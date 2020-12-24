A growing installed base, multiple FDA-cleared indications and the potential for international expansion are all supportive of revenue growth and a transition to profitability.

Rapid COVID vaccination plans for Israel and the U.S. should help Brainsway to normalize business activities by the second half of 2021.

The publication of positive real-world results for treating OCD adds support to the case for insurance reimbursement, although cost effectiveness is still a potential barrier.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) is a provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation devices which are FDA cleared to treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and aid smoking cessation. Brainsway’s business has been significantly impacted by COVID, but is in the process of normalizing, placing the company back on a growth path towards profitability. The stock remains deeply undervalued relative to peers and has yet to recover from its COVID-induced lows. This presents investors with an attractive opportunity over the next 12 months, particularly if insurance reimbursement is received for OCD in the U.S. or MDD in Japan.

Treatment of Depression

MDD is a difficult to cure condition which has historically been treated using a variety of methods like therapy, lobotomy, Electro-Convulsive Therapy (ECT) and drugs. While modern drugs like tricyclic antidepressants and Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) are effective for many patients, some patients are resistant to treatment and require alternatives like ECT and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

Tricyclic antidepressants were discovered in the 1950s and first approved by the FDA to treat MDD in 1959. Common side effects include constipation, dry mouth, blurry vision, drowsiness, dizziness, and weight gain. In some cases, irregular heartbeats, low blood pressure, and seizures can also occur. FDA approved tricyclic antidepressants include:

Anafranil (clomipramine)

Asendin (amoxapine)

Elavil (amitriptyline)

Norpramin (desipramine)

Pamelor (nortriptyline)

Sinequan (doxepin)

Surmontil (trimipramine)

Tofranil (imipramine)

Vivactil (protriptyline)

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MOIs) were discovered in the 1950s and were the first successful pharmacological treatments for depression with patients being treated off-label beginning in 1958. Side effects include nausea, dizziness, drowsiness, restlessness, and insomnia. FDA approved MOIs include:

Emsam (selegiline)

Marplan (isocarboxazid)

Nardil (phenelzine)

Parnate (tranylcypromine)

SSRIs were first developed in the 1970s and target serotonin levels in the brain. Side effects include nausea, insomnia, nervousness, tremors and sexual dysfunction. FDA approved SSRIs include:

Prozac (fluoxetine) – approved in 1987

Zoloft (sertraline) – approved in 1991

Paxil (paroxetine) – approved in 1992

Celexa (citalopram)

Lexapro (escitalopram)

Luvox (fluvoxamine)

Viibryd (vilazodone)

Serotonin–Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) were first approved by the FDA in 1993. Common side effects of SNRIs include nausea, drowsiness, fatigue, constipation, and dry mouth. FDA approved SNRIs include:

Cymbalta (duloxetine)

Effexor (venlafaxine)

Fetzima (levomilnacipran)

Pristiq (desvenlafaxine)

Savella (milnacipran)

Other FDA approved treatments include:

Oleptro (trazodone) and Brintellix (vortioxetine): Serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors (SARIs) that both inhibit serotonin reuptake and block adrenergic receptors.

Remeron (mirtazapine): A noradrenergic antagonist that blocks receptors of the stress hormone epinephrine (adrenaline) on the brain.

Symbyax: Combines the SSRI fluoxetine with the antipsychotic drug olanzapine to treat bipolar depression or treatment-resistant depression.

Wellbutrin (bupropion): Classified as a dopamine reuptake inhibitor, used to treat depression and seasonal affective disorder as well as a smoking cessation aid.

MDD patients who fail to respond to multiple drugs across multiple classes are considered treatment resistant and become eligible for insurance reimbursement for TMS. Treatment resistant patients may also be candidates for ECT or invasive stimulation (Vagus nerve and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)). ECT and invasive stimulation are much more involved procedures than TMS, requiring hospitalization and anesthesia and potentially significant down time afterwards. Vagus nerve stimulation and DBS are both considered research devices and have no insurance coverage. Alternative treatments proposed for treatment resistant depression patients include ketamine and LSD.

