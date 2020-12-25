When it comes to diversification, proven business models, a vast portfolio, a strong balance sheet and a growing distribution, I believe there is no better than stock than BEP/BEPC in the sector.

Following an impressive rally from its March lows and further catapulted by the win of Joe Biden in the U.S. Presidential Elections, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) and its twin Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) have been hitting new highs almost daily over the last month.

In my article from March 18 I wrote that Brookfiled Renewable Partners is on sale, and while that is certainly no longer the case, the global opportunity for the company to expand and its stock to rise remains massive.

What is going on at Brookfield Renewable Partners?

Largely insulated from the pandemic the company has delivered very strong results in 2020. For the latest quarter ending September 30 it delivered adjusted FFO of $0.50 per unit representing an increase of 28% Y/Y which is far above its long-term strategic target between 12% to 15%. Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Relations

The results mark the continuation of the company's long-term path of double-digit FFO growth. Over a 20-year horizon Brookfield Renewable achieved an average annual total return of 18% far outpacing the broad S&P 500 with its 6% return and the more peer-like S&P 500 ESG with its already very impressive 11% annual returns. Now it must be said that that 18% annual return figure is supercharged due to the massive rally over the last 2 years where the stock price has literally exploded but even if we go back two years the long-term total returns came in at 15% CAGR.

On top of that you should note that this performance refers to BEP. Since the listing of the C-Corp of Brookfield Renewable Partners as BEPC, BEPC has far outpaced BEP even though BEP and BEPC are economically equivalent. The only difference is that BEP is a publicly traded partnership sitting in Bermuda whereas BEPC is a Canadian corporation listed on NYSE and TSX as a means to "provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP's globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets".

Its diversified portfolio consists of $52B assets under management, over 3,000 operating employees and over 5,000 power generating facilities located mostly in North and South America as well as Europe, India and China. Hydro is the biggest part of the portfolio with a capacity of 7,900 MW. On a 2020 YTD basis hydroelectric power generation reached 3,606 GWh slightly below last year's 3,732 GWh mostly due to drier conditions. In terms of actual generation hydro was responsible for 63% of the total followed by wind with 23% and solar by 11%. In total quarterly actual generation increased by 10% demonstrating the value of diversified portfolio.

The Long-Term Opportunity Is Massive

Quarterly results, when it comes to power generation from renewable assets, can fluctuate quite heavily depending on the weather and climate conditions but what really matters is the long-term strategy and business case.

Looking ahead, decarbonization is probably one of the biggest trends in the world with all the world's major economies, even the heavy polluters of China and India, committing to significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The EU, UK, the state of California and the state of New York have even committed to net-zero carbon by 2050. Some of the world's largest corporations like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have set 100% renewable targets over the next 30 years with Amazon and Walmart planning to be 100% renewable as early as 2025 and Microsoft going carbon negative by 2030.

Brookfield Renewable is investing responsibly by caring for the environment and not exploiting Mother Nature. This investment theme has gained enormous popularity over the last decade with assets under management growing at a 20% annual clip.

And the best news is that although the stock price has been rallying the business opportunity remains massive with investments into renewables expected to double or more than quadruple over the next decade compared to investment volumes over the last 5 years according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

This acceleration in investment also sounds quite intuitive to me given the massive push of governments and corporations for decarbonization. The pandemic, even though it has led to a recession which has heavily hurt fossil fuel generation and prices, has not impacted renewables it all.

Brookfield has the scale and capacity to invest strongly into major renewable technologies with storage potentially becoming the most important one over the next years and decades.

From a capital structure Brookfield is also in very good shape featuring a BBB+ investment grade rating, 80% non-recourse debt and 10-year average debt duration which is the lowest risk balance sheet in the sector and allows the business to deliver strong results through economic cycles. Brookfield's financial strength will allow the company to operate in today's uncertain environment and continue to invest in further growth projects to enhance its portfolio and generate shareholder returns.

A strong balance sheet allows Brookfield Renewable to make various deals to enhance its portfolio with the latest one coming in December 2020 when it announced that it would purchase Exelon's (EXC) solar business for $810M. This deal will add 360 MW of solar power generation to Brookfield's portfolio. Other deals include investing $560M into Canadian TransAlta (TAC) or acquiring a large 1,200 MW solar project in Brazil.

These type of transactions in combination with inflation escalation, margin enhancement and Brookfield's organic development pipeline give the company great visibility on how it can achieve its targeted 12% to 15% annual FFO per unit growth in the future.

What's in it for Dividend Investors?

Brookfield Renewables has a long a strong distribution record. Over the last couple of years, the distribution has been growing at a 6% clip and this sort of pace is expected to continue as Brookfield is working towards its goal of achieving a 70% FFO-based payout ratio. For 2019, the FFO payout ratio came in at 89.8%, representing a meaningful improvement from the 95.4% reported for FY2018 but still some distance away from the targeted 70%. However, given that FFO is expected to increase by high-single-digits to low-double-digits, the current 5% growth in distributions will allow Brookfield to reach that target within a few years.

As a result of a staggering rally in recent months and the outperformance of BEP over BEPC distribution yields have come down rapidly and are nowhere near as attractive as what they used to be prior to COVID-19 and the massive renewables rally. Based on the latest closing prices BEP is now yielding 2.81% whereas BEPC is yielding almost one full percentage point less at 1.99%.

This does not get me excited from an income perspective but combined with the long-term target of raising the distribution between 5% to 9% annually it becomes quite attractive. Investors looking for higher income, albeit less dividend growth, could take a look at Canadian-based TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF)which pays monthly and is currently yielding 4.65% but with virtually no dividend growth over the last 5 years.

Investor Takeaway

Investing in renewables has turned out to be a runaway train in 2020 with investors bidding up almost every single stock in the solar, wind, hydroelectric and hydrogen space. Fear of missing out one of the biggest global trends in the next decades has pushed up stock prices in the entire sector but when it comes to diversification, proven business models, a vast portfolio, a strong balance sheet and a growing distribution, I believe there is no better than stock than BEP/BEPC.

If the company can really achieve its long-term target of average annual returns between 12% to 15%, which I fully believe it can, even the big rally in 2020, should not prevent investors from to add this stock to their portfolios. While I wouldn't be shocked to see the stock go through a 10% or even 20% correction somewhere in 2021 it would only be another buying opportunity but not one you should wait for and expect but rather embrace if it actually happens.

BEPC is trading at a premium to BEP right now as it seems to be the vehicle investors are more willing to invest in. For pure income investors BEP is the obvious choice thanks to its higher yield and equal growth in distribution whereas from a total return perspective investors should opt for BEPC. Long-term the premium BEPC is commanding over BEP can only be beneficial to shareholders as it allows Brookfield Renewable to raise more money via equity offerings than in the past in order to fund growth and acquisitions.

One final word

