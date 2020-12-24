MK-7110 may not be enough to attract investors, but MRK's 3% dividend yield could. I rate MRK a hold.

Merck corporate office. Source: Barron's

Merck (MRK) recently announced a $356 million supply agreement to provide tens of thousands of doses of its experimental COVID-19 drug to the U.S. government:

Merck & Co said on Wednesday it would supply about 60,000-100,000 doses of its experimental COVID-19 treatment to the U.S. government for up to about $356 million. The agreement will help support advanced development and large-scale manufacturing of the company’s investigational therapeutic MK-7110 to treat hospitalized patients with severe or critical COVID-19, the U.S. Department of the Health and Human Services said. The funding allows for development of MK-7110, including completing activities required to request emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and for delivery of up to 100,000 doses by June 30, 2021.

The pandemic practically brought business activity to a halt. The FDA recently cleared Pfizer's vaccine and approved Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine shortly thereafter. Shipments of Pfizer's vaccine are already being made for public use. This means the economy could reopen in the first half of 2021. Until millions of Americans return to work, the economy could remain in the doldrums. Companies like Crane (CR), General Electric (GE) and Boeing (BA) are tethered to an improving economy and should benefit from treatments for COVID-19. There are many ways pharmaceutical companies can help combat the pandemic. Vaccines to help prevent the virus. Merck could help treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which is another important market.

Merck's Experimental Treatment Could Punish Gilead

In November Merck acquired OncoImmune and its COVID-19 drug, CD224Fc:

OncoImmune began 2020 by presenting data on the effect of CD24Fc in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients. The use of CD24Fc in the population was underpinned by evidence that CD24 fusion proteins negatively regulate damage-associated molecular patterns, thereby countering a mechanism that may amplify graft-versus-host disease. As evidence of the effect of SARS-CoV-2 accrued, OncoImmune spied an opportunity to use CD24Fc to treat the sickest COVID-19 patients. OncoImmune began a clinical trial in April to test the theory that CD24Fc fortifies an innate immune checkpoint against excessive inflammation.

In September OncoImmune's Phase III SAC-COVID clinical trial demonstrated that critical COVID-19 patients treated with SACCOVID exhibited (1) significantly faster recovery and (2) significantly reduced respiratory failure versus placebo. Participants in the trial also received corticosteroids and Gileads's (GILD) remdesivir and placebo. Those treated with SACCOVID and remdesivir recovered much faster than those treated only with remdesivir.

Remdesivir has also been used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients. CD24Fc, which Merck has renamed "MK-7110," could potentially work in conjunction with remdesivir or used as an alternative to remdesivir. The treatment has not gotten much publicity since the emergence of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The FDA granted Gilead approval to treat COVIDd-19 and the European Commission granted conditional Marketing Authorization to treat COVID-19 with remdesivir (renamed "Veklury").

Veklury generated $873 million in Q3 revenue or 13% of Gilead's total revenue. Sales going forward could be unpredictable given the onslaught of vaccines to prevent COVID-19. I expect vaccines to put a dent in Veklury sales by Q1 2021. The World Health Organization ("WHO") also threw shade at Veklury. WHO recommended against doctors using Veklury to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients due to the lack of evidence that Veklury “ ... improves survival or the need for ventilation.” If MK-7110 receives FDA approval then it could potentially capture a sizeable share of the market for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Potential Impact On Merck

While the entrance of MK-7110 into the market would likely not have a sizeable impact on Merck. Merck's Q3 2020 revenue of $12.8 billion was twice the size of Gilead's. Its revenue grew 1% Y/Y. Oncology, which represented about 33% of total revenue, grew 20%. Keytruda (skin cancer, breast cancer) was the crown jewel, growing over 21% Y/Y. At this point, growth will likely come from oncology sales and acquisitions. Assuming Merck could garner $422 million from its COVID-19 treatment (about 50% of Veklury quarterly sales), it would only represent about 3% of proforma Q3 2020 revenue.

Oncology (including Keytruda) would represent 32% of total revenue, vaccines would represent 19% and diabetes would represent 10%. I do not believe revenue from a COVID-19 treatment would be meaningful enough to positively impact the stock. However, it could prove Merck is nimble enough to make acquisitions in growth sectors.

Merck's value is its ability to grow EBITDA in the face of flat revenue growth. Gross margin in Q3 rose 400 basis points to 32%. Management kept SG&A and R&D costs flat as a percentage of revenue. As a result, the company's EBITDA margin rose 500 basis points to 33%. EBITDA on a dollar basis was $4.1 billion, up 18% Y/Y.

That said, MK-7110 would likely have a larger impact on Gilead. Veklury was 13% of Gilead's Q3 revenue. If it takes a hit then it could expose the fact that Gilead's other product lines (HCV, HIV) are demonstrating modest growth. In the past, Merck lost the HCV battle with Gilead. Besting Gilead pursuant to a COVID-19 treatment could be considered a small victory.

Conclusion

MRK is down 13% Y/Y and trades at about 18x earnings. A dividend yield above 3% could be enough for investors to hold the stock. I rate MRK a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.