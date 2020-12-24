56 Outstanding Dividends Flash 11 Gems For January

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend dogs showed 17.27% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little (lower-priced) stocks came back to lead the "outstanding" pack into January.

The 52 select-stocks plus four funds ranged 0.53% to 8.82% in annual-yield and ranged -8.27% to 52.53% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers 12/22/20.

From May to July, Kiplinger listed five sets of dividend stocks sorted as favorites, super-safe, durable, centenarian, and MoPays. Those five "outstanding dividend" articles revealed 56 dividend equities.

Foreword

This article is based on five Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at finding the safe, durable, long-term, favorite, and solid dividend stocks.

The Kiplinger Dividend 15 by Ryan Ermey, published 7/6/20: "We divided these payers into three categories: stocks with a long history of stable dividends, stocks with the potential for rapid growth in their payouts, and high yielders."

15 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now by Dan Burrows, published 7/2/20: "These are 15 of the safest dividend stocks to buy right now. Each stock has not only achieved a DIVCON 5 score, but a composite score within the top 10% of all stocks that DIVCON evaluated. This makes them the crème de la crème of dividend safety - and more likely to keep the dividend increases coming going forward."

7 High-Dividend Stocks With durable Distributions by Kyle Woodley, published 6/2/20: "Here are seven high-dividend stocks that have been identified for their payout strength. Nothing is certain, of course - so far this year, a few companies with well-funded distributions nonetheless pulled the plug to ensure their survival throughout the pandemic. Still, each stock has a rating of DIVCON 4, which signals a healthy dividend not just likely to survive, but to grow."

13 Dividend Stocks That Have Paid Investors for 100+ Years by Jeff Reeves, published 5/21/20: "Here are 13 dividend stocks that each boast a rich history of uninterrupted payouts to shareholders that stretch back at least a century."

11 Monthly Dividend stocks and Funds for Reliable Income by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 5/11/20: "These monthly dividend stocks and funds fill a need for investors who not only require reliable regular income, but who also want it paid out in alignment with their monthly expenses."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Dogs is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the December 22 data for 52 dividend stocks plus 4 ETFs.

The prices of 11 of these 56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividends (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 11 are Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN); LTC Properties Inc. (LTC), People's United Financial Inc (PBCT), Unum Group (UNM), Shaw Communications (SJR), iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF); Stag Industrial Inc (STAG), and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG). These 11 all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 15.51% To 32.2% Net Gains For 10 Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks To January 2022

Four of ten top outstanding dividend stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these December dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 22, 2021 were:

Enterprise Products Partners LP was projected to net $322.01 based on the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% greater than the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) was projected to net $269.90, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp was projected to net $243.17, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% over the market as a whole.

Shaw Communications Inc was projected to net $243.02, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $236.50, based on the median of estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp (O) was projected to net $162.08, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% under the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $160.25 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 22 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Edison (ED) was projected to net $159.53, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 88% less than the market as a whole.

Stag Industrial was projected to net $156.46, based on the median of target price estimates from 12 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was projected to net $155.07, based on the median of target estimates from 15 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.08% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 15% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

45 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks Per December 22 Target Gains

56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks Per December 22 Yield Data

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend stocks represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors plus one ETF. The first two places went to two energy representatives, Enterprise Products Partners LP [1], and Exxon Mobil Corp [2].

Third fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth places were claimed by five financial services sector representatives, Gladstone investment Corp [3], Main Street Capital Corp [4], Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) [5], People's United Financial Inc [7], and Unum Group [8].

Lastly, single real estate, technology and communication services equities occupied the sixth, ninth, and tenth places: LTC Properties Inc [6]; and International Business Machines Corporation [9], and Shaw Communications Inc [10] to complete the Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend top ten by yield field for January 2021.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Outstanding Dividend Stocks Showed 11.96%-25% Upsides While (31) Four Down-siders Settled For -1.43%-8.21% As Of December 22

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 17.27% Advantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Outstanding Dividend Stocks To January 2022

Ten top Kiplinger Dividend Special stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger Dividend Special stocks screened 12/22/20, showing the highest dividend yields, represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme plus one ETF.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Outstanding Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 14.91% Vs. (33) 12.71% Net Gains by All Ten Come January 2022

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 17.27% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest-priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.2%

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger Dividend Specials as of December 22 were: Gladstone Investment Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, and Unum Group, with prices ranging from $10.16 to $21.32.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger Dividend Specials as of December 22 were: Main Street Capital Corp; LTC Properties Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, and International Business Machines Inc, whose prices ranged from $31.24 to $123.61.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks. The article focuses on the top 30 so nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 56 stocks grouped by author

Sources: Kiplinger.com, YCharts.com

To learn which of those 11 are "safer" dividend dogs, read my Dividend Dogcatcher follow-up market piece, "Safer" Outstanding Dividends For January 2021 in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

