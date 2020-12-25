Selecta Biosciences (SELB) value proposition is straightforward: many drugs produce an immune response that limits their efficacy while enhancing their adverse events profile. That means, you have a disease, and you take a drug to treat that disease, however, your body thinks of that drug as an enemy, and tries to kill it, creating a debilitating immune response that not only destroys the drug, but also causes pain and other reactions. SELB’s ImmTOR platform creates drug-specific immune tolerance in the patient, thus making the drug effective and enhancing its safety profile. This is illustrated in the following diagram:

Source

ImmTOR is coadministered with a drug to produce immune tolerance for that drug. Without ImmTOR, the drug alone will produce an IMMUNOgenic response from the dendritic cells, which will make naive T cells develop into B cells and Helper T cells that will attack and neutralize the drug. In the presence of ImmTOR, the dendritic cells will produce a TOLEROgenic response to the naive T cells, which will develop T-reg cells that will pass on the message that the drug should be selectively tolerated by the immune system.

How does ImmTOR work? ImmTOR combines nanoparticle technology, with an approved anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory drug, rapamycin, to generate antigen-specific immune tolerance when combined with the antigen of interest.

Source

As we can see, ImmTOR is claimed to produce tolerance in the body for three things; one, for auto-antigens, ie those normal proteins abnormal intolerance to which causes autoimmune diseases; two, for viral vectors, or reproduction-neutralized viruses which are increasingly used to carry therapeutic drugs inside cells; and three, for therapeutic enzymes which are treated as antigens that need to be destroyed by the immune system, instead of treating them as therapies.

Selecta’s lead drug candidate SEL-212 targeting chronic, treatment-refractory gout is an effort to verify the immune tolerance claim for therapeutic enzymes. Gout is a debilitating disease caused by an increase in serum uric acid or SUA, which causes deposits of uric acid crystals in the joints and soft tissue, causing inflammation and severe, crippling pain. Urate-lowering therapy is the mainstay of chronic gout management. The target is to maintain sub-saturating SUA concentrations at ≤0.36 mmol/l (≤6 mg/dl). Conventional therapy is an oral xanthine oxidase inhibitor like Allopurinol approved in 1966, which accounts for 90% of all urate-lowering therapies in the USA. It is eliminated through the kidney. Febuxostat is a nonpurine-selective xanthine oxidase inhibitor which is eliminated through the liver. This is important because many gout patients have renal functions impaired. A rare population also suffers from Allopurinol hypersensitivity syndrome, a life-threatening reaction to treatment.

100,000–300,000 of the nearly 5 million patients with gout are believed to have disease that is refractory to current therapies. These patients often have a chronic, symptomatic, destructive arthropathy, frequent acute flares of joint pain and disfiguring tophaceous deposits]. Patients arrive at this state after widely varying clinical histories. Some patients present with disease in an atypical fashion, eluding diagnosis. Others are properly diagnosed but do not respond adequately to traditional UA-lowering therapies, are underdosed, are noncompliant or may be allergic to or intolerant of their treatment. As a result of their advanced disease process, these patients have a significantly impaired quality of life (QOL). Furthermore, significant comorbidities long associated with gout, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and obesity, may complicate its management.

For these patients, Krystexxa, currently owned by Horizon Pharma (HZNP), was approved in 2010 as a third line option for chronic, treatment refractory gout. The drug targets the 3% of all gout patients who do not respond to standard treatment for various reasons, and last year, it had annual sales of $342.4mn. The drug works by blocking a pathway downstream of xanthine, and while its efficacy is well-known, it has severe safety issues caused by an immune response that produces, in 92% of patients, voluminous anti-Pegloticase antibodies, severely limits its efficacy while aggravating its adverse reactions.

SEL-212 is a combination of pegadricase, a pegylated formulation of the enzyme uricase (urate oxidase), which works similarly to Krystexxa or Pegloticase, and ImmTOR, which reduces the immunogenic side effects associated with Pegloticase. In clinical trials, SEL-212 has demonstrated a better therapeutic profile than Pegloticase.

