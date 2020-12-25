It's been a tough back half of the year for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with the silver (SLV) price sliding more than 25% from its August highs, inflicting a ton of pain on pure-play silver miners. Fortunately, Pan American (NASDAQ:PAAS) benefits from significant gold (GLD) exposure from its Tahoe acquisition, but this still didn't exclude the stock from the sector-wide weakness. It also didn't help that the company just came off another rough report in Q3, with silver production down materially due to COVID-19 related headwinds. However, with COVID-19 case counts improving in South America, Pan American is set up for a solid FY2021 and a record year for the company. Therefore, I would view any pullbacks below $30.40 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Pan American Silver released its Q3 results in early November and reported quarterly gold production of 4.09~ million ounces of silver and 116,900~ ounces of gold. This translated to a sharp decline for both metals in the quarter, with silver production hit the hardest, down 38% year-over-year (Q3 2019: 6.67 million ounces). The massive decrease in silver production was unfortunately due to several of Pan American's mines being impacted by COVID-19 and its heavy reliance on silver production from South America. As those following the virus know, Argentina and Peru were two countries with significant COVID-19 case counts, which is where seven of the company's mines operate. Fortunately, an ebullient market for gold and silver helped to soften the blow. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the table above, the two mines that suffered the most were Huaron and Morococha, with Dolores in Mexico also being hit quite hard by COVID-19 related protocols. At Huaron and Morococha in Peru, mining operations were suspended for most of Q3 due to a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. Silver production at the two mines came in at a combined 416,000 ounces, down 1.56 million ounces in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, Dolores also had a tough quarter, focusing on replenishing inventories on its heap-leach pads that were drawn down in Q2 during the government-mandated shutdown. Fortunately, Pan American has replenished its inventories that were affected during the shutdowns in Q2, and Huaron and Morococha restarted operations at the end of Q3 (September 30th). This has setup up Pan American for a stronger finish to the year, though silver production guidance was cut by 9%~ to 18.5 million ounces at the mid-point (previous guidance mid-point: 20.5 million ounces).

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

If we look at the chart of metals production above, it's certainly been a disappointing year for Pan American, albeit we have seen a moderate recovery from the tough quarter in Q2. However, given record gold prices and the new multi-year high for silver, operating cash flow surged in Q3, up 40% year-over-year. This was the second-best quarter for operating cash-flow in over three years for Pan American Silver, prompting the miner to raise its quarterly dividend by 40% to $0.07 per share. At a current share price of $32.50, this translates to a nearly 1% yield, which is certainly a minor sweetener to the investment thesis. While Pan American's dividend pales compared to the average million-ounce gold producer, which has a 1.60% yield, it's also worth noting that it is one of the highest annual dividend yields among the silver miners.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to free-cash-flow and trailing-twelve-month free-cash-flow, Pan American Silver is on track for a massive year, regardless of the production issues at its mines. As shown below, free-cash-flow came in just shy of Q4 2019 levels, but trailing-twelve-month free-cash-flow has soared to $246 million. This is a material increase from (-) $34.9 million in the year-ago period. We should see this improve to over $300 million in Q4, assuming we have a more normal quarter for operations.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

Fortunately, while FY2020 has been a year to forget for Pan American, the company still remains on track for low double-digit annual earnings per share [EPS] growth in FY2020, with estimates currently sitting at $0.92. Meanwhile, FY2021 annual EPS is sitting at $2.44, reflecting a full year of production at much higher metals prices without interruption. Pan American certainly has a shot at hitting these estimates if we can see COVID-19 cases cool down in South America.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As it stands, daily cases are remaining subdued at around 2,000~ per day, well off of their highs of nearly 10,000 cases daily this summer. Recently, the country signed a preliminary agreement with Pfizer (PFE) to buy 9.9 million doses of its vaccine, representing one-third of the Peruvian population. Assuming these vaccines are delivered and dispersed in a relatively timely manner, Pan American should be able to return to a full workforce next year at all of its South American mines. As shown below, Peru contributes a sizeable portion of Pan American's annual output with four mines in the country: Shahuindo, La Arena, Huaron, and Morococha.

(Source: Worldometers.info)

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we take another look at Pan American's earnings trend below, we can see that FY2021 annual EPS is on track to grow by 165% next year, assuming that Pan American meets estimates. Some investors might be looking at Pan American at 42x FY2020 earnings and assuming the stock is insanely valued at current levels. However, given that we're a week away from FY2021 and the market is forward-looking, the much more important figure is the FY2021 numbers. If we value Pan American based on these numbers, the stock is actually quite cheap, trading at barely 13x earnings. Generally, buying Pan American at below 12.5x earnings has made for a great investment, so any pullbacks below $30.40 would set up an excellent buying opportunity in the stock. Let's take a quick look at the technical picture:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at a long-term chart of Pan American below, we can see that while this correction has been violent, it's done nothing to disrupt the bigger picture. In fact, Pan American continues to trade in a massive base and above its key monthly moving average (pink line), and we've seen no alarming signs that this bull market in the stock is anywhere near over. Instead, the stock has merely spent 5 months consolidating and has now digested its massive move off of the March lows. Therefore, even though some investors may have thrown in the towel if they were focused on the shorter-term picture, the big picture here remains bullish above $29.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Pan American Silver is the premier name in the silver space, and it's quite rare that investors get a 25%-off sale for the stock. The fact that this is occurring during a record year for gold and in an ebullient silver market suggests that the recent pullback was an early Christmas gift, and any sharp pullbacks going forward are likely to provide low-risk buying opportunities. Based on what should be a much better year for Pan American in FY2021 and triple-digit earnings growth next year, I continue to see Pan American as a top-5 silver miner in the sector. Therefore, if we were to see any pullbacks below $30.40, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.