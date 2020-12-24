Article Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) made a splash recently when it announced that the company plans to have a self-driving car available for sale in 2024. This seems like an attack on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which sees itself as a leader in autonomous driving technology, although that is disputed by some investors who see Alphabet's Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and others ahead of Tesla. Not surprisingly, the market sent Tesla's shares lower following this news. But is Apple's attack indeed a serious one and has the company has a chance to defeat Tesla in autonomous driving? Let's take a closer look.

We see that Tesla is the company with the weakest fundamentals (cost of debt, return on capital) while also trading at the highest valuation among the three companies mentioned earlier.

What We Know About Apple's Plans

Seeking Alpha and other news sources reported that Apple plans to start producing a car in 2024, or about 3-4 years from now. Apple started efforts to develop a car six years ago under Project Titan, but for a long time, not a lot of things happened, at least when we focus on stuff that became public. For a while, it looked like Project Titan would be software-centric, with some investors believing that Apple would eventually sell "upgrade"-kits to legacy auto manufacturers. But what we see now suggests that Apple will indeed produce a fully-functioning car itself, thus Project Titan is not a software-centric approach. Apple's planned vehicle will be marketed to consumers, so neither will it be an enterprise-specific vehicle nor is Apple planning to build out its own (autonomous) taxi network.

Apple's planned vehicle will also be electricity-powered, which isn't a huge surprise, as this fits with Apple's brand much better than an "old-economy" ICE vehicle. At the same time, the concept of the car - electric, and with autonomous driving capabilities - is a clear threat to Tesla, as this is exactly the niche Tesla is positioning itself in. Apple also is a premium brand that will likely not sell at the lowest possible price point, which is also true for Tesla, which increases the potential competition between the two companies even further. This is why we will take a more in-depth look at the two companies that are about to square off in this market, to decide which company could have the upper hand eventually.

Apple Versus Tesla

Comparing Apple to Tesla is not an easy task, as the two companies are vastly different. They operate in completely different industries for now, while Apple is also a way larger company, no matter whether you look at revenues, earnings, or cash flow. Apple has way higher margins and returns on capital, but that doesn't mean that the same will be true for Apple's vehicle business a couple of years from now. A comparison on a purely fundamental basis is thus not very telling yet, as the two companies are too different from each other for now. We can, however, look at many other factors that could be important for evaluating which of these companies has a better chance of winning the premium autonomous EV market eventually.

1. Access To Capital

Scale is important in the auto industry, as this allows for lower relative fixed costs. This means that a company that plans to do well in this space must have access to a large amount of capital that will allow that company to build out plants, sales networks, invest in R&D, and so on. Tesla's access to capital has improved in the recent past, as the company has managed to generate solid operating cash flows in recent quarters. On top of that, Tesla's high valuation allows the company to raise capital via secondary offerings easily. Not too long ago, Tesla has issued shares worth $10 billion in order to bolster its balance sheet. That's a clear improvement over Tesla's state one or two years ago, but at the same time, Tesla clearly is no match for Apple when it comes to accessing capital. Apple generated free cash flows of $73 billion over the last four quarters (per YCharts), which is more than Tesla has ever generated in its lifetime, even when we include capital raises via issuing equity. From a financial standpoint, Apple's resources are unmatched by any other company in the world, which will naturally allow Apple to invest gigantic sums of money in its auto venture if management decides to do so.

2. Access To Talent

Money is important, but so are employees. Apple will need engineers, designers, salespeople, and so on to compete with Tesla. Recruiting top-tier talent is not necessarily easy, and companies have to fight for the best engineers, coders, and so on in order to recruit the best talent available. Apple seems to have considerable advantages in that regard:

Apple has a significantly higher overall rating, as well as a substantially higher percentage of employees that recommend working at the company. Last but not least, basically every Apple employee is happy with Tim Cook's way of leading the company, while the ratio is lower for Tesla. It thus seems reasonable to assume that Apple's attractiveness for potential employees is significantly higher relative to that of Tesla, which will naturally help Apple in recruiting the best person to do the job. When we add in the fact that Apple's available capital is way larger than that of Tesla, which will allow for substantially higher salaries in case Apple wants to go on a hiring binge, Apple seems to be way better positioned to recruit the people that are necessary to become a leader in this industry.