Trial data

Pegadricase is a highly immunogenic enzyme that debulks urate crystal deposits but induces anti-drug antibodies (ADAs). Less than 15% of patients using the drug maintain control after four weeks of therapy. In a phase 2 dose finding study, ImmTOR increased the response rate to 66%.

The following diagram is self-explanatory:

Source

In the phase 2 COMPARE trial, once-monthly doses of SEL-212 consisting of 0.2mg/kg of pegadricase and 0.15 mg/kg of ImmTOR were compared to bi-weekly doses of 8mg/kg pegloticase for six months. I found the trial to be well-designed and robust, with a straightaway comparison against the competing drug. The primary endpoint was “comparison of the percentage of patients on SEL-212 vs. pegloticase who achieve and maintain reduction of SUA < 6 mg/dL for at least 80% of the time during months 3 and 6 combined.”

The trial, however, apparently failed to adequately differentiate SEL-212 from pegloticase at first look, although further analysis, see below, tells us otherwise. See the dataset below:

Source

PP is the per-protocol assessment population, while ITT is the intent-to-treat population. We observe strong and chronologically increasing differences between PP and ITT p-value, which tells us that ITT must have been impacted by protocol deviation, as claimed by the company. Further data is required to understand what exactly comprised protocol deviation according to the company, and whether the selection of PP from ITT was legitimately and properly done. If that is true, however, then, given leniency in avoiding Type II errors, where p-value of upto 20% can be chosen, we see that drug arm is actually able to differentiate significantly from control arm, thereby proving that the trial was a success.

In plainspeak, what we see here is that the entire population that was randomized into the COMPARE trial, the so-called ITT population, did not produce adequate difference between SEL-212 and pegloticase, making the therapy ineffective. However, many patients in the ITT population should be excluded from analysis, because they may be non-compliant, or not properly followed up, resulting in suboptimal conditions for analysis. Removing such patients is a legitimate strategy, and creates the per-protocol population, which is the legitimate way of creating the PP. However, if ITT patients are simply removed because including them would demonstrate lack of efficacy of the drug, then that is an invalid exclusion. If the company selected the PP population legitimately, then analysis of PP avoids Type II error, where efficacy of an actual efficacious therapy cannot be proven, and is abandoned. In such cases, a p-value of 20% is often selected, instead of the more stringent 5% in ITT. If 20%, or 0.2 p-value is selected, we can see that the entire PP population safely meets this cutoff mark. Therefore, the SEL-212 drug is proven to have comparative efficacy over pegloticase, and the trial meets the primary endpoint.

The above analysis is fine as long as we ensure that selection criteria for inclusion in PP was adequate, ie, patients were not non-compliant due to drug inefficacy or lack of tolerability, among other things. Since the drug was tolerable and safe, that option seems to have been ruled out.

In the latest earnings call, CEO Carsten Brunn said,

We want to reiterate that while we missed statistical superiority in the primary endpoint in the per protocol set by one patient, the data were consistent with the stronger performance of SEL-212 with numerical superiority on all 12 of the endpoints reported and statistical superiority on six of the 12. Unfortunately, the conduct of the trial was affected by the ongoing pandemic through the site closures, missed appointments or other non-drug related protocol deviations. Importantly, the data show the effectiveness of our ImmTOR platform at mitigating unwanted immune responses through immunogenic therapies. As a reminder, in our Phase I/II programs, when patients were dosed with pegadricase alone, only three out of 19 or 15% of patients made it to week four. COMPARE demonstrated that 61% of patients in the per protocol set made it through to month six. We believe this data demonstrates the clinical benefit and broad applicability offer ImmTOR platform its enzyme specific immune tolerance.

