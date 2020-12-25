3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks For Christmas: Lanny's Christmas List

Given the landscape of lockdowns and the mindset shifting to staying at home more, Smucker's stands to benefit. Going on 10+ years of dividend growth, the company is crushing the consecutive years of increasing its dividend.

Nearly 3 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were delivered over this past week. On top of that, the company also increased its dividend in early December by $0.01, or 2.6%.

Intel is going to be the dominant player in the industry, as many other industries and companies in and outside of technology rely on its chips.

Alright, welcome back to the blog dividend investing community! It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the holidays are slowly coming upon us. Therefore, I wanted to gather my list and check it twice to find out which dividend stocks are undervalued and nice, for the portfolio that is!

We aren't going to waste any time here. Christmas is just around the corner, and I wanted to bring you my dividend stocks to buy Christmas stock watch list. Now that the economic stimulus is vastly approaching, as the government will be working the next 48 hours to come to a deal and Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna's (MRNA) vaccines are being distributed and used across the world, it is time to show you what dividend stocks I am watching right now! Time to dive in!

Intel

Why did I pick Intel (INTC) after the announcement that Microsoft (MSFT) made about it bringing chip making in-house for its servers and Microsoft Surface business? Well, it was actually a little easier than difficult.

Microsoft does not own/produce many overall devices, let's keep that in mind. That's why you see Acer (ACER), Asus (AKCPF), Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ)... the list goes on... and some use Intel, others use AMD chips, and some use both! In fact, so does Microsoft.

In addition, Intel is going to be the dominant player in the industry, as many other industries and companies in and outside of technology rely on Intel. Think AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and their deployment of 5G and the chips that will be used to run this. See excerpt from the venture with AT&T and Intel:

This led to a steep drop in Intel share price on Friday, December 18, 2020. Here is the chart:

Therefore, it going from almost $51 to mid-$47 stock price range caught my eye. Why? That's back to the same stock price as my December Dividend Stock Watch List, where Intel was trading at $47.45!

Therefore, taking a quick look at the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener Metrics for Intel:

Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 10.43, based on analyst forward expectations of $4.55. This is significant signs of undervaluation versus the stock market S&P 500, which is trading over 35x earnings. Dividend Payout Ratio: Intel pays out $1.32 per year, per share. At a forward earnings of $4.55, this equates to a dividend payout ratio of 29%. This is below the 60% I like to see and shows sheer signs of safety, as well as room for dividend growth in the future. Dividend Growth: Truthfully, its dividend growth is a bit skewed. See the chart below. Essentially, the company has increased its dividend, each and every year starting in 2014, except that one year in the 2013-2014 era, where it was the same dividend payout. The average dividend growth rate for Intel is between 6.5% and 7%!



Therefore, I am still interested in acquiring more shares. In fact, I picked up 5 more shares of Intel after the Microsoft news broke out on Friday afternoon!

Pfizer

This dividend stock list would not be the same without the wonders of Pfizer. Nearly 3 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine were delivered over this past week. We watched high-profile individuals in our country receive the vaccine, and I know hospitals were receiving and vaccinating thousands across each facility.

On top of that, Pfizer also increased its dividend in early December by $0.01, or 2.6%. Not only is the company producing and distributing a vaccine to save millions of lives across the world, but it still is giving back to its shareholders! As a dividend investor, what a dividend stock to own and buy right now. Proud of you, Pfizer!

In fact, I may have purchased more shares of this pharmaceutical giant. Here are the stats through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener:

Price-to-Earnings Ratio: At a stock price of $37.68, with analysts projecting $2.48 in earnings going forward (post the Upjohn spinoff), this equates to a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. Showing signs of undervaluation for sure! Dividend Payout Ratio: At a forward earnings of $2.48 and a new dividend of $1.56, this equates to a dividend payout ratio of 63%. Slightly above the threshold. However, this dividend will decrease in Q2 of 2021, as the new entity - Viatris (VTRS) - will have a dividend in that time period. Therefore, PFizer's dividend payout ratio will be reduced, due to a lower payout. Dividend Growth: Pfizer is now on a streak of 10+ years, and it isn't showing signs of slowing down, that's for sure! In addition, the average dividend growth rate is approximately 6%!

Keep your eyes on this COVID-19 vaccine-delivering stock! Definitely have great signs of a dividend growth stock, but can't knock how Abbott Labs (ABT) and other pharmaceuticals are juicing up their dividend, as we discussed in our video last week.

Smuckers

The consumer staple, Smucker's (SJM) is in each and everyone's cupboard and/or refrigerator in some shape or form. The company has Jif peanut butter, Folgers coffee, Cafe Bustelo espresso, Smucker's jelly and jams - and that isn't even talking about its other products or pet food.

Given the landscape of lockdowns, fears of getting COVID-19 and the mindset shifting to staying at home more, Smucker's stands to benefit.

Time to look at the company's dividend diplomat stock metrics:

Price-to-Earnings Ratio: Forward expectations are $8.38, and the stock price is $115.88. This equates to a price-to-earnings for Smuckers to the tune of 13.83. Again, significantly below the market and other consumer good staple companies! Dividend Payout Ratio: Given the expectation is $8.38 and Smucker's pays out $3.80, this equates to a dividend payout ratio of 45%! This meets our threshold of below 60%, and in fact, this is what we consider a perfect dividend payout ratio! Dividend Growth Rate: Also going on 10+ years of dividend growth, Smucker's is crushing the consecutive years of increasing its dividend. The average dividend growth rate is 6%, as well.

At the current prices, I have been adding to my wife's taxable dividend portfolio account.

Dividend stock watch list - Christmas-style conclusion

There you have it! I hope Santa is good to us heading into the new year and these stocks continue to show signs of being on sale, i.e., undervalued. I kept it right to the point with these 3 dividend growth stocks on my watch list.

In fact, I just realized, this may be the same watch list from 3 weeks ago that I wrote about. Holy smokes! It's truly due to price declines over the last few days, bringing them back to the stock watch list.

How about you? What dividend stocks are on your Christmas list? Are you waiting for a stock to come down in price? Looking at energy/oil companies, as their stocks still haven't rebounded? What stocks are you buying? Share this below in our comments.

As always, good luck, happy investing and happy holidays to everyone!

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.