SPRAVATO (esketamine) is a nasal spray taken with oral anti-depressant which displays rapid onset of antidepressant activity and was approved by the FDA for treatment resistant depression in adults in March 2019. Esketamine has been assessed in five phase III studies: three 4-week, placebo-controlled studies, and two long-term trials. One short-term trial showed statistically significant antidepressant effects of esketamine vs placebo, while a long-term withdrawal study showed that esketamine is significantly beneficial in terms of extending time to relapse, compared to placebo. Two other short-term trials did not meet the prespecified statistical tests for showing efficacy, although improvement in depressive symptoms from baseline to the end of week four favored esketamine over placebo. There are concerns related to the safety of prolonged esketamine therapy though due to the potential for abuse.

While TMS has demonstrated efficacy in treatment resistant depression patients it is relatively expensive in comparison to pharmaceutical interventions. If alternative drugs like esketamine demonstrate efficacy and become more widely accepted, they have the potential to reduce TMS’s addressable market.

Table 1: ICER / QALY for Major Depressive Disorder Treatments

(source: Created by author using data from medpagetoday, medscape, ncbi)

Treatment of OCD

OCD has traditionally been treated using:

Psychoanalysis – Tried to attribute meaning to thoughts and remove their source. This proved worse than useless though as obsessive thoughts have no meaning.

Cognitive Therapy – Targets obsessions by challenging distorted thinking.

Behavioral Therapy – Targets compulsions through exposure to what scares the patient. Behavioral therapy often shows a quick reduction in OCD symptoms but because underlying obsessions have not been addressed patients quickly relapse.

Cognitive/Behavioral Therapy (CBT) – Targets obsessions and compulsions and was the first treatment to show real progress treating OCD.

Mindfulness – Learning to ignore thoughts and not attribute meaning to them.

In addition to therapy a number of antidepressants have been approved by the FDA to treat OCD, including:

Clomipramine (Anafranil) for adults and children 10 years and older

Fluoxetine (Prozac) for adults and children 7 years and older

Fluvoxamine for adults and children 8 years and older

Paroxetine (Paxil, Pexeva) for adults only

Sertraline (Zoloft) for adults and children 6 years and older

A meta-analysis of randomized double-blind clinical trials of antidepressant drugs to treat OCD showed that clomipramine, fluoxetine, fluvoxamine, and sertraline displayed improvement on YBOCS over placebo of 61.3%, 28.5%, 28.2% and 21.6% respectively. Both clomipramine and fluvoxamine have proved superior to antidepressant drugs with no selective serotonergic properties.

First-line treatments for OCD typically include SSRIs and CBT, although effect sizes are modest and 40-60% of patients do not respond adequately. Treatment resistance is defined as no response to adequate trials of SSRIs and psychotherapy, where adequate is considered 10-12 weeks of maximum tolerated dose of SSRIs or at least 30 hours of psychotherapy. Treatment refractory is defined as minimal or no response to at least 3 SSRI trials at maximum dosage for at least 3-6 months along with psychotherapy and a trial of atypical antipsychotics. Multicenter studies suggest that 20% of patients who fail to respond to an initial SSRI will go on to respond to a second trial of another SSRI. DA receptor antagonists and TCAs may also be considered as an augmentation to SSRIs in treatment resistant OCD.

DBS involves implanting electrodes within certain areas of the brain which produce electrical impulses that may help regulate abnormal impulses. DBS was cleared by the FDA in 2009 as a Humanitarian Use Device to treat OCD in adults who don't respond to traditional treatment approaches. The FDA cleared DBS for OCD based on a determination that the probable health benefits outweighed the risks but noted that efficacy had not been established by large clinical trials. Approximately 60% of patients achieve a reduction in OCD symptoms of greater than 35% when treated with DBS. Despite the benefits of DBS, surgery and post-operative care are expensive, with surgical costs up to $65,000 per patient and battery replacements for the neurostimulator adding $10,000 to $20,000 to the final cost in the first three years after surgery. To date, DBS for OCD remains rare, treating fewer than 300 patients worldwide and with most studies enrolling less than five patients. Coverage for DBS is typically made on a case-by-case basis by Medicare, Medicaid, and private payers. The cost effectiveness of DBS for treating OCD is largely dependent on how long the beneficial effects of treatment last. According to the World Health Organization's criteria a ICER of less than 3x GDP per capita is cost effective and less than GDP per capita is highly cost effective.

