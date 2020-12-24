DFH has felt the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its operations but appears well positioned to benefit from changing consumer location preferences as a result of the pandemic.

The firm builds single-family homes in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado and elsewhere.

Dream Finders Homes has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a home builder in the Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, Washington D.C., Austin, Charlotte and Raleigh metropolitan areas.

DFH has suffered temporarily from the Covid-19 pandemic but appears well positioned to benefit from longer-term demographic shifts as a result of changing consumer migration.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Dream Finders was founded to pursue an asset-light strategy to develop and sell single-family homes. DFH has closed sales on more than 9,100 homes since its founding in 2009.

DFH recently acquired H&H Constructors of Fayetteville, NC, a home builder with operations in Charlotte and Raleigh, NC.

Management is headed by president, Chairman and CEO Patrick Zalupski, who has been with the firm since founding DF Homes in 2008 and was previously a financial auditor at FedEx and was Managing Partner of Bay Street Condominiums.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Entry level

First time move up

Second time move up

The firm builds homes and staffs its home development with sales agents as well as sells homes through third party real estate agents.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have decreased in 2020, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 8.9% 2019 7.9% 2018 8.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, swung to a negative (1.8) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 -1.8 2019 3.8

Source: Company registration statement

According to a 2020 market research report by South Florida Reporter, the single-family home median purchase price has increased 4.4% year-over-year, reaching $282,000.

Florida condo sales jumped significantly in June 2029, increasing over $8,500 per unit to $210,000.

However, the state has seen significant challenges directly from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as indirectly due to the sharp downturn in tourism.

Also, Against this backdrop are anecdotal data showing an influx of persons from the Northeast region moving to Florida, with its less dense metro areas and favorable climate.

The firm faces significant competition as barriers to entry are low, enabling individuals to small and large firms to develop properties as financing conditions remain favorable.

Major home builders in Florida include:

Lennar Homes (LEN)

D.R. Horton (DHI)

PulteGroup (PHM)

Dream Finders’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Lower topline revenue

Reduced gross profit but increased gross margin

Increased operating profit and net income

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 843,638,000 -13.6% 2019 $ 744,292,000 42.5% 2018 $ 522,258,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 123,077,000 -6.7% 2019 $ 102,952,000 51.7% 2018 $ 67,855,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 14.59% 2019 13.83% 2018 12.99% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 48,407,000 5.7% 2019 $ 44,218,000 5.9% 2018 $ 24,310,000 4.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 47,271,000 2019 $ 39,191,000 2018 $ 17,322,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (8,737,209) 2019 $ 25,386,969 2018 $ (2,510,042) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Dream Finders had $41.8 million in cash and $395.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $28.9 million.

Dream Finders intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure will likely differ.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to three votes per share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for deposits to control finished lots and for other general corporate purposes, including home construction and other related purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to supplement the refinancing of our existing vertical construction lines of credit facilities. As of September 30, 2020, we had 17 vertical construction lines of credit facilities with cumulative maximum availability of $504.0 million, and an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $251.2 million. As of September 30, 2020, borrowings under our vertical construction lines of credit facilities bore interest at rates ranging from 3.85% to 10.47% per annum.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, BTIG, Builder Advisor Group, Zelman Partners, TCB Capital Markets and Wedbush Securities.

Dream Finders is seeking public investment capital to fund its construction operations and related financial activities.

DFH’ financials show a significant year-over-year downturn in topline revenue and gross profit for the first nine months of 2020.

However, its gross margin has increased, as has its operating profit and net income. Cash flow from operations has turned negative so far in 2020.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have decreased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate has swung well into negative territory as revenues have dropped so far in 2020.

The market opportunity for new single-family housing in the firm’s markets located mostly in suburban Sunbelt regions would appear to be substantial, especially since interest rates are likely to stay anchored at historically low levels for several years, based on recent Federal Reserve guidance.

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic may push significant numbers of city-dwellers to relocate to more suburban areas. A common refrain is that New Yorkers are moving to Florida and Californians are moving to Texas.

If true, the firm may be well positioned to benefit from such longer-demographic migrations.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 104.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more about the IPO details from management, I’ll provide an update.

