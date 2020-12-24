FibroGen's pipeline consists of two late-stage/commercialized therapeutics and one medical product all with several indications each. The lead therapeutic is Roxadustat (a HIF-PHI) approved for CKD-associated anemia patients in China and Japan.

Graphic Source: FibroGen, Inc.

Introduction: What is FibroGen, Inc.?

FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is a commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics treating anemia, fibrotic diseases, and cancer. It has special expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor ("HIF") and connective tissue growth factor ("CTGF") biology.

Founded in 1993 in the USA, FibroGen has since grown to have offices in San Francisco ("HQ"), Beijing, and Shanghai. Its most advanced product is a small molecule inhibitor known as Roxadustat which has marketing authorization in China, Japan, and is pending in the US and EU. This March will be the catalyst that'll be critical for investors moreover waiting to invest may not be the best play given the global approvals and datasets submitted after the postponement leading to a likely acceptance. FibroGen's management is sharp and the products are exceptional hitting the key safety priority for CKD-associated anemia patients globally. Financially speaking, there isn't a better position to be in for FibroGen with revenues starting from an early-stage and cash sufficient for a successful rollout. In summary, the author projects FibroGen as a "buy" at a conservative one-year price target of $48.06 (+20% upside).

Products/Pipeline

FibroGen's pipeline consists of two late-stage/commercial-ready therapeutics and one medical product covering several indications each.

The lead therapeutic is Roxadustat which is a first-in-class small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor ("HIF-PHI") being evaluated in patients for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") which is marketed in China and Japan and is awaiting final FDA approval for marketing in the US. EU is also underway with expected approval mid-2021 and the global potential market for Roxadustat comes to $7.9B (renal anemia | 2026). Roxadustat for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS") is still in Phase 3 in the US and Phase 2 in China. Roxadustat for chemotherapy-induced anemia ("CIA") is the last promising indication and is in Phase 2.

The second therapeutic is Pamrevlumab, a phase 3 antibody inhibitor of connective tissue growth factor ("CTGF") for fibrotic and proliferative disorders affecting organ systems.

The final medical product is a pilot phase biosynthetic cornea made from FibroGen's proprietary recombinant collagen which aims to treat corneal blindness and is known as FG-5200.

Strategy/management

FibroGen has been led by Enrique Conterno as CEO since January 2020 after the unexpected death of former founder/CEO and Chairman Thomas Neff. Before FibroGen, Conterno served 27 years at Eli Lily and Companies (NYSE:LLY) in various roles including as Senior VP at Eli Lilly and Company and President of Lilly USA from Jan 2017 and President of Lilly Diabetes from 2009 until December 2019. In addition, he has gained experience in various other roles including neuroscience, operations, marketing, and intercontinental operations and in Japan.

In terms of strategy, FibroGen aims to accomplish the following:

Advance Roxadustat through approval and commercial launch for anemia in CKD.

Investigate Roxadustat for treating anemic in oncological environments.

Advance Roxadustat through clinical trials for anemia in MDS and CIA.

Continue to advance pamrevlumab for IPF and LAPC.

Advance pamrevlumab through Phase 3 for DMD.

Develop FG-5200 for corneal blindness.

Maintain its patent portfolio to protect technologies/candidates.

Financial position

FibroGen began China/Japan Roxadustat sales seriously in 2020 growing from $580K (9m 2019) to $52.3M (9m 2020) on top of total revenues $111.3M (9m 2020). Analysts expect FYE 2020 revenues to amount to $217M (-15.5% y/y) and FYE 2021 to $477M (+120%) driven primarily by increased China sales and potential US sales. Year-end cash is expected to reach $770-$780M on top of $0 in debt (ex capital leases), up from $688M at 9m 2020.

Risk discussion

FibroGen is extremely reliant on successful Roxadustat roll-outs globally and any therapeutic issues arising post-commercialization can happen. The March 2020 FDA PDUFA target action date will be a key factor many investors are betting their positions on and an adverse result could be possible though unlikely. FibroGen's CEO is relatively new and may require time to fully integrate causing delays in analyst expectations being met causing downside. Finally, analyst expectations are quite high for Roxadustat results, and if expectations aren't met, then share price declines could still occur even under continued growth.

Investment thesis

Typically, biotechnology companies are cash light and several years away from the realistic-upside, but this is not the case with FibroGen. FibroGen has already begun a massive roll-out of a promising industry-leading candidate for anemia associated with CKD (renal anemia). Growth is underway with 2020 revenues showing +$50M in China sales/japan revenues with upside expected to increase rapidly in 2021 with expected revenue growth of +120% y/y to $477M. New 2020 management entered a complicated situation, inheriting the role after the surprise death of founder/CEO Thomas Neff. Conterno, the new CEO, has performed exceptionally using his connections in Japan and intercontinental clinical development to build Roxadustat's global standing.

Cash is sufficient at $688M (9m 2020) with year-end cash expected to reach a substantial sum of $770-$780M on top of $0 in debt (ex capital leases). This will be a strong launching position for Roxadustat enabling the company's marketing efforts to truly highlight its higher safety effects in the best possible manner as well as progressing Pamrevlumab through Phase 3 into commercialization across three indications. With plenty of 2021 catalysts to aid the short-term upside, FibroGen is a promising long-term play with short-term upside catalysts. In summary, the author projects FibroGen as a "buy" at a conservative one-year price target of $48.06 (+20% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: FibroGen, Inc.

