Four Reasons To Consider Investing In Real Assets In 2021

Direct investments in real assets typically require substantial capital and tend to be relatively illiquid. However, by investing in publicly traded equities of owners/operators in the real assets universe, investors can gain access to these assets with the potential benefits of liquidity, transparency and daily pricing.

They can also provide exposure to durable global trends such as population growth, urbanization, expansion of the industrial and digital economies, and increasing demand for renewable energy.

Real assets are attracting increased attention from investors, thanks to their unique risk-return characteristics and income potential.

By John Corcoran, Senior Client Portfolio Manager

Income potential in a low-yield world is just one reason to consider this unique asset class.

As we look ahead to 2021, we see four reasons for investors to consider adding real assets to their portfolios in the new year.

What are real assets?

Stepping back for a moment, real assets are a broad category that includes real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, commodities, agriculture, midstream energy, precious metals and timber, among other things. Direct investments in real assets typically require substantial capital and tend to be relatively illiquid. However, by investing in publicly traded equities of owners/operators in the real assets universe, investors can gain access to these assets with the potential benefits of liquidity, transparency and daily pricing.

Four reasons to consider real assets

We believe that an allocation to real assets can potentially enhance traditional stock and bond portfolios in several ways, offering:

Competitive historical returns

Enhanced diversification potential

A hedge to inflation

Attractive yield potential

1. Competitive returns

Real assets have historically generated attractive total returns across the full economic cycle. In fact, both real estate and infrastructure companies have delivered competitive returns to US and global equities over the last two decades, and have outpaced the performance of US and global bonds.1

Blending real assets into a traditional 60/40 portfolios over the last two decades could have achieved higher total returns combined with lower volatility, resulting in higher risk-adjusted returns. (See Chart 1)

Chart 1: Improved performance in 60/40 portfolios through real asset exposure

2. Enhanced diversification potential

Because real assets have different performance drivers, they tend not to move in lockstep with traditional investments. This means they can be effective diversifiers due to their low to moderate (and sometimes negative) correlations with traditional stocks and bonds, and with one another. (See Chart 2)

Chart 2: Real assets can offer diversification benefits

3. Inflation hedge

One of the defining characteristics of most real assets has been their positive sensitivity to inflation (shown in Chart 3), which makes them potentially valuable in helping to protect an investor's future purchasing power. In this regard, real assets can either drive inflation themselves (e.g., higher energy/commodity/electricity prices) or have intrinsic value tied to rising replacement costs.

For example:

Real estate owners often have sufficient pricing power to pass higher input costs to tenants by raising rents.

Infrastructure providers often have longer-term contracts or regulated revenue models that include periodic escalators linked to inflation. As inflation rises, their revenues and cash flows do as well, thereby providing an inflation hedge.

Natural resource companies tend to benefit from higher raw material and commodity prices, as they may earn higher profits on their capital base.

For these reasons, listed real assets can provide a hedge against inflation, both expected and unexpected. Not surprisingly, listed real assets have historically outperformed global stocks and bonds over the last 17 years during periods of rising inflation. (See Chart 3)

Chart 3: Real assets' performance during accelerations in inflation

4. Attractive yield potential

As a result of the Federal Reserve and other central banks cutting rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most traditional fixed income currently offers very low yields. However, many listed real assets still offer relatively attractive distribution yields, including real estate, infrastructure and natural resource companies. (See Chart 4)

Chart 4: Yield comparison for listed real assets

As of September 30, 2020

Retail investors still have room to grow their real asset allocations

Institutional investors often use real assets to buffer their portfolios against the effects of inflation, volatility, currency movements and other macroeconomic factors. According to a recent survey of almost 400 institutions, two-thirds of respondents have allocated capital to real estate, one-third have allocated to infrastructure, and one-third have allocated to natural resources.2 Significantly, the average target allocation for these institutional investors was 9.0% of their total assets to real estate, 4.5% to infrastructure and 3.5% to natural resources.3 The size of these target allocations makes clear that institutions consider these core real assets to be critical components of their overall portfolios.

In contrast, retail investors typically have a much smaller average allocation to real assets - on the order of 2.5% for these three core sectors combined.4 While retail investors have been increasing their allocations over time, these data suggest that they remain meaningfully underallocated to real assets compared to institutions. As a result, we believe retail allocations to real estate, infrastructure and natural resources could grow over time.

On December 22, Invesco launched the Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF, which provides easy access to a variety of real assets. Learn more.

_____________

1 Source: Bloomberg, 12/9/20. Based on data from January 1, 2000 through September 30, 2020. Real Estate: FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index (1/00 through 2/05) then FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Real Estate (starts from 3/05) Infrastructure: 50% Alerian MLP Index & 50% Dow Jones World Utilities (1/00 through 7/08) Then Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Index (starts from 8/08). Based on these indexes, infrastructure had a cumulative return of 1053.9, and real estate 722.62. The S&P 500 Index had a cumulative return of 873.55, the MSCI World Index 500.51, the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Index 349.09 and the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index 297.38.

2 Source: Prequin Investor Outlook: Alternative Assets, p. 4, 1H 2020.

3 Source: Prequin Investor Outlook: Alternative Assets, p. 4, 1H 2020.

4 Source: Morningstar Direct, 12/11/20.

The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Dec. 15, 2020. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

