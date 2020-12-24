If you are going to invest in a heavily leveraged business in the telecom space, at least buy one that is truly on sale with clear catalysts in place.

The company has grossly misallocated capital and is now stuck in several major declining industries with a heavy debt burden.

Contrary to popular opinion, T trades at one of its most expensive valuations in years.

American Telecom behemoth AT&T (T) is an immensely popular stock on Seeking Alpha, and with good reason. The bull case is clear cut and - at first glance - convincing:

36 consecutive years of growing the dividend

Dividend yield of 7.3%, which is near the all-time high

12.8% free cash flow yield

Shares trade at the same price as they did 25 years ago, potentially implying that they are deeply undervalued

Management has a market leading position with $480 billion of invested capital in the business and an incredible network of assets and 170 million customers.

Furthermore, the business is investing in growing two very exciting newer businesses: content producer HBO Max and AT&T Fiber, putting it in two of the hottest businesses anywhere right now.

source

Retirees and even non-retirees understandably go gaga over the stock as do many Seeking Alpha authors, publishing such recent titles as:

AT&T Is Our Top Value Pick For 2021 AT&T: Intrinsic Value Still Almost 20% Higher Even If Dividend Growth Never Returns AT&T: This Is The Streaming Company You've Been Missing Out On

That said, at High Yield Landlord we continue to remain on the sidelines here. Why you ask? Put simply, T is NOT on sale.

T Looks Cheap

But, what about the dividend yield? Isn't it hovering around all-time highs and backed by 36 years of consecutive dividend growth?

Data by YCharts

Yes it is.

But, what about the share price? Isn't it at the same level it was 25 years ago despite tens of billions of dollars of earnings being retained and reinvested in the business?

Data by YCharts

Yes, it is.

But, what about the free cash flow yield? Isn't it at an incredible 12.8%? With interest rates below 1%, isn't that an incredible bargain for a fairly defensive business with meaningful competitive advantages and such a strong track record of growing its dividend?

Data by YCharts

Yes, it is.

Then, why do you insist that it isn't on sale?

But Isn't Actually

Because of one magical word: leverage.

You see, the problem with purely evaluating an investment's valuation based off of their yields - whether that be dividend yield, EBITDA yield, earnings yield, or even free cash flow yield - is that anyone can magically juice those yields with leverage.

Given that we are in the era of cheap and easy debt, any management team can gloss over weakly performing business segments by leveraging them up to the hilt. Worse still, management can compensate for stagnate earnings-per-share performance by taking out cheap debt to buy back shares.

source

Since the earnings yield on a per-share basis is almost always going to be higher than the interest rate paid for the debt, this common financial engineering practice serves to artificially boost per-share metrics and therefore makes the company appear cheaper than it really is.

In reality, nothing fundamental about the company itself has changed. Adding debt to a business does not increase its value. All that has actually changed is management has added debt to the balance sheet while removing the same amount of equity from the balance sheet through repurchasing common equity shares.

As a result, unsophisticated investors may be easily duped into paying more for the company than it is really worth. How do we know what it is really worth, then?

By looking at one of my favorite metrics for determining the risk-reward represented in a business' current price - Enterprise Value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) - we can get a better idea of what it is actually selling for. The equation for calculating EV/EBITDA is:

(Common Shares + Preferred Shares + Market Value of Debt + Minority Interests Held – Cash and Equivalents)

While much can be said negatively about EBITDA, at the very least it levels the playing field among businesses by removing the quirks of costs of debt and other items that are unique to individual businesses. By using EBITDA and EV, we get a clearer idea of what we would get for our money if we were to actually buy the business and assume its existing debt along with the equity.

source

Looking at T's 10-year chart, we see that on an EV/EBITDA basis, it really isn't cheap at all. While it isn't extremely expensive per se and it is true that interest rates have fallen over the past decade increasing its relative value, it certainly doesn't jump off the page as a screaming buy to us like the other numbers did.

In fact, their 10-year average EV/EBITDA is 6.4x, 0.9 turns below current levels (7.3x). Their all-time average EV/EBITDA is even lower at 6.2x. By these numbers, T is actually overvalued.

That tells us that those other numbers are purely the product of the illusory effect of leverage. Investors buying today are getting a fat yield, but in reality are assuming a lot of debt on their balance sheets.

Now, if T had a record of strong outperformance at those previous multiples that would be one thing. However, its performance has been quite weak compared to the broader market's:

Data by YCharts

Remember also that it started that performance period with an EV/EBITDA multiple of under 6x. Today it stands at 1.4 turns higher.

Therefore the risk-reward profile is not nearly as favorable in T shares as investors are led to believe.

Where We Invest Instead

You may be asking:

Well, if you are telling me that 7% yielding T is actually overpriced relative to its history, are there any good bargains in the Telecom sector?

While the sector is increasingly competitive and currently plagued with several - mostly temporary - headwinds, we do see one stock that is trading at a significant discount on an EV/EBITDA basis:

Telefónica (TEF) is a diversified telecommunications giant based in Spain, with substantial additional exposure to Brazil, Latin America, the U.K., and Germany. It also has growing Infrastructure and Tech businesses that provide it with additional growth opportunities.

source

TEF is currently down significantly from its 10-year EV/EBITDA highs and is hovering near 10-year lows. Its 10-year average EV/EBITDA is 6.1x and it currently trades for 5.1. EV/EBITDA, or 1 full turn below average.

