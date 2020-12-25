However, I would not consider buying this small-cap player at these levels, as I am skeptical of its valuation.

The crisis has taken its toll, but the company is still profitable and, most importantly, FCF positive.

FQ1 was still pronouncedly challenging, as a few of EPAC's end markets were still suffering from the repercussions of the pandemic.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), a Wisconsin-based industrial machinery company previously known as Actuant, has recently presented its FQ1 results. Upon a cursory inspection, the quarter was utterly lackluster, as both the top and bottom lines fell short of what Wall Street had expected. The miss triggered the share price drop, which trimmed its rich 6-month gains spurred by the capital rotation a bit. During the days that followed, the stock price crept down to $21.59, a one-month low.

Though investors definitely had their rationale to punish the stock, there were a few bright spots in the results that are not to be overlooked, including improvements on the cash slow side.

After all, is EPAC fairly valued at the moment? Let us discuss it below in the article.

The top line: numerous issues

The first quarter of fiscal 2021 that encompassed September, October, and November was still pronouncedly challenging, as a few of Enerpac's end-markets were still suffering from the repercussions of the coronavirus, which translated into subpar demand for industrial tools.

HTL Group acquisition slightly mitigated the pressure on the top line, adding $2.5 million to the consolidated revenues, but that was, of course, not enough to save the company from an 18.6% decline in total sales. Product sales fell by 16%, while Service was down by 24%. As Enerpac explained on slide 9, poor pricing and lower volumes were both the essential culprits of the contraction.

The company has 13 vertical end-markets, namely civil construction, mining, aerospace, military, etc. (slide 7), where its pumps, presses, cutters, and other products are required to get the critical job done. Unfortunately, it does not provide precise sales figures for each market, and this significantly complicates the overall analysis process. Anyway, anecdotal evidence suggests that the non-commercial aerospace end-market (another way of saying the military), which is almost immune to the economic sentiment, most likely somewhat supported the top line during the challenging time.

And this hypothesis appears to be a correct one. In the earnings presentation (slide 6), non-commercial aerospace together with nuclear and wind power generation was mentioned among the markets where positive trends were observable.

Sure, the company does not disclose what products, in particular, it sold to customers in the armed forces in FQ1. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that from its website, we know that it manufactures helicopter maintenance and propeller handling tools.

At the same time, most likely, the oil & gas end-market was the weakest. During the earnings call, CEO Mr. Baker highlighted that revenues from the hydrocarbon-rich Middle East region plummeted "in the mid-30% range," which was a direct consequence of the oil price slump.

Now let us touch upon profitability. As it typically happens during recessionary times, the decline in total revenues precipitated by both weaker volumes and pricing significantly complicated the coverage of costs and expectedly took its toll on the margins. The company did undertake quick measures to slim down expenses, which added $6.4 million to the adjusted EBITDA, while $3.8 million were saved thanks to restructuring, but the margin still compressed to 12.2% vs. 13.3% in Q1 FY20, while the adjusted operating margin shrunk to 15.5% from 19.1%.

What are the positives investors should not overlook?

First and foremost, Enerpac Tool noticed a sequential improvement, as sales of the Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) segment were up 9% from the FQ4 level. The crisis has taken its toll, but the company is still profitable and, most importantly, FCF positive. After outspending its net operating cash flow in FY20, EPAC has ultimately returned to positive net CFFO, and, thankfully, even above-zero free cash flow to equity. In FQ1, the company delivered a net CFFO of $8.67 million vs. $(22.93) million in Q1 FY20. Its capital expenditures were radically cut, so, thanks to lower investments in PP&E, FCF was $6.76 million. Another positive is its adequate and relatively safe debt-equity mix combined with a hefty cash pile, which means that Enerpac is not a financially distressed company. So, it can weather the downturn without the risk of default or insolvency. Data from Seeking Alpha shows that its LTM earnings before interest, tax, and D&A are standing at $43.6 million, which implies leverage expressed as Net debt/EBITDA is at an acceptable level of 2.2x.

A quick take on valuation. The DCF and relative valuation approaches

To check if Enerpac is overvalued at the moment, which might be the case given the stock has been on a tear in the second half of 2020, I used both relative valuation and the DCF methodologies.

First and foremost, 31.9x Enterprise Value/EBITDA immediately triggers concerns. How can an industrial company be valued so richly? Is exponential growth ahead? Does it have superb margins? A moat? Does the firm that has already four times failed to live up to expectations of Wall Street on quarterly EPS and revenue deserve such a generous multiple? Forward EV/EBITDA is more conservative, equals 18.8x, but it still secures its place in the cohort of the most overvalued industrial machinery companies. But perhaps EPAC has a rich intrinsic value and even some upside? So let us check it.

First, we need to understand what sales growth the company is capable of delivering in the future (from 9M FY21 to FY2030), as this is one of the essential drivers of its intrinsic value. The revenue forecast is a tough and time-consuming task but, thankfully, EPAC provided long-term revenue, EBITDA margin, cash conversion, and capital intensity guidance in its November investor presentation and confirmed it in the FQ1 presentation, which is definitely a boon for an analyst who is running a DCF model. So, there are three key long-term assumptions: a ~5% core revenue CAGR, a ~25% EBITDA margin, close to 100% FCF conversion, and capital intensity of ~2%. Still, for FY21-FY25, I used the Wall Street pundits' sales forecasts. For the rest of the 2020s, a 5% growth rate was applied.

Now, what about profitability? It is an overly complex task to make a plausible assumption for net operating cash flow growth, given Enerpac's historical figures are of no use here - the EC&S segment divestment has led to the recalibration of the business model and revenue contraction. So, we cannot extrapolate Actuant's (Enerpac's name before the divestment and re-branding) historical figures, it would be a clear mistake.

Thus, I decided to use the EBITDA margin as a bar. It is overly optimistic to assume the company will be consistently converting around a quarter of its sales into cash flows during all the 2020s. So, I decided to factor in an 18% margin. It is worth reminding that in the LTM, it converted only ~65% of EBITDA and ~6% of net sales into cash flow. By now, an 18% margin is only an expectation. Finally, a 2% Capex/Sales was applied for the whole projection period.

With these assumptions in place, after factoring in a conservative 8.5% discount rate and necessary discount factors, I arrived at an implied equity value per share of $22.64, which is ~4.9% higher than the current price. So, it seems EPAC is fairly valued at the moment, with limited upside.

Final thoughts

FQ1 was overshadowed by the persisting effects of the pandemic, but EPAC managed to somewhat mitigate their impact on the bottom line and cash flows.

However, I would not consider buying this small-cap player at these levels, as I am skeptical of its valuation. After all, EPAC has a Very Bearish Quant Rating, which is a consequence of a D- Value Grade, a D- Momentum Grade, and an F Revisions Grade. So, it is a Hold at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.