The Santa Rally May Be Upon Us

Note: This was a holiday-shortened roundtable this week.

Stocks closed higher going into the holidays thanks to late buying due in large part to the Brexit deal in Brussels. The week started with “risk-off” sentiment on concerns about a coronavirus mutation. There was some volatility around the stimulus drama, but ultimately not enough to dent bullish sentiment.

Winners & Losers

The British pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) rallied after news of the Brexit agreement reached markets. Shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG), Melrose Industries (OTC:MLSPF), and Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF) also gained on the news. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP) outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) continued their ferocious rally since the IPO earlier this month, adding more than 10% this week. AIM Immunotech (NYSEMKT:AIM) gained about 15% this week after its Ampligen trial was green-lighted. SIFCO (NYSEMKT:SIF) shares rallied by more than 35% today after earnings results beat estimates.

Chinese internet companies sold off this morning on news of Chinese regulators launching anti-monopoly investigations into Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) were lower but JD and Baidu still had positive weeks.

What Caught Our Eye(s) This Week

Stephen: ARK ETF family pulls in ~$1B in fund flows Tuesday night;

Kim: Brexit negotiators finalize a deal; and Crude inventory draw less than consensus; Gasoline inventory unexpectedly falls;

Brad: Walmart a top pick at RBC Capital into 2021;

Nat: TIL the official Santa Claus rally refers to the last five trading sessions of December and the first two trading sessions of January.