The all-time average is 6x, so the 10-year average EV/EBITDA serves as a pretty good representation of the long-term valuation of the company. Here, we see a company that is selling at a solid 15%-20% discount to fair value based on these metrics.

source

What is also encouraging is that the all-time low EV/EBITDA is 4.7x, so the upside to the all-time average EV/EBITDA is more than twice what the downside to the all-time low EV/EBITDA is for TEF. Again, the risk-reward looks quite favorable here.

Furthermore, while both companies are prioritizing their free cash flow for debt reduction (after paying dividends), TEF has a free cash flow yield of 24%, which is nearly double that of T's (12.8%).

source

TEF does have a higher leverage ratio, but its current EV/EBITDA is significantly lower (by a whopping 2.2 turns), it trades at a discount to its historical EV/EBITDA (whereas T is selling at a premium to its historical EV/EBITDA), and it is moving a higher percentage of its enterprise value from the debt column to the equity column at its current pace than T is due to its significantly superior free cash flow yield.

Other Considerations

In fairness, TEF does face risks that T does not:

Leverage: TEF is plagued with stubbornly high leverage that threatens the investment grade credit rating.

TEF is plagued with stubbornly high leverage that threatens the investment grade credit rating. Competition: the telecom sector is very competitive.

the telecom sector is very competitive. Headwinds: COVID-19, ForEx headwinds, and poor performance in its Latin American business are combining to form a perfect storm for the company.

That said, T still faces mounting competition from very strong threats such as Verizon (VZ) and the newly combined T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint. Additionally, T has leverage issues of its own, which it is working on tackling. However, it has a much lower free cash flow yield than TEF does, so its ability to continue covering (and growing?) its dividend while continuing to pay down debt is stretched increasingly thin. It is turning to asset sales to do so, but that erodes the free cash flow yield in turn, making dividend coverage tighter.

Furthermore, they face competition in the streaming space, which is an area that they are leaning heavily on for growth. HBO Max faces stiff competition from other streaming services, including the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), and Disney's Hulu.

source

Finally, they hold some large and declining businesses, such as landlines and DirectTV, which they dramatically overpaid ($49 billion, or nearly 25% of their current market cap) for.

TEF, meanwhile, has a strong bull case to counter its current challenges:

Diversification: the business enjoys broad diversification across Europe and Latin America, giving our portfolio geopolitical and currency diversification benefits.

the business enjoys broad diversification across Europe and Latin America, giving our portfolio geopolitical and currency diversification benefits. Competitive Advantages: it enjoys competitive advantages in Spain and (to a lesser extent) the U.K. with strong growth potential in Brazil and Germany.

it enjoys competitive advantages in Spain and (to a lesser extent) the U.K. with strong growth potential in Brazil and Germany. Growth Opportunities: its new tech and infrastructure businesses give it new avenues for growth.

its new tech and infrastructure businesses give it new avenues for growth. Focusing on Strengths: it is working on selling/spinning off its Latin American businesses in order to focus on its four core telecom markets and new tech and infrastructure businesses.

it is working on selling/spinning off its Latin American businesses in order to focus on its four core telecom markets and new tech and infrastructure businesses. Deleveraging: it is looking at implementing disposition opportunities, joint ventures, and cost-cutting measures to continually pay down debt.

it is looking at implementing disposition opportunities, joint ventures, and cost-cutting measures to continually pay down debt. Investment Grade: it has plenty of liquidity and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule.

it has plenty of liquidity and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. Cash Cow: it is generating tremendous amounts of free cash flow.

it is generating tremendous amounts of free cash flow. Deep Value: it trades at an extremely cheap valuation and pays a well-covered double-digit dividend yield.

Investor Takeaway

The bottom line here is that TEF's shares are heavily discounted relative to history and peers and the key to unlocking massive upside for investors is through deleveraging.

The key to deleveraging is in large part lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in Europe that are suppressing consumer demand and economic growth. Of course, this is out of TEF's control, which introduces extra uncertainty to the thesis which Mr. Market hates.

That said, if COVID-19 restrictions lift meaningfully over the course of next year, you can buy a stock poised to normalize performance metrics that currently has a defensive 25% free cash flow yield, a share price that has lost nearly half of its value this past year, and 16%-20% upside to its long-term EV/EBITDA average.

Is it risk-free? Of course, not. Neither is T for the reasons already mentioned, and T does not enjoy a margin of safety like TEF does.

Additionally, the telecom sector competitiveness has always been there and the ForEx headwinds and Latin American business challenges are likely to subside as the company is planning to spin-off that part of the company to focus on its core markets in Europe and Brazil. Neither of these headwinds warrant such a massive discount in the share price which we believe significantly undervalues the equity in the company at current levels.

Whether or not you decide to invest in TEF or even T, hopefully you gained a new appreciation for the role that EV/EBITDA can play in helping you to value a business.

source

The biggest lesson to take away is that while a highly leveraged business will most certainly have a higher cash flow yield than an unleveraged one - and therefore quite possibly outperform it if things go right - it is not inherently more valuable. It simply means that the risk has increased along with the reward potential, but the risk-reward remains the same, all other things being equal.

For example, a house purchased with only 20% down is still worth the same as a house purchased with cash. This is something that many investor miss, especially when investing in stocks, because they tend to only look at dividend yields and price multiples instead of valuing the entire enterprise relative to its cash flows.

At High Yield Investor, we always look closely at the EV/EBITDA before making any investment as a filter in our analysis of each opportunity.

What Are We Buying? For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s fastest growing community of high-yield investors at a deeply reduced rate! Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! Over 600 members have joined us already and we will hike the membership rate when we reach 1000. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching high-yield opportunities and share our favorites ideas with you at a tiny fraction of the cost! First come. First served.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.