Lead Product: Roxadustat

Roxadustat is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase ("HIF-PH") activity approved in China (dialysis/non-) and Japan (non-dialysis/dialysis pending) to treat anemia caused by CKD. Approvals are pending in the US and EU with respective approval dates expected March 20th, 2020 ("US") and mid-2021 ("EU") respectively. Roxadustat maintains two partnerships AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) which cover 10K patients worldwide and 15 Phase 3 studies supporting independent global regulatory approvals in dialysis and nondialysis anemia-CKD patients. Roxadustat also is in Phase 2/3 in China for anemia associated with MDS and in Phase 2 US trial for anemia associated with CIA.

Roxadustat functions by promoting coordinated erythropoiesis (red blood cell production) by increasing endogenous erythropoietin while improving iron availability and reducing hepcidin (iron transport inhibitor). In summary, the results have shown an increase in red blood cell production while plasma erythropoietin levels are maintained near-physiological range of CKD patients and do not require supplemental intravenous iron. It generally has a higher safety profile than existing therapeutics.

US Trial Data: Roxadustat

Next Update: Potential U.S. approval PDUFA March 20th, 2020

Lead Clinical Candidate: Pamrevlumab

Although most investors will primarily be concerned with Roxadustat, FibroGen's lead clinical candidate Pamrevlumab shows some promise, particularly in safety and tolerability. It is a human antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor ("CTGF") which is associated with chronic fibrotic and proliferative disorders that can lead to organ dysfunction and even failure. It also is associated with some cancers (proliferative tumor growth). Pamrevlumab is currently in the early stage of a Phase 3 study and is under ODD/FTD designations for IPF, LAPC, and DMD while having a potential indication in COVID-19 (Phase 2).

US Trial Data: Pamrevlumab

Next Update: Phase 3 topline data 2H 2022

Other therapeutic updates

FG-5200, FibroGen's biosynthetic cornea, is currently undergoing preclinical safety testing in China.

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the FibroGen November Corporate Presentation.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - FGEN

Revenue/costs

FibroGen has begun rapid commercialization this year in China and Japan with Roxadustat sales growing rapidly in 2020 from $580K (9m 2019) to $52.3M (9m 2020) on top of total revenues of $111.3M (9m 2020). Analysts expect FYE 2020 revenues to amount to $217M (-15.5% y/y) and FYE 2021 to $477M (+120%) driven by increased China sales and potential US sales. Further growth should be aided by the fact that there is an industry transition from standard-of-care for the past 20 years, injectable erythropoiesis-stimulating agents ("ESAs"), which have an increased risk of cardiovascular events as compared to more modern potentially safer oral HIF-PH inhibitors which are expected to take more share from ESAs. Roxadustat is the industry-leading HIF-PH inhibitor therapeutic competing against biosimilar short-acting ESAs. Safety will be a key issue to follow.

In terms of profitability and long-term growth of product sales, FibroGen is expected to reach profitability by Dec 2024 with an EPS estimate of $0.72/share and further positive growth thereafter (Dec 2025 | $2.11/share). Revenues are expected to reach $1.16B by Dec 2026 on top of a total expected renal anemia market size of $7.9B.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - FGEN

Year-end cash is expected to reach $770-$780M on top of $0 in debt (ex capital leases) up from 9m 2020 cash at $688M putting FGEN in a strong position to commercialize Roxadustat in the US and abroad. In terms of liabilities, accounts payable are stable and accrued expenses are adding up, but not surfacing near dangerous levels. Total debt is expected to decrease as the company implements a debt-reduction campaign to bring down total debt >$31M. All in all, there is not much to be concerned about as long as cash balances are monitored.

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - FGEN

Although multiple valuations are often flawed, in loss-making companies a short-term valuation requires using sales-based multiples, under the assumption of net losses until 2024.

Investors can expect a net positive share price upside in 2020 and 2021 even under equal downside weighting. This highlights optimism in analyst expectations for greater upside. 2021 is expected to reach +20% upside on top of revenue growth expectations around +120% driven primarily by US and China sales with growth expected to continue thereafter due to competitive safety effects of Roxadustat. All-in-all, it appears the above conservative valuation will perform in the optimistic range for 2021 highlighting +20% upside at a minimum.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

ROXADUSTAT: Potential U.S. approval PDUFA March 20, 2020 - Anemia of CKD

ROXADUSTAT: Potential EU approval PDUFA mid-2021 - Anemia of CKD

ROXADUSTAT: CIA Phase 2 topline data 2H 2021

ROXADUSTAT: MDS Phase 3 topline data 1H 2022

PAMREVLUMAB: DMD LELANTOS Phase 3 topline data 2H 2022

PAMREVLUMAB: LAPC - LAPIS Phase 3 topline data 2H 2022

Conclusion

FibroGen seems to be in an assuring position after the successful China launch of Roxadustat growing revenues already +$50M after the first nine months. Management seems to have stepped into a complicated transition after the recent CEO's death, but Conterno seems to be well-equipped to lead the commercialization process. Year-end cash is expected to reach a large sum of $770-$780M on top of $0 in debt (ex capital leases) which should aid in launching Roxadustat and highlighting its higher safety effects in the best possible manner as well as progressing Pamrevlumab through Phase 3 into commercialization across three indications. All in all, it appears that after the March 20th USA PDUFA catalyst and mid-2021's EU PDUFA catalyst investors can expect strong upside momentum for the next several years making FibroGen a promising, long-term play with short-term upside.

In summary, the author projects FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) as a "buy" at a conservative 1-year price target of $48.06 (+20% upside).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.