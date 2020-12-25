I don’t know all of the answers, or really any of the answers for 2020. Instead I am starting with a bunch of questions

Here are my answers to the ten questions I asked on the first day of this year.

1) What is the most overvalued and undervalued thing inside or outside of the capital markets?

The most overvalued are recent IPO (IPO) and deSPACed equities (SPAK) with tough competition from autocatalytic boomtime ETFs such as ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).

The most undervalued is access. In my case, that’s access to the best demutualizations such as Eastern (EBC) and SPACs at NAV such as Kensington (KCAC), each coincidentally cost $10 and each are worth at least 50% more than that on the day you write out the check. Access is worth a million dollars per person and a portfolio of them is worth tens of millions of dollars before a penny of capital deployed, risk taken, or taxes paid. It is essentially free optionality. I collect it with fiendish alacrity.

2) If I had a committee meeting made up of myself and my future selves in 10-year increments up to age 100, what would they want me to do to give them more choices? What can I do to increase optionality?

Looking at old credit card statements, I cringe at the waste. A lot of spending has no lasting value. I prefer to eat at home with my family than eating out, yet restaurants cost so much more than groceries. So I would spend less, with the exception of travel to new places. That is one of the few expenses that sears into my memory in a way that creates lasting happiness, at least for me. I would sleep eight hours a night and workout harder.

As for work, I would increase optionality by focusing more on fewer things. For example, the SPAC opportunity was good in January 2020. But the best thing I could have done was to be lightly exposed and thus more prepared to pounce when it went from good to spectacular in March. By then, it was the best thing out there. My favorite warrants subsequently rose by many hundreds of percent. The analysis was easy. All it took to massively profit was enough fresh capital at the right time. I earned a B for understanding this opportunity, a C for being well positioned to maximize it, but take away an A lesson into next year.

3) How and where can I say “no” more? How can I use extreme selectivity to focus more on fewer priorities?

As a portfolio manager with a SPAC-focused fund and significant SPAC exposure in my other funds, this year’s SPAC frenzy flooded my inbox with demands for free advice. I love the topic and am eager to help, but could erode my productivity by spreading my attention too thin. So I’ve had to prioritize and organize who is really important – LPs, StW members, and relevant outsiders. That relevance depends on their coming with available capital, actionable ideas, or exploitable local knowledge. But there are plenty of inquiries from strangers bearing unpaid homework assignments – they ask to spend my time researching instead of their own and offer nothing in return; time for me to say “no”.

4) How can I use iterative conversations to harness the value of others’ conclusions instead of ruining the value of diversity by tainting their views with my own?

A lot of my thinking on this question has been guided by Annie Duke, who is a great teacher on the subject of high-quality decision making. I am working on deferring judgement and listening to people worth listening to without simultaneously deciding what to do about it and formulating a response. Instead I’ve been fixating on the sound of their voices and the sensory experience, trying to become a keener observer. The reactions and judgements can come later. The more I listen for sound instead of response, the longer increment I can assimilate. My recall has soared. I also have been nudging colleagues for actionable proposals instead of meandering chats. That way, I can choose to defer to them and stay on my own track if their idea is valid but I prefer my preexisting focus. Actionable proposals let me say “yes” and then come back when I want to tweak.

5) A lot of advantage play is just insiders who are well situated to know what they’re talking about scalping outsiders. Where do I have an advantage based on my local knowledge or my access to others’ local knowledge?

My first professional priority is to maximize profit for my partners. But as soon as that goal is met, my next interest is to embed myself and firm within valuable systems so that we are maximally helpful and relevant to others that can help us later on. In our little corner of the universe, we have become advantage players in local knowledge and access to SPAC allocations. We do real analysis and fundamental work on all SPAC deals. We put risk capital to work in the best ones. We are helpful and relevant to sponsors and underwriters in ways that go far beyond the grubby and limited role of outsiders trying to extract value from their structures. We look for opportunities and make introductions and consider the entire capital structure and offer ideas. If we can directly profit, great. If not, fine. The value we can create and unlock, even if we are not the ones directly profiting, gives us advantageous opportunities later. Are QuantumScape warrants (QSW) at $35 or equity (QS) at $110 better opportunities? My view is that the warrants are better, but the advantage play was to get access to the share and half a warrant for $10. That takes relationships and those relationships take time.

6) Yay for a decade-long bull market, but where can I find ideas that might be effectively countercyclical in a downturn?

