Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) is a Canadian streaming company that focuses primarily on gold and other precious metals but also has royalty interests in other commodities. This is a sector that has generally performed very well this year as gold and precious metals skyrocketed in price and boosted the profits of these firms. Although metal prices have cooled down since the election, there are reasons to believe that they will continue to do well over the long-term. This is true even though the COVID-19 vaccines have led some investors to believe that a return to normalcy may soon be on the horizon. One of the biggest drivers for the long-term thesis here can be found in both the halls of governments around the world and central banks, which are unlikely to cut back on either deficit spending or flooding the markets with freshly-printed capital.

About Franco-Nevada Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, Franco-Nevada is a Canadian streaming company that focuses mostly on gold and other precious metals. The streaming industry is a very interesting sub-sector of the precious metals industry. Unlike mining companies, these companies do not operate mines and actually pull the metals out of the ground. Instead, they act almost like banks to the industry. Precious metal mining firms often have difficulty obtaining the financing that they need to dig and open mines from traditional banks because the revenues can be unpredictable and the risks of mining can be high. This gives rise to the streaming companies, which provide the financing that the mining companies need to develop a mine in exchange for a percentage of the production of the mine. This usually takes the form of an agreement between the two parties in which the streaming company ends up purchasing a specified portion of the mine's production for either a fraction of spot price or at some relatively low fixed price. This gives these companies and their investors a great deal of exposure to precious metals prices without the risk and exposure of actually operating the mines. Franco-Nevada is the largest company in this industry.

Although Franco-Nevada is a Canadian company, it owns streaming interests in mines all around the world:

Source: Franco-Nevada

This is something that is quite nice to see because of the protection that it provides against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other authority figure in a region will take some action that proves hostile to the company's operations in that region. This sort of thing is certainly not uncommon in the mining industry as there are several governments around the world that have become notorious for doing things such as nationalizing mines and natural resources. Obviously, something like this would prove to have an adverse effect on Franco-Nevada's royalty interests! The fact that the company has mining interests all over the world limits this risk though as the actions of any single government can only have a relatively small impact on the company as a whole.

Another thing that we can clearly note is that not all of the company's mining interests are currently producing resources. In fact, only 51 of its 316 precious metal mining interests are currently producing, although another 41 mines are currently in an advanced stage of development. This could provide Franco-Nevada will some growth potential once they ultimately do come online and Franco-Nevada starts receiving gold or other metals from these interests. This would be in addition to any benefits from price appreciation, which as we will see shortly is a very real possibility.

This growth story is in fact expected to play out as some of these new projects come online and currently operating mines see their production ramped up. As we can see here, the quantity of gold equivalent ounces that Franco-Nevada receives in 2024 is expected to be significantly higher than what it received in 2019:

Source: Franco-Nevada

We can also see that the company received more gold equivalent ounces in 2019 than it did in 2018. This was mostly due to the Cobre Panama project beginning commercial production, although the Candelaria mine also delivered higher production year-over-year. We likely would have seen production growth in 2020 as well were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic that caused various governments to force some mines to temporarily shut down. Hopefully, we will see a better environment in 2021 that allows the company to return to its growth trajectory.

This would in fact be a continuation of the company's historical track record of growth. In fact, as we can see here, with the exception of this year, Franco-Nevada has generally seen the amount of gold equivalent ounces that it receives from its streaming agreements increase every year:

Source: Franco-Nevada

As we can see, the quantity of gold received has steadily increased. Even with all the COVID-19 related shutdowns this year, the company's production levels were still at 2015 levels and higher than in any year prior to that. As some readers might recall, gold was somewhat volatile in terms of pricing over this period. For example, the price of gold crashed in April 2013, falling more than $200 per ounce in only two days. Despite some of this volatility though, Franco-Nevada's revenue held up fairly well and in fact, also delivered relatively steady growth over the period:

Source: Franco Nevada

With that said though, its revenues were relatively flat over the 2011 to 2015 period despite the growth in production that it received through its streaming deals. There are a few reasons for this. One reason was obviously the weakness in commodity prices over that period. Another reason though has to do with a peculiarity of Franco-Nevada's business model. While Franco-Nevada receives gold equivalent ounces from its streaming deals, it does not have to sell the precious metals immediately. It may instead choose to store them. This allows the company to maintain some revenue stability by stockpiling some of the gold that it receives, allowing it to sell more during weak pricing environments in order to prop up revenues. It also allows the company to act somewhat like a gold investor and hold onto the gold while it waits for the price to appreciate before selling so as to make more money for its investors. Franco-Nevada does both of these things. This is why companies like Franco-Nevada can better ride through weak environments than the miners are while still being able to provide upside to gold prices.

One of the biggest advantages that streaming companies like Franco-Nevada have over the gold mining companies is that they have substantially lower expenses. After all, these companies are really just writing a check. They do not have the expenses related to operating a mine such as worker salaries. This allows them to generally boast much higher margins. There is always room for improvement though and Franco-Nevada has a history of doing just this. As we can see here, the company has a long history of reducing its general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total capitalization:

Source: Franco-Nevada

This is one reason why Franco-Nevada has been able to grow its adjusted EBITDA over time even when gold prices may not have been performing especially well:

Source: Franco-Nevada

It seems likely that this trend will continue going forward even as the company seems its streaming portfolio and production grow. This is due mostly to the fact that its business is not especially labor-intensive. As with a bank, the company does not need to hire new employees every time it adds a new mine royalty to its portfolio. Thus, it is essentially able to grow its portfolio more rapidly than its expenses and thus expand margins. A rising gold price will also improve margins as it increases the value of the resources that the company receives via its royalty streaming deals at no extra expense to the company. Thus, we should see Franco-Nevada's cash flows grow as the gold price rise.

