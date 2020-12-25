2021 will be the year that investors realize the company's ability to pay down debt and generate long-term shareholder rewards.

We expect that over the coming years, the company will continue generating substantial cash flow, in turn generating shareholder rewards.

Energy Transfer has significant cash flow strength and is significantly undervalued based on its cash flow ability.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is one of the largest publicly traded midstream companies with a market capitalization near $18 billion. The company, post its 50% dividend cut, still offers investors a strong dividend of more than 9%. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive portfolio of cash flow versus its current valuation makes it a valuable long-term investment.

(Energy Transfer - MRT)

Company Overview

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets that's well-distributed.

(Energy Transfer Overview - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

The company has a massive and well-distributed asset portfolio primarily focused on the Midwest. Its natural gas, crude, and refined products pipelines connected to most major supply and demand centers across the United States. These assets move millions of barrels a day around the country, and they're essential to our standard of living.

Pipelines are increasingly difficult to build. They increasingly face more regulation and restrictions. Energy Transfer's assets are already built, and they'll generate strong and reliable cash flow for decades to come.

Adjusted EBITDA

Energy Transfer has continued to generate incredibly strong cash flow through the downturn, highlighting its reliable cash flow.

(Energy Transfer Adjusted EBITDA - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

Its original post-COVID-19 guidance was for $10.2-5 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company now expects to come in at the higher end of this guidance (~$10.5 billion). Energy Transfer sees its EBITDA as ~95% fee-based capital with just a few % spread-based and a few % commodity-based. This highlights the company's overall cash flow.

At the same time, throughout the downturn, the company has continued to invest in its business. It'll see growing adjusted EBITDA, especially with growth, generating strong cash flow for shareholders.

Growth Capital

Specifically, Energy Transfer has worked to adjust its business and spending by cutting its growth capital significantly.

(Energy Transfer Growth Capital - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

The company saw 2020E growth capital of ~$3.3 billion, a still sizeable 18% reduction from its original investment. That's significant growth capital, making up ~20% of its market capitalization. It'll generate additional cash flow for the Energy Transfer in upcoming years. The company is still spending 2021E growth capital of ~$1.3 billion and $600 million annualized past that.

Next year, the company will be spending ~8% of its market cap on growth and ~3-4% past that. That means significant growth, especially as previously year projects come on-line. That means steady long-term, covered by FCF, low-single digit FCF growth for the company at a minimum.

(Energy Transfer Project Backlog - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

Energy Transfer has a sizeable project backlog worth billions. The company's massive capital program in recent years will start coming on-line. For example, the recently completed Lone Star Express Expansion was a massive 400k barrel/day, 352 miles long. In late-2020 going into 2021, the company expects numerous additional projects to come on-line.

Projects such as the Ted Collins Link, LPG Expansion, etc. will generate additional long-term FCF. Shareholders who invest today will see the rewards of a multi-year capital spending program without needing to deal with the same costs.

Company's Path to FCF and 2021 Opportunity

Energy Transfer's ability to reward shareholders is based on its path to FCF and 2021 opportunity.

(Energy Transfer 2021 Opportunity - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

It has a diverse business with reliable cash flow and a strong asset base as we already discussed. The company has maintained capital discipline, cutting its capital spending significantly. However, what's important about that capital spending is that the company should now be FCF positive going into 2021.

Energy Transfer is focused on achieving a leverage target of 4-4.5x. It expects to be FCF positive in 2021 after growth capital and equity distributions. The company's annual dividends are nearly 10%, and its 2021 growth capital is $1.3 billion as already discussed. Having positive FCF past this will enable the company to pay down debt as required.

Shareholder Reward Potential

Specifically, Energy Transfer's FCF potential is based on its DCF. The company has ~$5.5 billion in annual DCF. Its new dividend is ~$1.6 billion, and 2021 capital spending is ~$1.3 billion (just a hair under $3 billion). That means ~$2.5 billion in FCF. For 2022 onwards, unless the company bumps up capital spending, it's ~$3.5 billion annualized.

Or, to phrase this differently, Energy Transfer has a $17 billion in market capitalization and $50 billion in debt. From 2021-2030, on top of investing ~$7-10 billion in growth (50% of its market capitalization) and providing a very profitable near-10% dividend (these two enough to make the company compelling), it'll provide ~$30-35 billion in FCF.

Whether the company chooses to utilize that for share repurchases or paying down long-term debt is unimportant - both will increase potential shareholder rewards. In 2020, Energy Transfer suffered heavily due to investor concerns over its investment-grade credit rating and dividend. We foresee 2021 as the year the market realizes the company's financial position is strong enough.

Risk

Energy Transfer's risk is primarily a long-term shift away from fossil fuels. We expect that this will happen as renewables increasingly become cheaper, but it'll happen over decades. At the same time, it'll come with increased demand from developing nations in other regions of the world. As a result, we expect demand for the company's products. Over time, it can drive rewards to remain mostly flat.

However, longer term, it can decline hurting the value of the company's assets, especially as it continues to spend on growth capital. The speed of this decline remains to be seen, but it's a risk worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio with the ability to generate near-10% dividends, invest in growth, and pay down debt. This combination of factors will enable the company to generate double-digit shareholder rewards through the 2020s. These shareholder rewards make investing a valuable investment.

However, the true potential of the company lies in its ability to see multiple expansion as investors realize a 30+% DCF yield is too high. That multiple expansion could significantly increase its market capitalization to pre-COVID-19 levels and drive substantial long-term shareholder rewards for those who invest now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.