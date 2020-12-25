Value & Momentum MDA Breakouts: Final 2020 Year-End Report Card

New picks for 2021 will be released next week in advance for members after the open on Thursday, December 31 to start the Week 1 MDA breakouts!

The year's 12 biggest one-week gainers are listed below, and several may be strong candidates to become multibaggers in the months ahead.

Frequency charts show that over 131 stocks gained more than 5%, 80 stocks gained over 10%, and 30 stocks over 20% to as high as 132% in a week.

Final 2020 year-end report card for the MDA Breakout stocks now beating the S&P 500 for the fourth year in a row with +73.4% returns through 52 weeks.

Value & Momentum MDA Breakouts +73.4% In 52 Weeks: Final 2020 Year-End Report Card

Introduction

The Multiple Discriminant Analysis (MDA) Breakout Portfolios have again significantly outperformed the average S&P 500 returns in 2020, extending a four-year streak of consistently beating the benchmark index. We have reached the conclusion of 2020 with the annual portfolio return up +78.40% YTD, compared to the S&P 500 +14.62% YTD.

Since being invited by Seeking Alpha to start a Marketplace service in September, 2017, my live forwarded testing has evolved daily from an extension of my doctoral research toward a user-friendly stock service. The weekly breakout selections continue my research on MDA stock characteristics since 2013 with continuous enhancements. The MDA breakout portfolio is considered the shortest interval model from over 10 different types of portfolios I offer in my service that are consistently beating the S&P 500 with double-digit returns.

Results

In 2017, the sample portfolio size began with 12 stocks and was measured over 40 weeks in the first year. Then, in 2018, the portfolio size was reduced at members' request to 8 stocks in 2018, and then down to 4 stocks each week since 2019, with at least 50 weeks of portfolio selections each year. The annual MDA breakout returns shown below reflect the fixed weekly buy/hold returns to the close on Friday described in my articles as the worst-case returns:

There are many ways to measure the success of the weekly MDA selection model. Over the years, followers of my research have asked me to put the weekly selections in an annual return format, as charted above. The charted values show an accumulation of each weekly return added together. These returns reflect an equal-weighted, do nothing, fixed buy/hold return to the close Friday based on the stock prices released weekly only to subscribing members. Public readers who rely on sample picks through a delayed publication process (up to four days) should not expect to achieve the same returns in any of the charts in this article. More detail is given in the Additional Return Measurements section below explaining why the returns above are called the worst-case returns and can be significantly improved upon each week.

Breakout Frequency Analysis

Originally, my doctoral research was designed to enhance and measure the high frequency of large MDA gains by counting the number of stocks gaining 5%, 10%, 20%, or over 30% in a trading week throughout the year. Prior frequency charts from 2017, 2018, and 2019 are shown below.

These documented high-frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category.

The chart above illustrates the percentage of the weekly four-stock selections that gain over 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, and 30% on average in 2020. So, for example, on average, 40% of the MDA picks (more than 1/3rd of the 4 picks each week) gain over 10% in less than 1 week. Nearly 2/3rd (65.5%) of the 4 picks each week gain over 5% in less than 1 week.

The Top 12 stocks from the past 52 weeks represent the 6% of picks that gained over 30% on or prior to the Friday close in a selection week. The distribution of these large gainers was well-dispersed throughout the year, with between 1 and 3 stocks gaining over 30% every 10 weeks.

Week of 2020 Stock Symbol Stock Name Top Gain % Less Than 1 Week Week 3 (MRSN) Mersana Therapeutics 58.33% Week 9 (LAKE) Lakeland Industries 77.37% Week 16 (EGO) Eldorado Gold Corp. 30.27% Week 28 (SOLO) Electra Meccanica Vehicles 132.56% Week 33 (IMMR) Immersion Corp. 30.45% Week 36 (ZM) Zoom Video Communications 57.87% Week 39 (SIOX) Sio Gene Therapies 32.89% Week 42 (LITB) LightInTheBox Holding Co. 37.20% Week 47 (VERI) Veritone 48.63% Week 49 (AQB) AquaBounty Technologies 103.32% Week 51 (AEYE) AudioEye Inc. 40.54% Week 52 (CLNE) Clean Energy Fuels 119.84%