Fundamentals Of Gold

As I noted in a recent article, gold has performed very well year-to-date. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), which is up an impressive 22.51% year-to-date:

This is obviously a much better performance than we have seen from some other commodities like crude oil, that have declined in value due to the demand destruction that was caused by the pandemic. There were a few reasons for this solid performance. The first reason is that gold is generally viewed as a safe haven asset that investors flock to in times of uncertainty. There is no better word that describes this year than uncertainty as this year was the first time that we have ever seen national governments all over the world shut down their economies and essentially quarantine all of their citizens. In some cases, these economies have still not fully re-opened and many businesses have been absolutely devastated. This has caused money to flow into gold and other precious metals as investors are buying it as a way to protect their wealth in such a climate.

Another reason for gold's strong performance has been the unprecedented response of governments and central banks to preserve their economies in the face of the lockdowns. For example, back in March the United States Congress passed the CARES Act, which at a price tag of more than $2 trillion was the largest single spending package in American history. The cost of this bill was entirely funded by the Federal Reserve printing new money, which I pointed out in a previous article. This is not the only thing that was unprecedented however. The Federal Reserve itself was also purchasing corporate bond ETFs in the market, a departure from its previous policy of only purchasing government bonds. Naturally, the bank was doing this with freshly printed money. We can see evidence of this by looking at the change in the money supply over the past year:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As shown here, the money supply in the economy has increased from $15.149 trillion a year ago to $18.812 trillion today, an increase of 24.2%. This has given rise to concerns about inflation. Economists define inflation as a broad-based increase in prices that is caused by the money supply growing faster than the production of goods and services in the economy. This is because such a scenario means that there is a greater amount of money available to purchase each unit of economic production so the law of supply and demand implies that prices must rise in response.

Gold benefits from the same dynamics that cause the price of everything else to rise in an inflationary environment. This is because the supply of gold is limited. Unlike fiat currencies, gold cannot be created out of thin air. Rather, it takes a great deal of machine or human labor to extract it from the ground. The aboveground supply of gold only increases by about 1-2% annually on average so if the money supply grows faster than that then it should prove positive for gold prices. This is because the amount of money available to buy each ounce of gold is increasing, pushing the price up. Investors thus tend to keep gold in their portfolios as a way to preserve their wealth against inflation.

It seems likely that this trend of printing money is likely to continue going forward. It is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone reading this that Congress is currently working on a second package that is meant to provide pandemic assistance. This has been the major headline in the financial media for the past week or so. Admittedly, it is uncertain exactly how large this package will be as a few key provisions are still being argued about but it is all but certain that the total cost will be north of $1 trillion. As with the previous package, this will likely be financed by the Federal Reserve and thus increase the money supply further.

The pandemic spending is only a short-term problem though. It is likely that the extraordinary spending to combat it will die down once the economy returns to normal. The long-term budget outlook for the United States government is still quite poor though and this bodes well for gold prices. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the national debt will begin to surge in the second half of the coming decade and surpass 200% of gross domestic product by 2050:

Source: Congressional Budget Office

The majority of this spending comes from the retirement of the Baby Boomer generation, which will gradually cease paying Social Security and Medicare taxes and begin drawing from these programs. It is important to note that this chart assumes that there will be no new entitlements or other social programs enacted over the period. If the incoming administration keeps some of its campaign pledges such as student loan forgiveness or green energy spending then we could very easily see the debt increase much faster. This is all ultimately good for gold though as it is difficult to see how all of this planned spending can be financed barring monetization by the Federal Reserve.

Dividend Analysis

As already discussed, streaming companies like Franco-Nevada provide investors with exposure to precious metals prices without the high costs and risks of operating the mines themselves. They also have one advantage that gold does not. This is the fact that they pay a dividend and thus provide a source of income to their investors. Admittedly, the yield is not very high at the present stock price. Franco-Nevada, for example, only yields 0.80% at the current price. However, the company has a long history of growing its dividend. As we can see here, the company has increased its dividend in each of the past five years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company's management is committed to maintaining this dividend growth going forward. Thus, even though the dividend yield today is small, an investor buying today will likely have a fairly respectable yield-on-cost in a few years.

As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want to suffer from a sudden dividend cut. In the case of a company like Franco-Nevada, the usual way to analyze this is by looking at a metric known as the free cash flow. Free cash flow is the money left over from a company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the first nine months of 2020, Franco-Nevada had a free cash flow of $383.6 million but it only paid out $115.1 million in dividends. Thus, it does appear that the company is generating more than enough money to cover this dividend with plenty to spare. Thus, it does not appear that the dividend is likely to be in any jeopardy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Federal Reserve and the United States government appear to be creating the perfect environment for gold to continue to climb higher. This may be a long-term story as gold has paused for the past month or two despite the money supply continuing to increase but it seems inevitable that it will ultimately resume its rise, especially if inflation does set in. Franco-Nevada is very well-positioned to take advantage of this and the company will likely be able to continue its history of cash flow and dividend growth as this story plays out.

