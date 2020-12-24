The company filed restated annual reports going back to 2016 stemming from an accounting investigation and is now looking to move forward focusing on generating value.

Fluor Corp (FLR) is a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction "EPC" and maintenance services, recognized for their expertise across major industries. The COVID-19 pandemic has represented a major disruption to the business considering several projects faced delays while customers in key sectors like energy have cut back on investment spending. This is a company that has faced several challenges in recent years pressuring growth along with an accounting scandal that led to a significant financial loss in the last fiscal year. Favorably, Fluor is now current on all financial filings and debt requirements, looking to move past the investigation that has clouded its outlook over the past year. Fluor just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by positive earnings despite a still-weak business environment. With an improving macro outlook, Fluor is well-positioned to grow its market position supporting a positive long-term outlook.

(Seeking Alpha)

FLR Q3 Earnings Recap

Fluor reported its Q3 earnings on December 10th with GAAP EPS of $0.14, which missed expectations by $0.09. Revenue of $3.8 billion, was down 18% year-over-year and slightly below the market estimate. Much of the weakness was expected and a continuation from trends in Q2 when companies faced project delays and temporary suspensions during the lockdown period of the pandemic. Projects have largely come back online while some work restrictions in various states and countries amid rising cases are being monitored by the company. Overall, the outlook is for conditions to normalize over the next year.

(source: Company IR/ annotation by BOOX Research)

In the core energy & chemicals segment which represents about 30% of the business, revenues were down 17% compared to the period in 2019. This is consistent with the dynamics in the sector with companies limiting spending. A highlight in the quarter was Fluor's work on the "Al-Zour" refinery to be operated by 'Kuwait Integrated Petrochemical Industries Company'. When complete the facility will be one of the largest in the world. Travel restrictions limiting the mobility of personnel visiting international projects has also been a challenge.

(source: Company IR)

Mining has been one of the most high-profile sectors that faced stoppages and temporary shutdown at facilities worldwide this year. The mining & industrial segment was the weakest for the company with revenues down 33% y/y. Management explains that activity is recovering and is optimistic on this segment considering the stronger trends in commodity pricing more recently. Within the industrial group, Fluor was awarded a contract to build a vaccine manufacturing facility in Australia as an example in its exposure to life sciences with high growth opportunities.

(source: Company IR)

In the infrastructure & power segment, revenues were relatively resilient down just 2% y/y. A key focus for the company has been the Texas infrastructure market benefiting from strong growth. The company booked the 'Oak Hill Parkway' project in Austin, Texas scheduled to begin in 2021.

A strong point for the company has been the government segment where revenues climbed 5% year over year. Here, the impulse from broader fiscal spending has maintained momentum in regards to works from public agencies. Fluor highlights that Q3 levels are back to near normal.

A major development in Q3 was Fluor Corp filing its delayed 2019 annual report along with a restated 2018, 2017, and 2016 10-K. Back in February, the SEC announced an investigation related to its Radford Army Ammunition Plant project regarding accounting irregularities. While the SEC investigation is still ongoing, a special committee formed internally at Fluor along with independent external advisors identified weaknesses in disclosure controls and procedures. The result was a cumulative adjusted to pretax earnings by $3.8 million. A remediation plan in effect aims at improving transparency while the company intends to exit lump-sum bidding for the energy & chemicals segment prone to these types of project forecasting errors. The update here is that the company is now current on all financial filings and is moving forward with a remediation plan that includes additional project monitoring procedures.

The total order backlog at the end of the quarter representing $27.8 billion is down 13% from the end of 2019, reflecting disruptions across all industry verticals during the pandemic. The energy & chemicals segment backlog at $11.6 million represents about 42% of the total and is down 18% over the period with particular weakness in the given lower energy prices and major customers pulling back of CAPEX. Still, it's important to place these figures into context. In Q3 new awards for the company totaled $1.7 billion reflecting organic growth of the pipeline.

(source: Company IR/ annotation by BOOX Research)

One of the themes for the company as a result of its accounting investigation remediation plan is to be more selective in taking on new projects to maximize value and reduce risk. A revised project pursuit criteria set several guidelines in the types of projects Fluor intends to focus on going forward to deliver sustainable growth.