Table 2: ICER / QALY for OCD Treatments

(source: Created by author using data from ncbi, europepmc)

Figure 1: Dependence of ICER on Duration of DBS Treatment Effect

(source: europepmc)

Brainsway OCD Trial

Brainsway recently published the results of its study of TMS for treating OCD in a real-world setting, which showed a response rate of 52.4%. OCD was FDA cleared based on a multi-center sham-controlled study showing a response rate of 38.1%. TMS appears at least as effective as currently approved medications for treating OCD and has a similar efficacy as TMS for MDD. While these results provide support to the case for insurance coverage it should be noted that a far larger body of evidence existed supporting TMS for MDD when it received insurance coverage.

No data currently exists on the long-term effectiveness of TMS as a treatment for OCD which is a primary determinant of cost effectiveness. Brainsway’s study only indicated that the treatment effect is likely to last at least one month. A previous study showed that approximately 68% of MDD patients treated with TMS had improved symptoms after 12 months and 45% were in complete remission. This is supportive of TMS providing relatively long-lasting benefits and potentially being cost effective as an OCD treatment.

Table 3: TMS Treatment Efficacy and Cost Effectiveness

(source: Created by author using data from medpagetoday, medscape, ncbi, ncbi, pacifichealthsystems)

Insurance Reimbursement

While FDA clearance is an important milestone on the path to monetizing a medical device, it is a relatively small hurdle in comparison to gaining insurance reimbursement. Approximately 85% of 510(K) medical devices are cleared by the FDA in comparison to approximately 65% of FDA cleared 510(K) devices receiving insurance reimbursement. This data is from 1999 to 2011 and since then device makers have been under pressure to develop products that demonstrate not only clinical efficacy, but also value in order to secure coverage. It is possible if not likely that the percentage of devices approved for coverage has declined in recent years.

The FDA is the gateway through which new drugs and medical devices must pass to reach the US market, while the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) determines how products will be reimbursed under Medicare, the largest public health insurance program. The FDA and CMS use different approval criteria and use different evidentiary standards: FDA ensures medical products are “safe and effective,” while CMS determines whether they are “reasonable and necessary” for the treatment of Medicare beneficiaries. Seeking decisions from payors is a time-intensive process that often takes 3-4 years to obtain complete coverage.

Devices that receive 510(K) clearance are deemed “substantially equivalent” to, or at least as safe and effective as, an existing marketed medical device. Less clinical data are generally required for 510(K) clearance than for premarket approval, which is reserved for high-risk medical devices. 510(K) cleared devices are less likely to receive coverage than other categories and are more likely to have restrictions placed on coverage. This is likely at least in part due to a lack of clinical data to support coverage for many devices and drugs.

Figure 3: Medicare National Coverage of FDA Approved Technologies 1999-2011

(source: healthaffairs)

Figure 4: Restrictiveness of Medicare Coverage for FDA Approved Products 1999-2011

(source: healthaffairs)

CMS conditions on coverage can be classified as patient related (coverage restricted to patients with certain comorbidities or characteristics), sequence related (coverage restricted to use as a second-line therapy), or technology related (coverage restricted to a particular application of the technology or restricted to its use in combination with other technologies).

