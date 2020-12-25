(Source: iStock)

At Southern Waters Capital, we are keen on finding strong yields within the REIT sector. As the markets begin to recover from the wrath of COVID-19, it has become readily apparent that REITs have been lagging behind common equities. This has led REITs to become a more attractive asset class, especially considering the fact that interest rates will likely remain low for the foreseeable future. Optimistic investors are hoping that the recent stimulus package and vaccine approvals will accelerate the economic recovery, which will likely provide capital appreciation in preferred equities like PFFR. At the very least, with $18 trillion bonds globally currently at negative yields, risk-averse investors looking for solid yields far in excess of anemic US treasury yields should certainly consider PFFR.

Exchange-Traded Funds

Our team at SWC understands that investing in ETFs is a great way to diversify portfolios and obtain more reliable income with significantly less volatility. These funds offer attractive distributions, liquidity, and the potential to enhance returns through leverage due to the stability of the asset. Through one ETF, a portfolio can be exposed to a basket of securities. Diversification within an ETF is a double-edged sword that gets sharper as the volume of securities held within the fund increases.

When analyzing ETFs, one KPI to inspect is Net Asset Value (“NAV”). Specifically, an attractive trait of a fund is if it is trading at, or below, its net asset value. Although we believe markets are fairly efficient, there are many scenarios that can lead to a discounted price. Factors such as manager recognition, the sentiment of investors, fund performance, and distribution rate could all cause dislocations between the market value and NAV.

Another metric to keep an eye on is the amount of leverage a fund uses within its holdings. An ETF becomes leveraged through short-term-rate borrowing, issuing senior securities that pay dividends, or simply holding certain leveraged assets in the portfolio. The costs associated with leverage include interest, dividend expenses, as well as direct costs associated with the origination of the debt. While leverage can provide an opportunity to enhance returns, it often comes with increased volatility in the trading price and distributions.

The distribution volatility varies by type of ETFs. For example, investment-grade fixed income or preferred stock funds tend to be less volatile than high-yield fixed-income or equity funds. This is why it is imperative to study the specific fund’s strategy to ensure you are comfortable with the risks associated with the fund.

Similar to individual securities or companies, long-term performance history plays a strong role in the investment decision. This helps the investor better understand the risk associated with the dividend returns and allows the investor to benchmark the fund against the S&P 500. For instance, judging an ETF by the high dividend distribution rate may be misleading, and investors should seek funds with a strong dividend history and stability relative to benchmarks. Funds that combine strong dividend history and overall performance provide an attractive investment opportunity.

Unfortunately, one issue may trump a fund’s long history of strong performance - liquidity issues. Many ETFs invest in “less liquid" assets, which may hinder their ability to act swiftly on sudden opportune transactions. When considering ETFs, it’s essential to research the investments a fund is making, along with its bid-ask spread and trading volume.

The trading volume may be impacted by factors such as management fees and tax considerations. And of course, we all know “a dollar saved is a dollar earned.” At times this may seem negligible, but we can assure you it will certainly add up over time. To say the very least, if the fund’s fees are relatively high, then it simply needs to have outstanding performance. Otherwise, it’s best to find a more cost-conscious fund. Tax consequences, while irrelevant to performance, are an essential point of analysis as funds pass their respective tax obligations onto investors.

Furthermore, funds need to implement a sustainable income distribution strategy that instills confidence in its investors. The most reliable form of distributions tends to come in the form of income generated by the holdings within the fund. A strategy that employs distributions funded via ROC and capital gains often leads to future dividend cuts and high payment volatility.

At SWC, we are constantly on the prowl for specialized and diversified ETFs. We are attracted to yield and stability, but ultimately, we are sold on the fund’s strategy, management team, and holdings. The more diversified a fund is across multiple sectors or industries, the less volatile it becomes and the more certain an investor can be of receiving their distributions. As more and more ETFs become increasingly diversified, covering numerous sectors and securities, funds that focus on a certain sector may offer one-of-a-kind investment opportunities.