I am more cynical than a year ago when I asked this question. Cash. Just cash. When a March 2020 comes around, the key isn’t defense, it is offense. There were opportunities to buy SPAC warrants for between one and five cents on the dollar of what they’re worth today but that took available capital. Don’t overthink hedges. Just rely on position sizing discipline and the cash to be able to deploy. If you have plenty of available excess liquidity and the ability to just suffer in the short-term, you don’t need to be too clever about it.

7) Stolen from Peter Thiel’s Zero to One: what important truth do few people agree with you on?

Grownups shouldn’t be treated like toddlers.

As far as I can tell, virtually everyone accepts that we have an unlimited claim on other people’s private property if enough people demand it. I don’t. I accept public spending on public goods, but true public goods are only a few percent of the GDP. The topic of “stuff I want other people to pay for later” is a stupid one. My answer (and apparently everyone else’s) is nearly endless. But I see the stupidity where others see virtue. My (few people would agree with me on it) proposal is to return incentives to the system. Make it one for grownups. Each year on election day, simply send pro rata itemized bills for the trailing twelve months of government at the same time as ballots. My view is that government should be limited. I am open to an opposing view that it should be large, but really only interested in the views of grownups that mean “and I will cough up my share of the cost”. Otherwise it is like a shareholder meeting where someone that doesn’t own any shares wants to interject. If they have nothing at stake and no incentive to be prudent, I don’t know why we should care. But if you share the costs as well as the benefits, then I am eager to listen.

8) When you think about your favorite investment idea, why is your thesis not already priced in to the market price? There are other smart people out there with capital who want to make money and some of them cheat, so how is it that their aggregate view reflected in the market price is wrong?

When I think about my favorite investment ideas, my thesis is not already priced into the market price because of a scale mismatch. Each of my best investments had peculiar entry points that would be hard for smaller or larger investors to access (smaller ones generally lack the research and larger ones wouldn’t bother with such capacity constraints). Franchise Group (OTC:FRG) is good at $30 but great under $9 with the option that we declined to put our shares to the company at $12. We were happy to make a significant direct investment for a value that was not efficiently priced in the market. Eastern (EBC) is good at $16 but just a couple of months ago it was great at $10. All it took was a decade or so of scurrying around the fifty states setting up hundreds of deposit accounts so that I could participate in such offerings.

9) How concentrated do you get in your best ideas? What is the limiting principle?

Very. The limiting principle is that any exposure we take is the inverse of our flexibility to add later and lower. We want to be dynamic. The difference between no position and a small position when an opportunity is determined to be a good one can be eclipsed by a subsequent difference between the good and great opportunities. Today, my portfolio is cluttered with good opportunities. I’m selling them. I want room for an upcoming great opportunity in January that I plan to make twice as big as today’s largest such position.

10) What brings you joy other than investing? My experience is that it is easier to stay out of mischief such as over trading if you actually want to get away from the market sometimes. What makes you want to get out of the office?

I think a lot about the differences between being rich and poor. As a risk manager and asset allocator, much of my focus is on avoiding disasters. I try to accurately rank the opportunity set that crosses my desk on a ten point scale of stupidity from 1 – not at all stupid, pure reward without countervailing risk such as KCAC at $10 – to 10, all risk, no reward, such as traders that buy calls on material non-public information about upcoming unannounced M&A deals but somehow fail to sell the calls in time so that they 1) lose money and 2) are bound for expensive litigation followed by jail. It is great to do things that are smart but more important to avoid things that are stupid. An index fund of ideas that range from ingenious to mediocre but consistently avoid stupid risks would compound well through the years. That’s what I try to do in the office.

But outside of the office, none of that matters. What would I do differently with $0 additional dollars versus $1 billion? Nothing at all. Stuff I actually care about, that brings me really deep joy, is free or virtually free. Each morning (before Covid) before sunrise I went to a blue collar CrossFit gym. Trail running costs almost nothing, just shoes and a headlamp. Same with bouldering, just a few pieces of gear. If I’ve had some big success or failure at work, I just like to get away with my family, ideally to our home in Maine and spend time in the woods, which are indifferent to arbitrage. My love for my family and fitness and nature gets me itching to get out of the office and avoid wasting any time there. It protects my investors from hyperactivity. I joke (and no one laughs) that when I get in a manic mood around investing, I run out of good ideas and start to work on my bad ones. Don’t do that. Read the documents and call the sources and make the calls then leave. Which is what I plan to do today.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBC, FRG, QSW.. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.