Additional Return Measurements

Over the years, I have tried different formats to convey the frequency and reliability of the weekly MDA picks. Many people express to me that they greatly prefer viewing weekly gains in an annual return chart adding each week together in a continuous growth chart. To satisfy requests and still fulfill the original purpose of my high-frequency breakout model, I use the Breakout Stock Return chart shown below that includes Average Weekly Return +347.24% in blue and Worst Case YTD Returns +73.37% in red. The annual S&P 500 returns +14.62% are shown in black:

"Worst Case YTD" in red shows the weekly returns each week when all four stocks are held in equal amounts, in a fixed buy/hold to each Friday close. This fixed measurement is called "Worst Case" because it reflects a trading approach that: 1) does not adjust to any adverse news, 2) does not ever overweight stronger picks or exit weaker picks, 3) ignores earnings announcement risks, negative seasonal patterns, and Federal Reserve activity, 4) does not follow my trading video to use key indicators for reliable exit signals, and 5) does not follow the Momentum Gauge signals that have forecasted every major market correction since inception in 2018. This virtually blind holding approach has delivered +50.32% returns YTD. I am confident those who follow additional trading strategies described below will greatly outperform the worst-case measure and achieve results much closer or better than the average weekly returns.

"Average Weekly Returns" reflect the average between the worst-case returns and the top breakout returns of the stocks at the best close during the week. It is highly unlikely that active traders can match the best closing returns of each stock during the week. However, members of my service do greatly exceed both the "Worst Case" returns and the average returns by making several informed judgments: 1) They make adjustments to adverse news - SEC investigations, CEO terminations, large quarterly earnings misses etc. that can cause a stock to decline for many days or weeks; 2) They overweight positions in strong gaining stocks and trim losses in losing stocks through the week to enhance returns; 3) They stay aware of earnings announcement dates, negative seasonal patterns, and Federal Reserve activity discussed daily in our community for enhanced results. For example, throughout nearly all of 2020, we have been tracking an unusual pattern of Thursdays being by far the worst average trading day of the week. Members who used a fixed holding period to Wednesday and took gains on breakout picks earlier in the week may have substantially outperformed the average and worst-case MDA returns;

4) Watching and understanding my trading video and related presentations reveal effective and well-tested exit signals to further avoid major declines; and finally, 5) Avoiding the Weekly MDA selections or reducing your purchases during negative Momentum Gauge signals will also increase your returns. For example, there were 20 weeks in 2020 that were partially or fully impacted by a negative Momentum Gauge sell signal. If members still traded using the worst-case approach, but just avoided the 20 weeks with negative Momentum Gauge signals, their returns would have been +94.74% in only 32 weeks of trading instead of +73.37% in 52 weeks.

"Best Case Returns" are not actually the very best possible returns that can be achieved during the week. Some reduction occurs by basing the top return only on the best daily closing stock value during the week. There are many examples where picks gained well over 10% during the day but failed to close above 10% or maintain their best gains to the measured close. Additionally, the so-called "Best Case" returns include ignoring all the negative Momentum Gauge signals throughout the year, which would have greatly improved returns.

The Final Measurements

In all the current weekly MDA articles, I provide additional perspectives on the weekly returns to give the most complete picture I can of how these high frequency breakout stocks perform. The following chart shows the average weekly best-case +11.94% and worst-case +1.51% returns YTD (green bars), compared to the average weekly S&P 500 returns +0.28% YTD (black bar).

Overlaid on the average returns are the current weekly returns, in this case the Week 50 return with a best-case gain of 7.99% and a fixed, equal-weight, closing return of 1.28%. From this chart, you can see that over 50 weeks, the average worst-case returns are four times higher than the average S&P 500 returns YTD. The best-case returns are 45.4 times higher than the average S&P 500 returns, and members using every advantage mentioned above are very likely to make average gains somewhere in between for gains many times greater than the S&P 500.

A new chart I am sharing in weekly articles shows the trailing 10 weeks' performance results for best-case weekly highs and worst-case returns to the close on Friday. The full spectrum of every weekly return for 2019 and 2020 is charted this way in the V&M Dashboard Portfolio Performance spreadsheet for members. It is my hope that all these charts in the weekly articles provide readers with a clear understanding of the risks and performance results of these four stock selections offered every week.

Yet another way to view these selections over the past 2 years is with the average weekly MDA returns chart below showing the most recent 102 weeks. Enhancements in the research continue to deliver improvements from 2019 to 2020 even with the increased volatility and losses included in the totals during the February/March COVID-19 correction. As discussed previously, most of these declines can be avoided if the MDA trading strategy includes following the negative signals from the Momentum Gauges throughout the year.