Table 4: CMS Restrictions on Coverage 1999-2011 (not mutually exclusive)

(source: Created by author using data from healthaffairs)

Recent reimbursement trends continue to be favorable for TMS in general with reimbursement requirements for MDD reduced from four prior antidepressant treatment failures to two by some payers. Approximately half of the payers who reimburse for Neurostar Advanced Therapy still require patients to fail four courses of drugs before being approved for treatment though. Deep TMS for depression is covered by over 60 commercial insurers and all seven Medicare administrative contractors who collectively represent more than 275 million covered lives. Brainsway recently expanded their reimbursement and market access team, including the addition of a professional with over 20 years of relevant experience to lead their initiatives in this area. This was likely done with the goal of aiding coverage for OCD.

For treatment resistant OCD patients, it is possible that deep TMS will be considered a viable option by insurers given that there are currently limited treatment options and that OCD can result in significant functional impairment. OCD patients often suffer from more than 1 comorbid disorder with MDD the most common and 36% of OCD patients report lifetime suicidal thoughts with 11% having a history of attempted suicide. If TMS for OCD is to be covered it is likely that many of the prerequisites will be similar to TMS for MDD. For MDD, TMS becomes an option in many people’s insurance policies provided they have attempted first line treatments including pharmacology and psychotherapy.

Smoking Cessation

After receiving FDA clearance for smoking cessation Brainsway is planning for a controlled market release during the first quarter of 2021 with a focus on gathering closed marketing data and refining their broader launch strategy. Similar to OCD, smoking cessation is unlikely to generate significant revenues without insurance coverage, which will require an increased body of evidence supporting efficacy and value.

Smoking cessation is typically difficult with unaided cessation success rates less than 5%. Current support measures include behavioral therapies and medications, which can increase six-month abstinence rates to 35-55%. Behavioral treatments typically involve 4-8 sessions and include cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing and mindfulness. FDA approved pharmacotherapies include various forms of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) as well as bupropion and varenicline. NRT helps relieve nicotine withdrawal symptoms and cravings and can increase quit rates by 50-70%. Bupropion was originally approved as an antidepressant and works by inhibiting the reuptake of the brain chemicals norepinephrine and dopamine as well as stimulating their release. It has been found to increase quit rates compared with placebo and is as effective as NRT. Varenicline helps reduce nicotine cravings by stimulating nicotinic receptors, but to a lesser degree than nicotine. It increases the odds of quitting and some studies have found it to be more effective than NRT or Bupropion. A study has shown that 44% of quitters using varenicline, either alone or combined with counseling, were abstinent after two years. In comparison Brainsway’s study of heavy smokers who had a history of failed cessation attempts showed a quit rate after six weeks of 28.4% in the treatment group compared to 11.7% in the sham group. Interventions such as brief advice from a health care worker, telephone helplines, automated text messaging, and printed self-help materials can also facilitate smoking cessation.

Smoking has a large societal burden and analysis has shown that if 10% of American smokers gave up cigarettes and the others reduced consumption by 10%, the U.S. could save $63 billion in medical costs the following year. Based on a U.S. smoking population of 34 million people this implies annual cost savings of $10,000 per quitter. Another study showed that $170 billion of U.S. healthcare spending could be attributed to smoking, which would imply healthcare costs of approximately $5,000 per smoker.

Studies have generally shown that smoking cessation treatments are highly cost-effective, meaning that TMS is likely to be expensive relative to traditional approaches. TMS could still be a cost-effective approach to aid smoking cessation though and given the high societal burden of smoking it is possible, if not likely that it will receive insurance coverage for people who repeatedly fail to quit smoking using other approaches. Insurance has become more supportive of smoking cessation in recent years with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and other federal laws and rules requiring most health insurance plans in the U.S. to cover some level of tobacco cessation treatments. Coverage generally includes FDA approved medications, counselling and two quit attempts per year. Before potentially gaining coverage Brainsway will first need to collect real-world data to support reimbursement though, which may take several years.

