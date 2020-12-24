Ministry Of Finance Japan Releases 2021 Budget Outlook

The Ministry of Finance Japan has released a draft budget for 2021, and that report on the fiscal situation can be found here. The report shows the devastating effects of the pandemic. Budget deficits and debt to GDP have skyrocketed due to massive bond issuances which were needed to provide support to the economy. This increase in debt has resulted in a never ending cap on bond yields to make sure interest payments don't go through the roof. To cap these bond yields, the central bank needed to expand its QE program just like every other central bank on the world. So the fiscal situation is not looking bright and I'll expand on that in this article. However, there is also positive news on the trade front. Let's focus on that first.

Both the trade deficit and current account deficit have turned into surpluses in 2020. The latest current account number in October 2020 was a surplus of 2145 billion yen. The reason for this is that the U.S. stock market has been on a tear, and Japan's current account has benefited from this (see chart below from Trading Economics). Japan nowadays earns the bulk of its current account surplus from its income balance, the net revenue from its investment abroad.

The trade balance has improved because import costs for oil and gas have been low. The latest October 2020 trade surplus figure came in at 872.9 billion yen (see chart below from Trading Economics). This number has improved since Japan's nuclear reactors started to come on-line in 2017-2018. Japan is also starting to see a recovery in car demand from China and the U.S.

If we then move on to the budget deficits, we see an anomaly in 2020. The deficit-to-outlay ratio (which gives the likelihood for hyperinflation) has spiked to 70% in 2020 due to massive amounts of expenditures on pandemic relief via the issuance of special deficit-financing bonds (see chart below created by Correlation Economics). The deficit-to-outlay ratio is expected to fall back to its historic level in 2021.

The chart below (created by Correlation Economics) illustrates that the government has increased spending up to 176 trillion yen in 2020 (red chart) and the budget deficits have gone up as a result (green chart). It also shows how tax revenues in Japan (blue chart) were flat. Tax revenues are expected to come in at 57 trillion yen in 2021. The trend has certainly worsened as the budget deficit tends to move upwards.

Finally, let's take a look at the monetary policy and interest payments on government debt. As you know, the Bank of Japan is now implementing an unlimited bond buying program. In November, 2016, the central bank of Japan announced it will buy any amount of bonds to keep the 10-year bond yield at 0%. They are succeeding: 10-year Japanese bond yields are still at 0%.Because bond yields are so low, interest payments are set to be very low for fiscal 2020 (7.6 trillion yen). However, we see a significant uptick in the interest payments in 2021 (8.5 trillion yen), which is probably due to the high amounts of deficit-financing bonds issued in 2020. The interest payments as a percentage of tax revenue will rise to 15% (see chart below created by Correlation Economics).

When we take a look at the Japanese central bank balance sheet, we can see that the Bank of Japan started to increase their asset purchases in 2013. The central bank bought approximately $600 billion/annum in assets from 2013 to 2016, which is 10% of its GDP (see chart below from Bianco Research). They decreased the pace of buying to $300 billion/annum in 2019 but increased purchases back to over $600 billion/annum in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep interest rates at 0% and continue to provide stimulus to maintain a 2% inflation rate.

What this means for investors is that Japanese stocks will outperform other assets like Japanese bonds as the Bank of Japan continues its monetary policy. Bond yields are set to rise on the longer end, which is showing that the Japanese economy is growing, and the increasing tax revenues are evidence of this growth. Japanese bonds will underperform as lower-maturity bonds will be capped at <0%, providing no return to bond holders. This low interest rate environment will probably continue as gross debt to GDP is hitting all-time highs of 266% in 2020 (see chart below from the Ministry of Finance Japan).

Conclusion

The massive money printing from the Bank of Japan started in 2013 and has continued ever since. The pandemic of 2020 has only worsened these numbers. Budget deficits and debt to GDP have skyrocketed due to massive bond issuances. This effectively increased tax revenues to an all-time high through a higher stock market, and trade deficits turned into trade surpluses. It did bring in a lower-yield environment to spur economic growth. This environment is favourable for people who want to put their money into Japanese stocks. The 10-year bond yield is kept at 0% through an unlimited bond buying program announced in November 2016, and interest payments have gone down because of that. In 2021, interest payments are expected to pick up in anticipation of higher bond yields on longer maturities and due to the high amount of special deficit-financing bond issuances. Japan is not immune to the pandemic. After tapering QE in 2019, Japan has resorted back to more QE in 2020 and monetary policy is expected to be accommodative to the economy.

