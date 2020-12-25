Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a REIT focused on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). Not only is the company the largest operator of SNFs in the US, but its scale and operational excellence has allowed it to gain an investment grade credit rating. Omega's portfolio includes 957 properties across 40 American states and 69 healthcare operating companies in the United Kingdom. Over the past 17 years, Omega has been a consistent dividend payer. The ability to consistently pay dividends speaks volumes about the strength and resilience of its underlying business. Omega's portfolio primarily consists of triple net leases, which means that the operator is responsible for all expenses linked to the property. Over 85% of Omega's revenues are linked to Medicaid and Medicare. Compared to hospitals, SNFs are cheaper for the taxpayer and there is strong government support for this healthcare vertical. This healthcare niche has provided Omega with dependability of revenue and dividend uncertainty for shareholders.

The COVID pandemic threw an unexpected challenge for Omega and exposed a risk to its business model. The pandemic resulted in increased costs for its operators while reducing revenue. Cost increases were associated with new protocols required to maintain a safe environment for both staff and patients under care. The pandemic also resulted in a strong decline in elective surgeries which resulted in unoccupied beds and therefore, lower revenues at the SNF facilities. SNFs are highly important to the government because these facilities are significantly more cost effective to operate as the chart below shows. These cost savings are important to the US government and the importance of protecting the financial health of SNF operators was an imperative for the Congress when stimulus discussions began.

Source: Omega presentation

To bridge the revenue shortfall, the CARES Act came to the rescue. The CARES Act provided $10B to SNF operators through the end of 2020. Another $30B within the bill which remains unused is also expected to become available to the SNFs as the pandemic lingers into 2021. This additional funding will provide the SNFs with an additional 6-9 months of breathing room. This government bridge has allowed many SNFs to continue operating without worrying about their solvency and in turn has allowed Omega to continue collecting its rent.

Portfolio diversity has a strength for Omega over the years. The five largest operators operate around 38% of Omega's portfolio. While 75% of Omega's investments have been with existing operators, the diversified portfolio of operators allows Omega's to reduce concentration risk.

The lack of reliance on a single operator has proven useful for Omega during the pandemic. Genesis (GEN), which accounts for 7% of Omega's revenues has experienced financial difficulties as a result of the COVID pandemic. However, despite difficulties, Genesis remains current on its rent payment. Ongoing financial support to the SNFs will ensure that the locations will likely remain in operation whether or not Genesis enters bankruptcy and Omega's master lease agreement will ensure that any subsequent operator will have to make good on any outstanding rent owed to Omega. A similar story is playing out with another operator named Signature. Together, these companies account for 11% of Omega's revenues. I believe that these challenges have been priced into Omega's share price. Despite the 9% decline in occupancy and some ongoing difficulties with a small slice of its operators, Omega has been able to collect on 99% of its rent in the past quarter. This is a highly encouraging sign as vaccines roll out.

The quality and dependability of Omega's business has also allowed it to maintain an investment grade rating, which in turn allows it to both borrow at low costs and have access to liquidity when transactions present themselves. Omega's available liquidity at the end of Q3 stood at $1.1B with a modest 5.1x Debt/EBITDA leverage. It is also worth noting that only 9.5% of Omega's assets are encumbered, which further adds to its financial flexibility.

Acquisitions will resume for Omega in the new year as the vaccine rollout provides an additional level of certainty for Omega management as well as underwriters of debt. The SNF space remains highly fragmented and we will likely see consolidation continue as small operators look to exit the business.

Omega has multiple competitive advantages in the SNF space. Firstly, Omega's access to and cost of capital is lower than most competitors. With over $1.1 billion of liquidity available, Omega has the firepower and capacity to execute on multiple transactions. Secondly, it has a ready pool of operators who are willing to partner with Omega. Over 75% of Omega's acquisitions are being operated by existing partners. Thirdly, Omega has a strong ability to underwrite acquisitions given its history and ability to execute rapidly. These three advantages will allow it to continue carving a niche which is too small for large healthcare focused REITs and private equity funds. Omega's goal is to double its size in the next 10 years. This pace of acquisitions will benefit shareholders twice over. The first benefit comes with an increased size and liquidity of Omega as a public company. The second, and more important benefit, will be Omega's ability to pay a higher dividend per share.

Speaking to the dividend, Omega has been a rock steady payer. It has grown its dividends consistently over the past ten years.

Source: Public filings

The current payout ratio for Omega is north of 90% of Funds Available for Distribution (FAD). Assuming the operators continue to meet rent, the probability of a dividend cut is low today. The passing of the CARES Act has reduced the likelihood of a dividend cut meaningfully. The long term goal of Omega is to maintain a payout ratio in the high 70s to low 80s. Provided the ongoing challenge with some of its operators, it would be prudent for Omega to not increase its dividend over the next few quarters and await a rebound in occupancy prior to raising dividends. The current dividend yield of 7.2% is highly attractive for an income seeking portfolio and the current payout appears safe.

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, it bears mentioning the strongest tailwind helping Omega - aging. The overall populations of the US and the UK are aging rapidly. In America, 17% of the population is currently over the age of 65. This number is set to hit 19% by 2025 and 21% by 2035.

Source: Omega filings

The admittance rate of a patient into an SNF rapidly increases with age. An individual between 75-84 years of age is 3x more likely to use a SNF and that number is almost 5x higher once the individual passes 85 years of age. The current bed capacity in SNFs is not enough to meet this rising need and additional capacity will need to be created. The cost savings for the government from SNFs over a hospital bed are substantial and we will see governments continue to encourage new investments in this area of healthcare.

Source: Omega filings

While there are many companies which provide an investor with exposure to the aging theme, there are very few which do so with the same risk profile as Omega. With over 96% of its revenues tied to triple net master leases with built in rent escalators, Omega's business is as blue-chip as they come. With each passing day, people get older and the organic upside within Omega grows. As people get older, with each passing day the importance of Omega to the healthcare system grows.

As the company looks to double its footprint in the coming decade, investors can expect their dividends to grow at an annual 5-7% clip. A combination of dividend growth and associated modest gains in the value of Omega shares could see the value of OHI shares approach $50/share. Today, Omega's shares trade below their January highs and continue to price a weak recovery in overall SNF occupancy rate and ongoing struggles for the operators. Government stimulus will go a long way towards fixing the latter. The opportunity investors appear to be missing are the plethora of growth options for Omega to expand its portfolio in the coming months. Struggling smaller SNF owners with less liquidity are likely to sell at dear prices, which will benefit Omega's shareholders in the long term. The ongoing acceleration in the aging of the general population benefits Omega's business immensely and provides it with a structural, secular tailwind for decades to come. Omega is the largest pureplay SNF focused healthcare REIT today and its investment proposition is a compelling one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.