Table 5: Smoking Cessation Treatment Cost Effectiveness

(source: Created by author using data from ncbi)

Table 6: Smoking Cessation Treatment Cost Effectiveness

(source: Created by author using data from ncbi)

COVID Outlook

Brainsway’s business continues to be impacted by COVID although is beginning to normalize. Neuronetics (STIM) stated in early December that 90% of their customers' offices were open and that utilization was approaching pre-COVID levels. Brainsway’s revenue is dominated by the U.S. market and may be impacted somewhat in coming quarters by the recent surge in cases. This is supported by declining internet search interest for the topic “transcranial magnetic stimulation” since late November. Neuronetics is guiding for relatively weak performance in the December quarter and I expect Brainsway’s QoQ growth to be relatively flat or even slightly negative.

Figure 2: U.S. COVID Deaths, "TMS" Search Interest and Brainsway Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from Brainsway, Google, ourworldindata)

Japan

Brainsway has regulatory approval in Japan for Deep TMS to treat depression and is currently working with its distribution partner to secure reimbursement. Neuronetics already has reimbursement coverage in Japan and its distributor is selling systems at a controlled pace, making sure that all of the necessary training is conducted properly.

Japan is potentially a large market for TMS with 5 million depression patients compared to 17 million in the United States. MDD prevalence in Japan is estimated to be 1-2% over 12 months and 3-7% lifetime, which is much lower than in Western countries but very similar to the prevalence in China. Among those who experienced major depression in Japan only 27% sought any medical treatment and only 14% saw a psychiatrist. These rates are lower than that reported from many Western countries, and almost half of that in the U.S. Based on a survey from 2003, ECT usage in Japan is low with ECT available in only 83 institutions and a total of 1,210 patients receiving 11,146 ECTs. Based on a survey in 2008, ECT was performed in 356 hospitals with a total of 42,358 ECTs performed. Based on these figures Japan has a far smaller MDD problem than most Western countries and Japanese people are less likely to seek treatment for MDD. Although Japan is a relatively large and wealthy country it is unlikely to be as promising a market for TMS as the U.S. or Europe.

Europe has the potential to be a far more lucrative TMS market than Japan and Brainsway already has CE Mark for a range of indications. Few European countries (Germany, Finland, Serbia) reimburse the costs of TMS treatment though, which is preventing growth.

Figure 5: Brainsway's Revenue per Capita by Geography

(source: Created by author using data from Brainsway)

Brainsway

Brainsway continues to achieve product innovation with its latest model closing some of the performance gaps with Neuronetics. The latest model has a patient management system and will eventually feature centralized treatment tracking, capabilities that Neuronetics tout as one of its core advantages. The latest model also provides Motor Threshold (MT) detection and positioning guidance and allows rapid switching between coils so that different indications can be treated with minimal down time.

Figure 6: Brainsway Models

(source: Brainsway)

Additional indications which will be the next focus of Brainsway include opioid abuse disorder, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Post-Stroke rehabilitation. Although Brainsway has already conducted small studies assessing the efficacy of TMS for MS and Post-Stroke rehabilitation current evidence is weak.

MS is an autoimmune disorder which affects the central nervous system. There are no curative treatments and as of 2008 approximately 2 million people suffer from this condition globally. The goal of treatment is to slow down the progression of the disease and reduce symptoms. Several disease-modifying drugs have been developed over the last twenty years which can reduce the number of attacks in the relapsing/remitting form of the disease. However, the extent to which the burden and disability of MS are reduced by use of these drugs is less than clear.

In a double-blind sham-controlled study involving 33 patients suffering from MS, patients showed significant improvements in measures of fatigue and depressive symptoms, following a 6 week (18 sessions) Deep TMS treatment over the motor cortex, although it is unclear whether there was significant difference between treatment and sham. In another double-blind sham-controlled study, it was found that the Deep TMS treatment led to significant improvements in both speed and endurance of walking ability in MS patients.

A brain stroke is the loss of brain function due to a disturbance in the blood supply to the brain. This disturbance is due to either ischemia (lack of blood flow) or hemorrhage. As a result, the affected area of the brain cannot function normally, which might result in motor deficiency in one or more limbs on one side of the body, failure to understand or formulate speech, or a vision impairment of one side of the visual field. Stroke is the most frequent cause of disability in adults in the industrialized world with about 750,000 individuals in the U.S. affected each year. Approximately 17 million people experienced a stroke in 2010 and 33 million people have previously had a stroke and were still alive. Stroke was the second most frequent cause of death worldwide in 2011, accounting for 6.2 million deaths.

