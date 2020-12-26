Approximately 20% of the market cap is backed by net cash - but keep in mind you should offset this against the "unearned revenue."

Introduction

Absolute Software (OTCPK:ALSWF) is a Canadian company focusing on providing cloud-based services managing the security of certain devices using the Persistence technology.

As I believe these security applications will likely gain importance in the next few years, I wanted to have a closer look at Absolute Software as the company has just raised US$69M in connection to its full Nasdaq listing where the ticker symbol is (ABST). The new funds were raised at US$11/share. As Absolute reports its financial results in US dollars, I will refer to the company’s US listing. The total share count is approximately 49 million shares.

The first quarter of FY 2021 indicates the company remains on the right track

In the first quarter of the financial year 2021 (which ends in June 2021), Absolute Software recorded a 10% revenue increase, which reached $28.5M. The COGS decreased by just over 3% resulting in a gross operating profit of $25.4M.

Absolute did spend much more money on R&D (up almost 40%) and the $2.6M in share based compensation issued to key members of the team resulted in the operating expenses increasing by more than 20% to $21.2M, and this caused the operating income to drop by approximately 10% to $4.2M. And of course this had a direct impact on the bottom line as well, as the Q1 net income came in at just $2.6M compared to almost $3.5M in Q1 FY 2020.

This doesn’t mean shareholders should be disappointed. In fact, excluding the share-based compensation, the pre-tax income in Q1 2020 would have been approximately $5.8M, and there would have been a nice increase to $6.5M in the first quarter of the current year. An increase of 10% and that’s fine with me considering Absolute Software has invested more in R&D which I hope will pay off in the future.

Just to explain how important the non-cash expenses are, the cash flow statement shows a better overview of how for instance the amortization and share-based compensation weigh on the income statement, but don’t really have an impact on the cash flows.

Absolute reported an operating cash flow of $14.7M, but this includes a contribution of approximately $5M from changes in the working capital (predominantly related to deferred revenue and converting receivables into cash). So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $9.7M while we should also deduct the $0.5M in lease payments for a "core" operating cash flow of $9.2M.

The capex was just under a million dollars (and thus just a fraction of the almost $4M in depreciation and amortization expenses), and this results in a free cash flow result of US$8.25M. Which is more than 200% higher than the net income and clearly shows why investors should consider cash flow statements as well and not just base the investment decisions on the income statement.

A look back at FY 2020 shows Absolute’s strong cash flow generation

And Q1 FY 2021 wasn’t just a lucky shot. Looking back at the FY 2020 performance (the financial year ended in June), we see Absolute reported an operating cash flow of almost $25M, but this excludes the $1.7M in lease payments and includes a net investment in the working capital to the tune of $5.9M.

Adjusting the reported operating cash flow for the lease payments and the investment in the working capital, the adjusted operating cash flow in FY 2020 was approximately $29.1M.

The total capex was just $3.9M and this means the free cash flow came in at $25.2M.

Absolute had a total net cash position of $51.3M as of the end of September, and after completing the raise related to the Nasdaq listing, the company’s pro-forma cash position is currently around $115M (the $69M raise resulted in net proceeds of just over $63M) and based on the updated share count, Absolute Software has approximately $2.35 per share in net cash.

Investment thesis

And that net cash position is the main reason why I still consider Absolute Software to be interesting at the current share price. While a $25M free cash flow represents a free cash flow yield of just 4.3%, if we would apply the free cash flow on the enterprise value rather than the market capitalization, the FCF yield on the EV came in at just over 5.4%. And that’s actually very reasonable for a company in a growing sector, while we can expect the free cash flow result to continue to increase this year.

Unfortunately there are no options available (in either Canada or the US) as this would definitely be a company I would love to write some put options on. I will now have to consider tapping into my cash position to initiate a long position right away and perhaps I’ll initiate a small long position.

