Out with the old, in with the new!

The bottom line is to stay the course as the global economic recovery will begin in just a few months once the weather warms and cases/deaths peak.

Net-net, we see a continuation in 2021 of huge amounts of excess liquidity creation, which will continue to force investors further out on the risk curve while boosting prices too.

Our number one core belief is that when more liquidity is being created than needed, it finds its way towards boosting the value of financial/risk assets.

No one could have predicted the course of events that occurred in 2020. If anyone had told you that we would have one of the deepest recessions on record but finished the year with tremendous gains in all financial markets, you would have thought them nuts. That is just what has happened in 2020.

The underlying lesson of 2020 is that liquidity drives financial markets. Our number one core belief is that when more liquidity is being created than needed, it finds its way towards boosting the value of financial/risk assets. The reverse is also true. We have used this tool to guide our market exposure over our 45+ years of managing money. Naturally, all of this occurs with leads and lags with some differences depending on cause and effect from the monetary actions. Changes in mindsets play a substantial role here as monetary bodies could be just pushing on a string having a minimal real impact on the economies and financial markets. Herein is where judgment and experience play a significant supporting role in the decision-making process. As Powell continually has said throughout 2020, the Fed cannot do it alone and needs fiscal policy support. Fiscal policy provides added liquidity too and must be factored into our analysis of total available liquidity. 2020 will go down as the year where trillions of excess liquidity were created, which led to record gains in virtually all markets from stocks to bonds to commodities. Outperformance came from specific timing/rotation and selection in each asset class. We have had an outstanding year.

As we look into 2021 and beyond, Fed's policy will remain overly accommodative, maintaining near zero rates for another three years even if the economy runs hot and inflation sustains above 2% for an extended period. Wow! That is just amazing and serves as the primary basis for our optimistic outlook for 2021 and 2022. The Fed has also said that it would adjust its bond-buying program, currently around $120 billion/month, to maintain low rates along the curve. We would expect minor tweaks along the way to suppress medium-/longer-term rates minimizing the steepening in the yield curve as the economy picks up steam. Let us be clear. We expect the yield curve to continue to steepen over the next few years; therefore, we recommend no bond exposure whatsoever. Since stock valuations normally are based on 10-year Treasuries plus some risk factor, which is low today due to all of the excess liquidity/capital in the financial system, we have no problem forecasting multiples holding above 22+ times earnings for another 18-24 months at a minimum.

Besides an accommodative Fed, we expect the Biden administration to introduce a series of large stimulus bills in 2021 and 2022 to support those most in need and be demand focused on creating millions of jobs so sorely needed as corporate America has learned to do more with less. We also expect all global monetary bodies and governments to do the same.

Net-net, we see a continuation in 2021 of huge amounts of excess liquidity creation, which will continue to force investors further out on the risk curve while boosting prices too.

Since the pandemic was the cause of shutting down the global economy, let's take a minute to review our outlook regarding it as we move through 2021. It is simply amazing that we already have two vaccines available, over 95% effective, in treating the coronavirus. With government support, our pharmaceutical companies came through in record time and illumined the need for continued research throughout our economy. We fully expect to see additional vaccines with more efficient delivery systems on the market during the first half of 2021. While we are in the midst of a global outbreak as the weather cooled and more time has been spent indoors, it is clear that we have our arms around the virus and that all Americans who want to be vaccinated can be by mid-year 2021 and all in the world before the end of the year. The recovery beginning in a few months will be exceptionally strong, supported by accelerated opening, substantial pent-up demand, the need to rebuild depleted inventories, an acceleration in global trade, and trillions of stimulus. We see the potential of a super-charged economy by the fall of 2021, running into 2022 supported by an accommodative Fed and government both here and abroad.

Throughout the year, we have focused on how corporations have navigated through the pandemic, moving from a survival mode in the spring back to normalization by mid-summer and finally on to growth opportunities now. Valuable lessons have been learned during the pandemic that will positively impact business strategies, operating margins, earnings, and cash flow for many years to come. One of our core beliefs is to own companies whose margins are improving and to sell companies when margins peak. This simple rule works and guides us when valuing many potential investments. We are very confident that S&P operating margins will rise well above former peak levels over the next two years to over 12%, taking the S&P earnings 50% above current levels to over $205/share, which, along with low rates and a strong financial system, are the bases of our positive view toward the market today. But not all stocks will perform equally.

There were two other events last week worth noting: first, banks passed the most stringent Fed stress tests yet permitting them to raise the dividend and restart buybacks; and second, it appears that Britain and the Eurozone have agreed to a Brexit deal which removes a potential obstacle to trade and business in that region.

Finally, China's economy continues to recover much faster than expected. If growth here and abroad follows the same path as China after we get our arms around the coronavirus, it reinforces our conviction that our recovery, along with other parts of the world also hurt by the virus, will be stronger than generally forecasted, especially with all the excess liquidity sloshing around in the system plus added stimulus along with continued monetary ease.

Investment Conclusions

Next year, we look for continued gains in financial markets supported by a strengthening economy, higher operating margins, earnings, and cash flow rather than just excess liquidity/low rates driving prices. Nevertheless, liquidity trends will remain strong as all monetary bodies and governments will be risk-averse, permitting an overheating economy to a slow rebound. Inflation is not even in their mindsets at this point and won't be for several more years. Wow!

The S&P can easily exceed 4,200 by year-end 2021 as we will be looking at S&P earnings over $200/share in 2022 with a market multiple still in the mid-'20s as the Fed keeps a lid on rates. We believe that the 10- and 30-year Treasuries could rise to yields of 1.4% and 2.6% respectively by the end of next year even with all Fed purchases as the global economies pick up steam and inflation begins to rise. Inflationary pressures will stay contained as we forecast outsized productivity gains as corporations do more with less and accelerate the use of technology throughout all facets of their businesses. That is excellent news and plays a significant role in our margin story moving forward.

We tilted our portfolios over the last three months to those areas with significant operating leverage as the global economy rebounds: industrials/capital goods, industrial commodities as demand growth will outstrip supply increases; transportation (x-airlines) and special situations where change is not yet recognized in the marketplace. We bought best in class with the strongest managements, best business plans, and exceptional balance sheets/cash flow. Our technology exposure has been reduced from 3 times the market weight back in the spring to market weight as we find most of the group fairly valued even with excellent, long-term prospects. We expect continued strength in M&A as most acquisitions are made for cash, are non-dilutive, and add to long-term growth rates. Not too bad!

The bottom line is to stay the course as the global economic recovery will begin in just a few months once the weather warms and cases/deaths peak. We expect the expansion to last several years. After all, the Fed is your friend and won't begin to take the punchbowl away for at least several years. Remember that the stock market is a discounting mechanism looking out over many years, not months.

Out with the old, in with the new!

We wish you all a very healthy, happy, and prosperous New Year.

Our investment webinar will be held on Monday, December 28th, at 8:30, am EST.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect, and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset composition with risk controls; turn off cable news; do independent research; and…

...Invest Accordingly!

Original source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.