An ischemic stroke is occasionally treated in a hospital with thrombolysis (also known as a “clot buster”) and some hemorrhagic strokes benefit from neurosurgery. Treatments designed to recover any lost function are termed stroke rehabilitation, ideally performed in a stroke unit and involving health professionals in the fields of speech and language therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

A sham-controlled study of the efficacy of TMS in rehabilitating post-stroke patients suffering from aphasia showed improvement in naming performance in patients with chronic post-stroke aphasic deficits. This study only involved five patients receiving three treatments though and had weak statistical power. Another sham-controlled study involving 10 patients tested the feasibility of TMS treatment over the motor cortex to rehabilitate stroke patients suffering from deficiencies in lower limb motor functions. After 11 sessions it was found that Deep TMS was associated with a significant improvement in lower limb function. This effect persisted and even increased over time (at a 4-weeks follow-up) and was statistically significant compared to sham. A significant increase in walking speed in 10-meter walk test was also found after Deep TMS but was not statistically significant compared to sham treatment.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics continues to focus on driving awareness of TMS and has received breakthrough device designation for bipolar depression. The breakthrough devices program aims to accelerate the development, assessment and review of medical devices while preserving the statutory standards for clearance. Even if Neuronetics shows positive results treating bipolar depression, it is likely several years away from generating significant revenue as it will need to gain FDA clearance and insurance coverage.

Neuronetics continues to be impacted by COVID with only 39 systems sold in the latest period compared to 68 in the same period last year. Over the past 12 months Neuronetics’ installed base increased by 111 systems compared to Brainsway’s increase of 105 systems. Since Brainsway received FDA clearance for OCD, Neuronetics has struggled to outsell Brainsway and has steadily seen its market share eroded. This trend could be expected to accelerate given Brainsway’s recent FDA clearance for smoking cessation and the looming possibility of OCD insurance coverage. Neuronetics’ guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 is revenue in the range of $13 million to $13.5 million, a small sequential improvement over Q3 but a decline of approximately 23% YoY. This poor performance is a mixture of weaker sales and lower average revenue per system ($8,100 Q3 2020 vs $10,500 Q3 2019) due to psychiatrists temporarily shifting to telemedicine.

In November 2020 Neuronetics received FDA clearance for the Intermittent Theta Burst Stimulation (iTBS) protocol helping to reduce their technology gap with competitors. Neuronetics can now offer protocols with treatment session lengths of 37.5 minutes (standard), 19 minutes (DASH) and 3 minutes (iTBS). This gives Neuronetics an advantage over Brainsway which only offers 20-minute sessions and puts Neuronetics in line with Magventure and Nexstim. The iTBS protocol will be available to NeuroStar providers in the first quarter of 2021. Data indicates that the iTBS protocol has the same efficacy as standard TMS, although patients report slightly higher discomfort during treatment. It is unclear how this will impact Brainsway going forward as the iTBS protocol has been available through other vendors for almost two years. Neuronetics should be able to support the iTBS protocol with a stronger brand name and larger sales force than competitors though. Brainsway has the ability to perform the iTBS protocol and yet does not appear to be pursuing FDA clearance for unknown reasons.

Greenbrook

Greenbrook (OTC:GBOKF) continued to experience record monthly highs in new patient starts throughout Q3 2020 and based on leading indicators in early December were not expecting any impact from the latest COVID wave. Greenbrook added one active TMS center during Q3 2020 and has an additional 11 TMS centers in development bringing the total to 125. This growth is set to continue in 2021 with Greenbrook targeting 140 centers in the first half. Greenbrook is aiming to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the second half of 2021 based on revenue growth and operating leverage.