Notable changes implemented include no longer pursuing fixed priced projects in the government sector, focusing on North America in regards to the infrastructure segment, limiting lump sum work in the energy and chemicals segment, while also requiring the executive team to be more involved with risk projects through the approval process. This quarter, the proportion of the project backlog outside the U.S. has declined marginally from 67% at the end of 2019 to 63% currently.

The result is that the higher selectivity in projects from Fluor going forward can represent a higher-quality project backlog. By this measure, even as the project backlog has declined over the past year, the current pipeline is lower-risk based on the pursuit criteria. Management commented on this point during the conference call:

The revised pursuit criteria that Carlos (CEO Carlos Hernandez) enacted has significantly reduced the risk in our backlog and has allowed our sales team to focus on high-quality projects where we can be profitable and successful. Additionally, I think, it’s important to note even again in this call that Fluor has not taken any significant project charges in the last nine months.

The company ended the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents against $1.7 billion in long-term debt. A financial current ratio of 1.4x highlights an overall solid liquidity position.

Management Guidance and Consensus Expectations

The company expects COVID-19 impacts to continue over the coming month representing operational headwinds as clients are still deferring investment decisions with a generally cautious outlook by industrial businesses. While Fluor is not offering official revenue or earnings guidance, the main message is that the management believes its balance sheet liquidity is stable and sees only marginal financial impacts as it relates to project charges going forward.

(source: company IR)

According to consensus estimates, FLR is on track to reach $15.8 billion in revenue for the full-year 2020, representing a 10.3% decline compared to 2019. That includes a relatively normal Q1 largely unaffected by the pandemic while conditions have already improved compared to the weakest points between Q2 and Q3. Considering the larger charges in the first half of the year, the forecast for 2020 EPS is for a loss of $0.40 while the company is expected to have profitable EPS in the current Q4.

(Seeking Alpha)

Looking ahead, the overall operating weakness is expected to continue through at least the early part of next year with a full-year 2021 revenue forecast at $14.5 billion representing another 8% y/y decline. Some of that is also based on the impact of discontinued business operations. Nevertheless, earnings are expected to recover and reach an EPS of $1.07 in 2021.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We are encouraged by the steps Fluor has taken to move forward from the accounting inquiry that clouded the outlook. While the circumstances this year have represented a historical disruption to the global operation, the improving outlook now based on an expectation that the COVID-19 pandemic will end by next year with the rollout of vaccines supports a view that the economic recovery can continue. We believe Fluor can consolidate its market position by focusing on its strengths while benefiting from continued global demand for engineering and construction services.

In terms of valuation, the metric we're looking at is the 1-year forward P/E ratio at 15.1x for FLR based on the consensus EPS estimate for 2021. Curiously, other major EPC contractors trade in a relatively tight range to this earnings multiple including KBR Inc (KBR) at 14.2x, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) at 16.1x, and AECOM (ACM) at 15.5x suggesting FLR is near a fair value relative to the industry.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, FLR trading at an EV to revenue multiple of just 0.2x represents a significant discount to this peer group including J at 1.1x, KBR at 0.8x, and ACM at 0.6x. An explanation is that FLR has a higher exposure to the energy sector and international projects that are seen as higher risk also justify some of that spread. The corporate governance issues have also likely pressured sentiment towards the stock.

We believe FLR can benefit from a recovery in the energy sector going forward which is consistent with the oil pricing environment currently trading near $50/bbl in WTI crude. Compared to the weakness in 2020 given project suspensions, the mining sector is poised to bounce back strongly going forward considering the current bull market across industries, and precious metals trading at multi-year high incentivizes expansion projects.

Final Thoughts

With shares of FLR up over 75% in just the past three months, pricing in the improving macro outlook, the setup from here is going to depend on execution. We rate shares of FLR as a hold with a price target of $18.00 for the year ahead, balancing the positive long-term outlook with near-term uncertainties.

The main risk is a deteriorating macro outlook. In a scenario where the global economic recovery loses steam, shares are likely to face bearish sentiment forcing a revision lower to earnings estimates. It will be important for the company to demonstrate stabilizing top-line figures across the core segments for share to continue the positive momentum. We believe the market will begin to focus more on financial metrics in the upcoming quarter, with margins and cash flow generation gaining importance looking beyond the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.