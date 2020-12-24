I consider HMY a good opportunity long term if the stock price drops below $4.50.

The gold production for the third quarter was a total of 313,725 Au Oz produced and 307,391 Au Oz sold.

Harmony Gold released an operational update for the three months ended 30 September 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

Investment Thesis

The South African Johannesburg-based Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) is mainly a South African gold miner that I often compare to Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW). For the reader interested in Sibanye Stillwater, I recommend ready my article published on Dec. 16, 2020.

Harmony Gold released an Operational Update for the three months ended 30 September 2020.

As a reminder, the company owns and operates nine underground mining operations, one open-pit mine, and several surface operations in South Africa. Also, Harmony is active in Papua New Guinea, where it owns the Hidden Valley mine, an open-pit gold and silver mine.

The gold production for the third quarter was a total of 313,725 Au Oz, including three segments:

South Africa underground mining: 242,029 Au Oz or 77.1% of the total production

or of the total production South Africa surface mining: 40,092 Au Oz or 12.8%

or Papua New Guinea: 31,604 Au Oz or 10.1%

Note: The company sold 331,603 Au Oz during Q3'20. The gold sold this quarter was 307,391 Au Oz.

Gold production per mine in Q3.

The investment thesis continues to be the same. I view the company as a long-term candidate for investors who want to get involved in the South African gold venture.

However, the gold sector, especially in South Africa, is very volatile, and I recommend trading about 30%-35% of your long-term position to profit from the volatility and reduce your risk.

Harmony Gold differs slightly from Sibanye Stillwater. Harmony is a pure gold producer, while Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium with secondary gold production.

Harmony Gold Mining - Quarterly Production history ending 3Q'20.

Production Au Oz Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Total Production Gold 361,085 327,293 302,312 226,632 313,725 Underground SA 280,868 260,164 232,642 147,187 242,029 Surface SA 32,087 32,504 34,754 40,478 40,092 PGN 48,130 34,626 34,916 38,967 31,604 AISC from continuing operations 1,250 1,283 1,336 1,358 1,341 Underground recovery g/t 5.26 5.29 5.68 5.72 5.31 Average exchange rate 14.68 14.69 15.37 17.94 16.90 Gold price received 1,449 1,447 1,528 1,518 1,698

Data Source: Company documents

Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer of Harmony, wrote in the press release:

A solid operational performance, further aided by the gold price, has significantly strengthened our balance sheet, allowing us to achieve an operating free cash flow margin of 20%. We are in the process of integrating our newly acquired assets in line with our growth strategy and believe that we will be able to unlock further value through increased ounces and various surface and service synergies.

1 - Balance Sheet

Stronger cash flow reduced the net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio (normalized or not including the capital raised) from 0.8x in June to 0.5x in September.

Net debt on 30 September 2020 was $194 million after paying for the newly acquired assets. Those assets will generate cash flow quickly and increase future EBITDA substantially.

In June 2020, Harmony raised $200 million by way of a share placement to fund the $200 million cash portion of the consideration price relating to the Mponeng mine and Mine Waste Solutions' acquisition with a total price of about $300 million.

The purchase price comprises three elements including a US$200 million cash payment, which will be settled utilizing available banking facilities and available cash resources, and two deferred considerations. Harmony’s near-term production by adding annual gold production of approximately 350 000oz per annum; increases Harmony’s South African reserves by 8.27 million ounces (excluding Mponeng below infrastructure reserves) and improves Harmony’s portfolio mix between surface and underground operations.

The company indicated that it would be in a net cash position by the end of March 2021.

2 - What happened this quarter?

Production rose by 38% sequentially, with a 64% rise in gold production at the South African underground operations. The notable increase was due to the full resumption of underground operations after the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted.

However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Harmony mined higher-grade panels, which negatively impacted the South African underground operations' QoQ performance by about 7%.

The September 2020 quarter reflects a return to a more normalized grade of 5.31g/t, which is about the same achieved in the comparable period in September 2019.

Gold production at Hidden Valley decreased by 19% sequentially. Production was impacted by a planned major shut down of the processing plant, and a result of lower mined grade as the mine transitioned between various stages of the open pit.

The key focus in 2021 will be to safely mine the current cutback to produce between 172 300 to 177 700 ounces while starting the next planned pushback of the main Hidden Valley pit.

Source: Company Presentation

3 - Harmony Gold is converting mineral resources into reserves.

The company’s attributable gold and gold equivalent mineral resources are declared as 118.6Moz as of 30 June 2020, a 1.12% increase year on year from the 117.3Moz declared as at 30 June 2019

Source: From Presentation. The numbers have not been changed this quarter.

4 - Production guidance for 2021

Harmony Gold's production is estimated to be between 1.26Moz and 1.30Moz.

The underground recovered grade should be about 5.53g/t to 5.58g/t.

The company said that the guidance would be updated once Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions have been integrated into Harmony’s asset portfolio in February 2021.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Harmony Gold's third quarter results showed a gold producer back on track from a dismal Q2 quarter severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic production.

One important positive is that the company generates good cash flow with a profit margin of 21% in Q3 and shows a net debt of $194 million in Q3 after paying for the Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions acquisitions. It is net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.5x (normalized) or an EV/EBITDA of 8.9x, which is good compared to its peers.

Three negatives that should not be disregarded are:

A high AISC of $1,341 per ounce is well above the industry's normal average, which I estimate at $964 per ounce.

is well above the industry's normal average, which I estimate at $964 per ounce. The company is operating in South Africa, which is a difficult place to operate a gold mine. The Hidden Valley mine and the Walfi-Golpu project operated in association with Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM

Harmony Gold Mining is not paying a dividend.

Technical Analysis

HMY forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $5.30 and support at $4.20. We can also indicate a sub-resistance at $4.75 (50 MA) with a sub-support (200 MA) at $4.60, which is likely to break out or break down depending on the gold price.

Next year, I believe HMY is eventually re-testing my $7.50 target in case of a bullish gold price. However, I still think that the gold price has not retraced sufficiently and will probably drop at or below $1,750 per ounce in 2021. In this case, HMY will eventually break down to $3.70-$3.50.

In conclusion, watch gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.