Greenbrook plan to launch a SPRAVATO (esketamine) pilot program at select centers to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression. SPRAVATO will be rolled out using existing staff and facilities, which will create a moderate burden as SPRAVATO requires a two-hour observation period after administration. SPRAVATO is reimbursable in some cases and there is coverage for the drug as well as administration and observation. Greenbrook is primarily using SPRAVATO to expand its pipeline as it:

Targets the same population

Provides a quicker onset of action than TMS

Aligns with their ability to deliver patient care

Positions Greenbrook as a neuro-health provider across TRD modalities

Greenbrook is vendor agnostic when sourcing devices as they believe it is advantageous to be able to offer patients a range of devices and it fosters competition. Approximately 60% of Greenbrook’s devices are from Neuronetics, with 30% from Brainsway and the remainder from Magventure and Nexstim. Greenbrook is likely one of the largest providers of OCD in terms of helmets and has been treating patients for TMS despite the lack of insurance coverage. It is ready to deliver an increased number of OCD treatments in the event insurance coverage is provided but it is not willing to spend marketing dollars on an indication that does not have reimbursable codes yet.

Nexstim

Nexstim provides medical devices for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications but its traditional strength has been diagnostics and it has a global installed base of 170 diagnostic systems. Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) is used for pre-surgical mapping of the motor cortex in brain cancer but growth in NBS is modest and Nexstim appears to be focused on TMS going forward.

Nexstim received FDA clearance for MDD in November 2017 and launched in the U.S. in May 2018. It has investigated additional indications with a 2018 randomized sham-controlled trial for motor recovery after stroke showing no difference with sham and is currently conducting a pilot study in chronic pain patients.

Table 7: Nexstim Medical Devices

(source: Created by author using data from Nexstim)

Nexstim is able to provide mapping and 3D navigation for TMS treatments which it believes improves targeting efficacy. Nexstim’s data from the first 108 completed MDD treatment sessions showed a remission rate of 42% and a response rate of 74%. These results are in line with competitors and if anything are slightly worse than Brainsway’s clinical practice results. While claims of increased efficacy from mapping and navigation make sense theoretically there is little evidence to support it in practice. Brainsway has plans to add EEG to its systems so it can monitor electrical activity in the brain and target TMS treatments but this does not appear to be a priority.

Figure 7: MDD Treatment Efficacy of Deep TMS, TMS and Medications

(source: Brainsway)

Likely more important is Nexstim’s ability to provide the 3-minute iTBS protocol and potential development of an accelerated iTBS protocol. This compares favorably to Brainsway’s 20-minute sessions as it reduces the temporal burden of treatments on patients and potentially increases throughput for customers. A typical iTBS treatment session (including setup) takes approximately 10 minutes compared to about 25 minutes for a session with a Brainsway system and 45 minutes for standard TMS. In September 2020 Nexstim started a pilot study treating severe depression patients with an accelerated iTBS treatment protocol.

Nexstim is considering entry into the large and untapped hospital inpatient TMS market for severe depression as well as post remission outpatient maintenance therapy. It is also pursuing partnership business model opportunities, aiming to move further down the industry value chain and increase margins.

Figure 8: Patient Treatment Pathway in the U.S. for MDD

(source: Nexstim)

In the first half 2020 Nexstim sold four new NBS systems and five new NBT systems compared to Brainsway’s sales of 37 systems. Nexstim has a total of 28 installed NBT systems globally and approximately 170 NBS systems compared to Brainsway’s 593 installed systems and yet Brainsway’s market capitalization is only approximately double Nexstim’s. Nexstim’s growth in the first half of 2020 was strong although this was driven by NBS more so than NBT. Nexstim is targeting an annual revenue level of approximately 100,000 Euros per NBT system and in 2019 achieved a level of approximately 85,000 Euros. This compares very favorably with Neuronetics' average revenue per system of approximately 40,000 USD. It is not clear whether this is a result of treating more patients per system, receiving larger insurance reimbursements or taking a larger cut from customers.

