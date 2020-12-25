For decades, Ford’s (F) F-series pickups have been far and away the brand’s most popular vehicle. However, Ford’s revival of the Bronco name has the potential to bring about a new line of vehicles that can become the truck’s closest rivals. The headline vehicle for the brand revival is the Ford Bronco, though a compact SUV was launched alongside it as well. The name brought with it plenty of excitement from consumers and now Ford has to capitalize on it. This article will aim to uncover how successful this vehicle will become and what it will mean for the Ford brand as a whole.

Strong Demand

Ford’s Bronco unveiling created excitement among consumers that blew away expectations of company executives. Even before production delays were announced, Ford had to temper delivery expectations for some reservation holders until 2022. For dealerships, the prioritization of reservations will leave them waiting even longer to get their hands on a sellable unit. While delays are not an ideal component of a product release, when it comes at the hands of higher than anticipated demand, it can easily be forgiven.

Within the first month of open reservations, the Bronco had received an estimated 230,000 reservations. This staggering figure is not inclusive of the company’s Bronco Sport, which does not have any available data of its own. 230,000 reservations is an incredibly impressive figure, especially when put into the context of Ford’s total vehicle sales. 230,000 sales would represent 4% of Ford’s total sales, though the fact that trucks made up 46% of Ford’s U.S. sales (the only market the company offers a breakdown for) makes the 4% total a bit more meaningful. Again, this figure does not take into account reservations for the Bronco Sport, meaning that the total figure is likely far greater.

However, demand for the vehicle is likely only to grow the longer it is in production. The most simple reason to support this statement is that consumers tend to stray from a vehicle in its first year of production. While both vehicles have a fairly reliable platform to launch from, the Sport based on the Escape and the Bronco based on the Ranger, this is unlikely to outweigh the apprehension caused by a first-model-year purchase. However, the Escape being Ford’s best selling SUV and the Ranger positioned as one of Ford’s most popular pickups should quickly yield the reliability and performance results that those currently on the fence are looking for.

Source: Ford

While consumer confidence is certainly an important aspect of buying a new car, the ongoing global pandemic created unique challenges of its own for the vehicle’s release. Due to COVID related supply issues, Ford had to push back its initial production date of the Bronco from Spring 2021 to the Summer. Fortunately, this will not affect Bronco Sport production, which is expected to head to dealerships soon. These delays may weaken some excitement from reservation holders for the time being but, again, time is on the brand’s side. In just a couple of years’ time these delays will likely be all but forgotten as production has reached its targeted output.

More time will also allow the brand to familiarize its potential customers with the vehicle and implant it more as a viable option for their next car. Simply, the more the product is seen on the road, on TV, or in dealerships, the more likely someone is to purchase it. Currently, as a vehicle that won’t be available for quite a bit longer, customers are not able to view it as much as a potential daily driver. This comes also from the form of word of mouth advertising, which is often hailed as the most vital form of greater product adoption. Neighbors can’t rave about their new Bronco until it’s in their driveway. Once customers are able to drive their new vehicles and spread the word on what they enjoy about it, the Bronco will have all it needs to propel itself from more than just hype generated from an old name. Given five years, I believe that the Bronco lineup will become one of Ford’s most popular vehicles and remain second to only their F-series pickups.

High Margins and New Customers

The high demand for the vehicle is not the only thing that investors should be paying attention to. Current estimates place over 20% of reservation holders as first-time Ford buyers. As the third best-selling brand in the world, Ford is a fairly popular brand that has a diverse global audience. This means that a fair few people in the company’s target markets, at some point, have owned a Ford vehicle in their lifetime. The company has also received a positive reputation among its buyers, with 54% customer retention. Because of this, securing a large number of new buyers is a strong accomplishment for the brand and has the potential to make them returning customers as well. However, it also leaves room for Ford to reacquaint themselves with customers who may have left the brand some time ago. The ability of Ford to attract new buyers to the brand will, most importantly, allow for the company to grow its profits as it doesn’t have to concern itself with the cannibalization of its other vehicle models. This is further helped by the uniqueness of the Bronco lineup with a clear focus on off-road capability.

While the Bronco has already demonstrated strong demand by way of reservation numbers, the full story has yet to be told. Topping the breakdown of reservations for the upcoming Bronco are the three most expensive trim levels. In fact, these high-level trims account for nearly 60% of all reservations made for the vehicle as they feature the most available off-road equipment. The most expensive trim, the limited ‘First Edition’, has already sold out. While SUVs already command relatively strong margins, consumers’ strong demand for the luxury variants of the Bronco only boosts this. These luxury trims start at $50,370, for the Wildtrak variant, $43,590 for the Badlands package, and $60,800 for the exclusive First Edition. These are some pretty high price tags for vehicles without any options and offer a high ceiling for the vehicle’s average sales price.

While maintaining high margins off of the more expensive vehicles seems likely, Ford has done more to bolster the bottom line of their new cash cow. The Bronco Sport shares 80% of its components with the Ford Escape, a vehicle that retails for $2,000 less. While this implies that the base model of the vehicle has a bit better of a margin than its parent car, the Escape, it also lends the car to greater economies of scale. The homologation of more vehicles across the company’s lineup will further improve profitability throughout the entire company. The Bronco’s platform of the Ranger, which starts at a price $5,000 below that of the Bronco, is yet another example of Ford improving its margins and mitigating design and production costs for the upcoming Bronco lineup.

Investor Relevance

With everything gearing up to create a smashing success for Ford, the only question that should be on investors’ minds is: why didn’t Ford do this sooner? This release looks to contain only upsides for the Detroit Automaker and has left me bullish on the company’s future. While electrification still remains a focus of the company’s future viability, the introduction of a new culturally significant vehicle adds a bit of a buffer to the company’s existing lineup.

The company’s current value resides at around $35 billion. However, with a successful launch of the Bronco, Ford could see quite strong growth from their current level. In 2019, Ford posted $155.9 billion in revenue with a total profit (adjusted EBIT) of $6.4 billion. I expect that Ford will see an average sale price of around $45,000 for their Bronco, a price that seems to be in line, even conservative, with early reservation estimates as well as the average price of an F-150. In its first year on the market, the Bronco seems capable of selling 300,000 units, generating a further $13.5 billion in revenue for Ford, more than an 8.5% increase.

While the company has an automotive gross margin of 3.4%, I expect that the Bronco will be able to edge out slightly superior profitability due to its high buy price and integration with other vehicles in the lineup. Because of this, the company’s profitability is what stands to make the greatest improvement. Though analysis of the new SUV’s margins would result in pure speculation, investors should expect to see an increase of more than 10% in Ford’s profitability after the vehicle’s first year of sales. All of this comes without cannibalizing current Ford sales because both new Bronco models are unlike anything else that the company offers, despite being based on existing vehicle platforms.

By attracting buyers that, otherwise, may never have considered purchasing a Ford vehicle, the Bronco has quickly established itself as a headline vehicle for the brand. While the company’s F-series pickups have pulled an incredible number of customers for decades, it has been quite a while since Ford released a new vehicle that could have anything close to a similar effect. Because of the vehicle’s dominance in America, it has become almost synonymous with the company. Ford is a pickup truck maker. But the Bronco has the capability, due to the wide reach of its name, to reverse this idea and promote the brand as more than just a pickup truck manufacturer.

With a high profit potential from the Bronco, due to higher purchase prices and strong margins, it is poised quite well to become a very positive new vehicle for the company. Because of this, I would recommend taking a long position in the company. Ford has taken a bold, and profitable, first step in reinventing their brand’s public perception that bodes well for their future relevance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.