Despite ignoring the Momentum Gauge trading signal and always holding equal-weighted positions to the close on Friday, the worst-case returns still significantly beat the S&P 500 over the years. The average weekly return over the last 104 weeks is +5.56%, with the worst-case average return at +0.98% and the best case at +10.63% per week. Over the same period from January 2019, the S&P 500 averaged +0.36% per week, less than half the worst-case average.

Methodology

My research is intended to deliver high-frequency breakout stocks. When I stumbled upon Seeking Alpha in 2016, I found an excellent platform to live forward-test my doctoral research in a public forum. As a certified fraud examiner, I have always been skeptical of models that were only "proven" in simulated backtesting, see: "Lies, Damn Lies and Backtests."

Originally, I wanted to forward-test a significant sample of at least 20 MDA stocks over a meaningful period stretching several weeks or months. In 2017, what I decided to do was to start with 12 stocks from Segment 6 (positive acceleration), 4 stocks from Segment 2 (negative acceleration) and 4 high dividend breakout stocks for a 20-stock sample. See my summary on the MDA research methodology: "A Primer On Quick-Pick Momentum Accelerators."

I began by arbitrarily selecting a weekly measurement period on the basis that using the small sample sizes (20 stocks) could be offset by the higher test frequencies of 50 weeks. Over time, I confirmed strong results and dropped the negative breakdown selections primarily due to a perceived lack of interest in short candidates. Then, I dropped the high dividend breakout stocks and began focusing exclusively on Segment 6 positive acceleration breakout stocks.

Four years later, prompted by strong member interest, I have reintroduced dividend selections in the new MDA Growth & Dividend mega-cap breakout picks for long-term growth. These new long-term Growth & Dividend MDA picks have done exceptionally well in the first year, with every month producing positive return and collectively generating weighted monthly average returns of 17.1% and as much as 37% since May, not including their large dividends.

This successful long-term portfolio approach to the MDA breakout model using large dividend stocks has also increased my interest in extending the holding periods for the weekly MDA breakout picks. When I looked back to the weekly MDA stock selections and the weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum picks of January 2019, I found very large numbers of multi-baggers had been achieved in less than two years:

Currently, 96 different weekly picks have gained over 200% and as much as +1,211.6%. Some multi-bagger stocks have been selected frequently in the weekly breakout portfolios, and frequent selection may a be a leading indicator of strong future long-term gains. Over 180 of these weekly breakout stocks have gained over 100% in less than 2 years. As my research continues, I will examine more characteristics common to these long-term gaining stocks. As we learn more, I will continue to recommend holding strong positive stocks for as long as possible well beyond the current one-week measurement period.

Additional Resources

I have attempted to include as many explanations, charts, and measurements as possible to address the many hundreds of questions and comments that I receive regarding the MDA breakout selections. However, I recognize that no single article can cover all the questions and curiosity surrounding this proprietary model. Many additional resources are available to members of my service, including my doctoral presentation, detailed FAQs, and several financial presentations I provide regularly as a guest speaker to university undergrad and graduate finance students.

These additional resources may be of some interest as well:

Review of 2019 MDA and other portfolios: Value & Momentum Breakouts For 2020: 6 Different Ways To Beat The S&P 500, Again.

Review of 2018 MDA portfolios: Week 1 Breakout Forecast 2019: Year In Review Analysis And New Stock Picks

Review of 2017 MDA and other portfolios Value And Momentum Breakouts - 2017 End Of Year Report Card And Forecast

Conclusion

The MDA Breakout Portfolio is a weekly replenishment model for increasing the frequency of obtaining short-term high volatility stock returns. This methodology is based on my doctoral research published in 2016 that showed through multiple discriminant analysis that the frequency of selecting 10%+ price gains could be increased by more than 4 times expected market rates. While the model is proprietary and has been greatly enhanced and expanded through the inductive MDA testing now of over 75 variables, many concepts are shared with members of the Value & Momentum Breakouts' active trading community.

End-of-year articles for all my different weekly, monthly, semi-annual, and annual portfolios that are beating the S&P 500 again this year will be released very soon!

Whether you are content to follow my free sample picks from week to week or have become an active member in our great community, it is my sincere desire that you are able to benefit greatly from the research I am sharing. We are all students of the market, and sometimes we teach.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.