Financial Analysis

Brainsway’s revenue is recovering from COVID related issues but given the increase in the installed base over the past 12 months remains depressed. This is partly due to lower unit sales and partly due to lower lease revenue recognition as a result of uncertainty around the ability of customers to pay. It is possible that Brainsway’s revenue will recover strongly after COVID as patient visits to psychiatrists are up 60% from pre-COVID levels, which could be seen as a potential future source of demand for TMS.

Figure 9: Brainsway Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Brainsway)

In addition to strong revenue growth from MDD, Brainsway has approximately 198 OCD helmets in the field and using Neuronetics revenue of approximately $40,000 per unit annually as a guide these helmets could provide up to $8 million in annual revenue if OCD reimbursement is received. Of course, this would depend on treatment costs compared to MDD, the revenue sharing agreement in place with treatment centers and utilization.

As Brainsway’s revenue grows its asset turnover continues to improve. Brainsway’s ability to effectively utilize its assets to generate revenue reduces the need for future capital expenditures, helping to place the company on a path to positive free cash flow and increasing potential returns for investors.

Figure 11: Brainsway Asset Turnover

(source: Created by author using data from Brainsway)

As Brainsway’s revenue expands it continues to move towards operating profitability although recent margin improvements are likely unsustainable and the result of temporary cost reductions like decreased travel. Despite this Brainsway is still on track to reach operating breakeven with revenue of approximately $75 million.

Figure 12: Brainsway Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from Brainsway)

Figure 13: Brainsway Operating Leverage

(source: Created by author using data from Brainsway)

Free cash flow has been hampered in 2020 due to weak revenue growth and the inability of some customers to pay leases, resulting in higher receivables and doubtful accounts. Brainsway is unlikely to become free cash flow positive for at least several years and will likely to need to raise capital in this period. This is not particularly concerning at this stage given Brainsway still has at least 12-18 months of cash on hand, but it could result in significant dilution for existing shareholders if the share price has not increased in this period and the company is forced to raise capital on unfavorable terms.

Figure 14: Brainsway Free Cash Flow

(source: Created by author using data from Brainsway)

Table 8: Brainsway Runway and Cash Burn

(source: Created by author using data from Brainsway)

Valuation

Brainsway is deeply undervalued both relative to comparable companies and based on a discounted cash flow analysis. Brainsway has generally been undervalued relative to peers in the past though, which may be a result of the shares having low liquidity and the company having limited analyst coverage and a lack of institutional investors.

Figure 15: Brainsway Valuation Relative to Comparable Companies

(source: Created by author using data from yahoo finance)

Brainsway’s enterprise value has declined relative to gross profit in recent years, broadly in line with its slowing growth rate. With a limited cash runway and a lack of profitability there is still potential for Brainsway’s enterprise value to decline further, even as revenue grows, but provided the company continues moving towards profitability there is significant upside.

Figure 16: Brainsway Valuation Relative to Past

(source: Created by author using data from yahoo finance)

Other listed TMS companies have witnessed significant share price improvements in recent months as they have begun to recover from the impact of COVID and the rollout of vaccines draws closer. Brainsway’s stock remains near recent lows though despite receiving FDA clearance for smoking cessation and the COVID situation being resolved far faster than most expected. With Israel and the U.S. aggressively rolling out vaccines in coming months and the potential for OCD insurance coverage, I believe it is possible for Brainsway’s stock to appreciate 100-200% in the next 12 months.

Figure 17: Listed TMS Companies Share Price Performance

(source: Created by author using data from yahoo finance)

Table 9: Change in Share Price Since Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) COVID Vaccine Results Announcement

(source: Created by author using data from yahoo finance)

The biggest concerns for investors should be how the market will react if Brainsway does not receive insurance coverage for OCD. This should not have a big impact as Brainsway is deeply undervalued based only its MDD business, ignoring the potential for revenue from additional indications, but it could cause even more negative sentiment toward the stock. If this occurs the biggest concern should be how Brainsway’s competitive positioning changes, as it would need to compete based mainly on efficacy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.