One-Of-A-Kind Fund

A specialty ETF that is on SWC’s radar is the InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR). The underlying index of PFFR is the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock Index, which is the only ETF on the market that offers diversified investments of preferred stock issuances in REITs. Founded in 2017, it is a relatively new fund. However, the fund’s income performance relative to its diversification has been strong. Below is a chart of the fund’s performance (blue) in comparison with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (light blue) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) (purple):

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As expected, PFFR's performance has been stable due to its diversification of preferred securities. Specifically, it holds preferred securities that are depository, floating & fixed-rate, cumulative & non-cumulative, callable, and convertible in nature. The fund is also unique in that it consists of both property REITs and mortgage REITs, while most REIT ETFs tend to take an either-or approach. Below represents a breakdown of the fund’s top holdings and exposure by sector:

(Source: PFFR Fact Sheet)

(Source: PFFR Fact Sheet)

PFFR also looks to measure up well when compared to its market counterparts. Due to the greater stability of preferred ETFs in comparison to equity ETFs, seemingly nuanced differences in performance between preferred ETFs are actually impactful on the investment analysis. Below is a comparison of PFFR and its preferred ETF counterparts:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As you can see, PFFR holds the highest YTD yield when compared to its peers. While all funds are currently trading at a premium to their respective NAVs, PFFR is trading at the smallest premium out of its cohort at just $0.01 over its net asset value.

The fund also holds several creditworthy investments. As shown in the “Top Holdings” figure above, some of the top holdings in PFFR, such as the preferred shares of Annaly Capital Management and VEREIT Inc., are widely known high-quality REITs. Below is a figure showing the fund's exposure by credit rating:

(Source: PFFR Fact Sheet)

While most preferred funds tend to carry mostly BBB rated securities, PFFR actually has a good percentage of A-rated securities. This shows PFFR has higher-quality holdings that carry less default risk. It is also worth mentioning that none of the preferred funds listed above (including PFFR) are leveraged, which will limit the volatility in its price and net asset value. Bear in mind, PFFR only holds preferred REITs, while its peers invest in a multitude of companies issuing preferred securities. This puts the fund more at risk of the real estate market fluctuations than its respective counterparts.

Investors, especially income investors, should be keen on opportunities for synergy, as they provide a chance to disproportionately increase performance relative to the risk associated with the investment. Synergy can be found in combining preferred stocks with REITs.

Preferred stocks are attractive to income investors due to their high yields and dividend payments. Since preferred shares are hybrid securities and senior to common shares, they are naturally less volatile and much more reliable sources of income. Preferred shares are either set in a benchmark such as LIBOR or are simply the fixed rates. This provides preferred stocks their stability and minimal volatility, but truly stymies their potential for the upside level when compared to common stock. However, fixed and/or floating rates do not hinder growth potential completely, as the relative upside is determined by the current market price. Fortunately, growth is not the name of the game, but income most certainly is.

REITs are attractive to investors, as they tend to offer high yields and can thrive in low-interest rate environments. While REIT market prices took a hit from COVID-19 impacts, many of the properties' underlying valuations still retained similar values. Industries like shopping centers, offices, and hotels took the brunt of the hit as government shutdowns destroyed the travel industry and forced more people to work from home. As in all recoveries, some industries have more upside than others, such as health care, industrial space, and multi-family. Industrial REITs that operate warehouses and distribution centers are busier now more than ever due to the COVID-19 impacts, and it’s very likely they will become more valuable post-virus. As for multi-family REITs, rental revenue may have decreased at the onset of the pandemic, but the trend appears to be temporary, as apartment demand remains strong with household formation expanding and rent collection resilient. Health care REITs experienced the least changes in their performance, with specialty hospitals and SNFs slightly outperforming larger hospitals and ILFs. Nevertheless, REITs present a great yield opportunity in the current low-interest rate environment.

Risks

Although preferred stocks are stable investments that produce a reliable source of income, no investment is without risk. There are two major risks associated with preferred shares: (i) call risk and (ii) interest rate risk.

With preferred shares, companies have the right to redeem shares at the call price as needed. In the low-interest rate environment we are currently in, companies may redeem their shares with higher rates and issue new shares at a lower yield. While some shares may be redeemed at the issuer’s first call, the diversification of the fund's holdings helps reduce that risk.

Conclusion

Investors who prefer not to worry about significant fluctuations and volatility in their investments may find the InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF a suitable fit. Relative to its peers, PFFR’s yield potential in this low-interest rate environment is a great source of stable income.

We would also like to thank Dean Myerow, Managing Director, for contributing to this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFFR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.