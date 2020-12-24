MSGM has produced strong growth across all major metrics in 2020 due to changing consumer behavior as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motorsport Games has filed to raise $40 million in an IPO.

Motorsport Games (MSGM) has filed to raise $40 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a developer of racing game series for major global racing formulas.

MSGM has grown sharply across major financial metrics during the Covid-19 pandemic, but its challenge will be to continue that growth once consumers start returning to in-person racing events.

Company & Technology

Miami, Florida-based Motorsport was founded to develop multi-platform racing games for the NASCAR series. It is also developing games for the BTCC, or British Touring Car Championship.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Dmitry Kozhko, who has been with the firm since January 2020 and was previously Senior VP of Operations of sole shareholder Motorsport Network and CEO of Ultracast, a live 360 degree video and virtual reality platform.

Below is a brief overview video of a NASCAR sample video:

Source: NASCAR Heat

MSGM is also seeking to obtain the exclusive license to develop games for the Le Mans race and the WEC, or World Endurance Championship.

Motorsport has received at least $6 million from investors including Motorsport Network, LLC.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm markets its videos on popular video platforms such as YouTube and other social networks, through earned and paid online advertising.

MSGM also has a promotional services agreement with Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso, which will represent 3.0% of the outstanding Class A stock after the IPO.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but lower in 2020 as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 14.4% 2019 31.8% 2018 24.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, swung sharply positive to 2.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 2.8 2019 -0.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Newzoo, the global market for mobile gaming is expected to reach $77.2 billion by the end of 2020.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 13.3% from 2019.

Also, of the 2.7 billion gamers worldwide that are projected to play during 2020, 2.6 billion will play games on mobile devices.

However, only 38% will pay to play games on mobile devices, leaving 62% to play for free.

Management says it competes with 'other publishers of virtual racing video games for console, PC, and mobile entertainment,' including but not limited to:

Codemasters

Microsoft (MSFT)

Sony (SNE)

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY)

Financial Performance

Motorsport’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue in 2020

Increased gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating profit and net profit

A swing to cash flow from operations in 2020

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 16,111,581 68.4% 2019 $ 11,850,787 -19.7% 2018 $ 14,756,777 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 10,850,098 87.4% 2019 $ 6,961,910 -24.0% 2018 $ 9,158,382 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 67.34% 2019 58.75% 2018 62.06% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 2,812,546 17.5% 2019 $ (5,176,113) -43.7% 2018 $ (1,799,538) -12.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 875,419 2019 $ (3,564,146) 2018 $ (2,648,295) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 562,131 2019 $ (4,424,846) 2018 $ (902,224) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Motorsport had $3 million in cash and $13.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $477,693.

IPO Details

Motorsport intends to raise $40 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and parent firm Motorsport Network, the sole Class B shareholder, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including product development, such as for mobile products and additional racing series, the buildout of APEX, our go-to destination for the virtual racing community, the development of our proprietary racing-focused gaming engine, which we refer to as the “MSG Engine,” sales and marketing activities, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions and investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Canaccord Genuity and The Benchmark Company.

Commentary

Motorsport is seeking U.S public capital markets investment to fund its development expenses and acquiring rights to additional racing series.

The company’s financials indicate strong growth so far in 2020 across all major financial metrics.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped in the most recent reporting period as revenues have increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has swung sharply into positive territory.

The market opportunity for esports racing games has grown markedly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers who would have normally attended racing events in person have substituted by watching drivers compete via esports contests.

The firm has seen a significant increase in viewership since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic as individuals have had more time at home and greater inclination to consume video game content.

It will be interesting to see the effects on its growth trajectory in 2021 as we slowly emerge from the pandemic’s effects through greater vaccination efforts worldwide.

Will the ability of consumers to begin attending racing in person reduce MSGM’s growth trajectory in the latter part of 2021, or will the new habits of consuming virtual racing content remain?

Also, could the dynamics of the racing industry change, with drivers continuing to participate in esports activities during the ‘off-season’ period late in the calendar year and early in the new year, providing MSGM with ongoing growth opportunities?

When we learn management’s assumptions for IPO pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Note: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research before making any decisions. IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.

