some value of course, but it's very small relative to the other assets.

With real estate value of at least $2.8B, MSGE is very cheap at an enterprise value of $1.28B. I think the stock could double to get to fair value.

Presently, the market is not recognizing the value because earnings have temporarily dipped negative due to the pandemic. Once the economy returns to normal or a new normal, these assets and the companies booking/venue capabilities can return to earning their full cash flow and I think the value will be more clear to the market.

The Bottom Line

Investing in MSGE allows one to participate in the upside of the re-opening trade without having to fight the clock. The cash balance and strong real estate value provide nice risk mitigation and, in my opinion, grant this asymmetrically favorable reward to risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSGE.

Additional disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer