Whether it be mobile phones or watches, consumers want it smart. In October of 2018, I came across Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) and was immediately convinced the company would make it big given its plans to help people sleep smart. A thorough evaluation of the industry conditions and the company's financial position left me in no doubt the stock will deliver handsome returns in the long run. The stock is up a cool 130% since my first piece, and I even wrote a follow-up article earlier this year with a buy recommendation even though the stock had already gathered some momentum by then.

How did a cyclical shine during the recession?

Cyclical business sectors perform poorly during economic downturns as consumers limit discretionary spending to save for rainy days. This was actually brought up by a reader in the comments section of my most recent article on Sleep Number as well. The financial performance of the company was not exempted from this cyclical pattern. For the second quarter, Sleep Number reported a 20% YoY decline in revenue that translated to a loss of $12 million for the 3 months ended on June 30.

Things reversed in Q3 as the company reported a 12% YoY growth in revenue. The impact of the virus-induced recession, therefore, was limited to just a single quarter, and there's reason to believe Q2 marked the bottom for the company from a financial performance perspective.

There are a few things that need to be noted regarding the behavior of consumer spending in the United States this year. First, Q2 was the worst period in this recession so far, and it's highly likely to remain the same. Second, the demand for durable goods did not fall as much as the demand for non-durable goods, and services. Even at the height of the recession, consumers were buying durable goods. In the third quarter, durable goods played the anchor role in lifting consumption.

The spending behavior of Americans, as we can clearly see, helped Sleep Number recover in the third quarter. Spending was certainly aided by the quantitative easing program rolled out by the Fed and the fiscal stimulus packages as well.

The story is intact

The company is operating in an industry that is growing steadily. The global smart bed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2026, which is encouraging considering the fact that these products fall into the luxury category. Slow but steady growth provides industry leaders such as Sleep Number to deploy capital efficiently and realize operating leverage to improve profit margins, and that's exactly what Sleep Number has been doing over the last couple of years.

Generating positive operating cash flow has always been one of Sleep Number's top priorities, and a couple of years ago I thought the company was on the right track as there was a renewed focus on getting the most out of its ad dollars. Sleep Number reported operating cash flows of $287 million for the last 12 months, which is an all-time high for the company.

Sleep Number's story aligns well with macroeconomic trends. There is a growing interest in wellbeing, and Sleep Number's products cater to high net worth individuals who take mental health seriously.

There is no doubt about Sleep Number's products forever catering to a niche market, and that's not a bad thing. The company has formulated a strategy that works well with its target market, and this enables Sleep Number to generate economic profits for many years to come.

The valuation remains realistic

I invested in Apple, Inc. (AAPL) in 2018 and sold out of my position in December 2019. I know I would have gained even more had I not divested so soon, but there was no way I could hold on to Apple given a particular development. The price-to-earnings ratio of the company, at the time I sold out, was not supported by higher earnings but by the decreasing number of outstanding shares resulting from the billion-dollar repurchase program. As a growth investor, this is not what I want to see in a company that I'm invested in, even though I have nothing against stock buybacks.

With this background information, it would be easy to see why I continue to love Sleep Number. Although the stock has reported triple-digit gains in the last couple of years, the PE ratio has remained more or less flat, suggesting the nice run in the market was purely supported by an increase in earnings. In other words, this is the total opposite of what I saw with Apple a year ago.

To add some perspective, Sleep Number reported a net income of $69.5 million for fiscal 2018, and the company has brought in more than $100 million in earnings for the last 12 months. Despite the run-up of the stock price, Sleep Number has not necessarily become an expensive investment from a fundamental perspective.

That's not good enough for me to add to my position at the current price level. Hence, the discounted cash flow valuation.

Below are the revenue growth assumptions I used in my model. As always, the thinking behind my model is to arrive at an intrinsic value estimate that can be used as the minimum price at which the stock should trade. In other words, I try to be as conservative as possible.

Below are the revenue growth assumptions used in my model.

Fiscal year Revenue estimate (USD millions) Implied growth rate 2020 1,831 7.8% 2021 1,890 3.2% 2022 1,988 5% 2023 2,070 4% 2024 2,160 4.3%

Source: Wall Street estimates and author's projections

Using a cost of capital of 8%, I arrived at an intrinsic value estimate of $96 per share, implying an upside of close to 17% from the current market price of around $82 (as always, please feel free to send me a message for the full earnings model).

Takeaway

In his book One Up On Wall Street, Peter Lynch wrote, "Big companies have small moves. Small companies have big moves", and Sleep Number is a classic example of a small company that is making waves in the market. Many investors, however, seem to be oblivious to the existence of this high-growth stock that could continue to reward investors handsomely in the coming years. If Covid-19 proved one thing about Sleep Number, it's the strength of its business model.