A larger phase 3 trial, currently ongoing, will validate the above arguments, or one could look at the details of assessment used in COMPARE. The DISSOLVE trials, however, do not have active comparators, using placebo instead. Topline data is expected in 2H 2022. There are 2 trials, actually, the difference being 0.1 mg/kg & 0.15 mg/kg ImmTOR, and 12 months versus 6 months primary efficacy endpoint. The reason for choosing placebo over active comparator may be to simplify data, because the PP population, according to the company, has already demonstrated comparative efficacy over pegloticase.

Statistically significant 48% overall reduction in mean SUA for SEL-212 versus pegloticase from a standard baseline was observed in COMPARE, which was a secondary endpoint. This surrogate endpoint correlates well to resolution of tophi, and represents the most severely affected patients. This point has been highlighted in the design of the phase 3 trial.

The efficacy of SEL-212 seems to have been adequately demonstrated by the company, because, in a strategic move, it sold the entire license to the program to Sobi, for a total consideration of $730mn, of which $100mn is upfront; and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Pipeline and other trials

The company’s current pipeline looks like this:

Source

Its next target is another enzyme, IgA protease, used in IgA Nephropathy disease, which will have an IND filing in H1 2021, and is self-owned at this time. Then it will test the concept on an AAV vector in methylmalonic acidemia, which is in collaboration with AskBio, and has an orphan disease and a rare pediatric disease tag. AskBio is also collaborating in other assets, and so is Sarepta, which has just recently begun a collaboration. ImmTOR’s usefulness in making gene therapies more efficient is SELB’s most potential future asset. In preclinical trial in AAV gene therapy, ImmTOR was able to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance and mitigate AAV immunogenicity.

Source

Here we see the phenomenal reduction in anti-AAV antibody in various situations, as well as in T cells. These findings, if replicable in human trials as SELB was able to do with SEL-212, will create a highly successful, multimodal platform for the company, with scope of multiple collaborations with companies developing these therapies that are suffering from immunogenic problems.

The ImmTOR platform is also seen to be suited for autoimmune diseases in early tests. When coadministered with auto-antigens in those diseases with highly specific auto-antigens, the conjugate could treat such diseases as primary biliary cholangitis, where the specific auto-antigen PDC-E2 is implicated.

Financials

Selecta has a market cap of $360mn and is currently trading at a 30% discount to its 52-week highs of $4.52. It has a cash balance of $147mn, which, according to the company, will last it through Q1 2023, including supporting the topline data readout from DISSOLVE.

The company has a patent scenario as follows:

Source

Data does not specifically include protection for the ImmTOR platform.

In terms of collaborations, licenses and royalties, the company recently sold SEL-212 to Sobi for a total sum of $730mn.

Its total collaboration amount with AskBio is $244mn for Pompe disease plus mid-to-single digit royalties, a multimillion dollar deal with Spark that has expired,

Insider transactions look very healthy:

Source

Ownership structure:

Source

Risks

For the gout indication, Horizon has an ongoing trial for Krystexxa + methotrexate which may prove to be better than Krystexxa alone, however, methotrexate produces liver and kidney problems, and the latter, especially, is associated with gout patients. SEL-212 does not produce these issues. However, opinion varies on the relative competitive differences between the two, and we will need to wait for Horizon’s MIRROR trial data to confirm.

Another concern from some analysts is that rapamycin used in ImmTOR is not a very benign drug and has severe side effects.

Cash balance is a problem for me; although the company states that cash will last til 2023, and the recent collaborations have produced, and will continue to produce, more cash, I wish they had more of it.

Bottomline

I think in the SEL-212 trial the utility of the ImmTOR nanoparticle based platform was demonstrated, although with some confusion because the trial did fail to meet its stated primary endpoint, despite whatever explanations might be provided for it.

On the other hand, the strong collaborations, management's extensive experience and interest in buying their own stock, the current moderately depressed price, and the potential of the platform all make for a strong case for the company.

Weighing the pros and cons, I think this is a buy with a small pilot position at present, with a timeline of 2-3 years.

About the author Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-

Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts. Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.