3. Design Expertise

Tesla's vehicles have a fan community for sure, but I nevertheless believe that it is reasonable to say that Apple is the king of designing high-tech products that are both functional and beautiful. Whenever Apple releases a new device, one can be sure that the design will be great, no matter what. The same can't be said about Tesla, however. Looking at reactions to the Cybertruck reveal, we see that some like the design, but others find it rather unattractive. Tesla's Cybertruck window fail is something that would never happen to Apple, as its products are designed in a way that guarantees that they do what they have to do, while Apple also is not a company that overpromises and makes grandiose claims about capabilities that its products do not have. This brings us to the next point.

4. Realistic Goals, Delivering On Your Promises

Tesla, unlike Apple, has a history of setting goals that are either not met at all or met with a major delay. Claims and goals such as "1 million robo-taxis in 2020" or "full self-driving in 2018" did not materialize in the slightest, and it remains to be seen when, or even if, Tesla delivers on those goals. For Tesla's existing customers, the failure of the company to deliver on past promises seemingly is not a large issue, as the company is able to retain its fan base. Some investors feel the same and explain that Tesla's failure to meet Elon Musk's ambitious goals was not a major issue. I believe, however, that this will become more of an issue once Tesla tries to grow its market share beyond where it is right now. Early adopters that are tech-savvy may excuse Tesla's failures when it comes to meeting past promises, as they are just happy to own something that is new and interesting. But many potential customers will be wary of buying from a company that has a history of not delivering what they claim they will. Apple, on the other hand, does not have this issue and should be the more trustworthy company in the eyes of many potential customers. This doesn't mean that there isn't a market for Tesla's cars - clearly, there is, as the company sells hundreds of thousands of cars a year. But Tesla's ability to grow a lot beyond that level could be limited, whereas Apple has built trust and relations with hundreds of millions of customers already. Those are mostly loyal to Apple, which likely increases Apple's chance to sell them a car eventually.

5. Brand Value

Tesla's brand is well-known and valuable, but that is even more true for Apple - and the comparison isn't even a close one. Tesla's brand value is seen at $11 billion, while that of Apple is an astonishing $350 billion - more than 30 times that of Tesla. There are multiple reasons for that, including a wider customer base, but I believe that the things laid out above (great design and a more trustworthy company) play a role as well. No matter what, Apple's brand is by far superior to Tesla's brand for now, which should serve as an advantage when Apple eventually enters the car industry.

6. Manufacturing Expertise

Apple naturally is not an expert at manufacturing cars - it has have never done so. But that is not necessary, as Apple will likely partner with either contract manufacturers or an entire car company for the production of its cars. This means that it will, in all likelihood, not be Apple itself that manufactures the Apple car, just as Apple doesn't manufacture its iPhones, either. Apple is one of the largest companies in the world, with a strong brand and very deep pockets, so it is reasonable to assume that Apple will have access to the best contract manufacturers that money can buy. Will those be able to manufacture cars better compared to Tesla? I believe that there is a high likelihood of that.

Tesla's cars are strong products when it comes to driving performance, battery tech, etc. Its products are, however, not as meticulously designed when it comes to reliability, preventing rust, etc. If Apple partners up with a contract manufacturer such as Magna International (NYSE:MGA), or potentially even with a car company such as Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF), it has to be expected that the manufacturing expertise and the product quality that these companies could deliver will be superior to what Tesla is offering right now. Apple has no expertise in assembling cars - but it doesn't need that expertise. Its eventual partners will in all likelihood have that expertise and belong to the best in the industry. That should be enough to overcome Tesla, which is doing everything in-house - which causes significant problems (I, II, III).

A Word On Valuation

Apple's stock isn't cheap at all, trading at 32 times this year's net profits. I believe that this is above fair value, but it is at least somewhat tied to fundamentals. Tesla, on the other hand, is trading at several hundred times its net profits, which seems absurdly high for a company that is forecasted to grow its revenues by ~20% this year.

A gigantic amount of growth is already priced in for Tesla's stock, whereas Apple's valuation seems way more reasonable, although I don't think that Apple is a buy at current prices, either.

Takeaway

Apple is working on a car, which has major implications for the whole car industry. The company that could be hit the most is Tesla, I believe, as Apple seemingly is moving directly towards the niche Tesla has carved out - premium EVs that have autonomous ambitions. Apple has a lot of advantages over Tesla in that regard, especially when it comes to soft factors such as the ability to recruit talent, brand value, brand trustworthiness, etc.

Maybe Apple's efforts turn out to be fruitless, but in that case, it will still continue to print money with its phone business, services, and so on. If Apple is successful, however, that could spell a lot of trouble for Tesla's stock, as the current valuation implies that Tesla will continue to grow at a rapid pace for a long time. This may not happen if Apple does move into the car industry in a successful manner.

One Last Word

