The high-growth market for cloud security

In the post-COVID-19 era, companies have adopted a flexible working model where the workforce is distributed and remotely enabled. Widespread use of remote location servers, smartphones, and connected devices has increased the number of endpoints. This trend is set to continue in the near-to-medium term and thus the requirement for strong endpoint protection is essential. In addition, the protection from identity and information threats forms the basis for intelligent security architecture.

In view of high digital transformation across industries like retail, e-commerce, telecommunications, banking and finance, media, manufacturing, and government sector, investment in cloud security has become pertinent and is rising. With rampant cases in cybercrime (82% of the overall crime rate in the US, as per CNBC Television), it is imminent that strong security is enabled across various devices and networks. As per Gartner estimates, the market for cloud security is said to grow 10x to USD12.4billion by 2023 (vs. USD1.2billion in 2020). Overall, the security market has opened up across different business scales and work environments that are subject to attacks and hence continue to build on its growth story.

CRWD has an expanding addressable market

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is already riding the wave and is set on the mission for an expansion. With a total addressable market (TAM) of USD32billion in CY2021 that is growing at a two-year CAGR of 9% to USD38billion by CY2023, CRWD is expanding its services in security and vulnerability management and managed security services, apart from corporate endpoint security, to penetrate into the untapped market. CRWD is not only serving large customers [Zoom (ZM), Pokemon, Mercedes AMG, Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY), Goldman Sachs (GS), Credit Suisse (CS), Target Corporation (TGT)] but also penetrating to cater to small and medium businesses (Saradar Bank, Palmbeach State College, Ashland University, Navitas, State of Wyoming, Pella) which are prone to frequent cyberattacks and threats during these times. To this extent, it offers customized products that can be fit to scale and are flexible. Social media security of high-profile media accounts has garnered importance because such profiles are key targets for attackers and hackers.

CRWD’s cloud-native security model gives it a competitive advantage to address the structural shift from on-premises to cloud workload protection, as a large part of the modern workforce is now remote. It is easy to deploy and manage on a fully remote basis. The main distinguishing feature of CRWD is its focus on leading indicators or early signals of attacks (intent of attacker) compared to indicators of compromise (malware or other hacking tools). This is a preventive way of controlling breaches at source rather than a post-mortem analysis of the breach itself. By employing artificial intelligence and machine learning on the data gathered from its customers, CRWD has created a system of threat intelligence to trace unknown attacks using behavior-based approaches. Overall, we believe the service expansion and added customer segments in TAM will aid top-line growth thus helping the company turn profitable by the end-FY21. The young Co-founder and CEO, George Kurtz has a bundle of experience in security and is slated to lead the company over the next decade.

Recurring subscription revenues translate into high customer growth and retention

CRWD’s business strategy operates around a product suite that covers almost the entire spectrum of security solutions. The company derives ~92% of recurring revenue from subscription services (Q3’21) that entrenches its foothold in the security niche. Besides this, the company offers professional services (8% of revenue) in the security management space. Though this looks paltry to overall revenue contribution, this plays a strategic role in converting service clients into subscription customers. In the last quarter, CRWD clinched a deal from a financial services major who happens to be the client of its professional services. Adding on, the company closed major deals across industries like Airlines and Hospitals, though the exact deal value is not disclosed.

Over the last five years, CRWD has witnessed phenomenal revenue growth; subscription customers have grown 17x to 8,416 while revenue is expected to close at USD809 million (a 15x jump) compared to FY17. We expect the company to expand its footprint outside of the US as the product is scalable and can be remotely deployed and managed with respect to installations and after-sales service.

The subscription model has positively impacted the operating leverage with operating loss narrowing consistently over the years. CRWD turned black on the operational front in Q2’21 (from 100% operating loss in FY18) and continued the positive trend in Q3’21. Subscription gross margins have improved to 74%-76% (FY20) onwards from 65%-68% (FY17-19). This is on the back of better unit cost economics as customers subscribe to extra modules over time. The net retention rate has been upwards of 120% since FY19 (the company’s benchmark) and has ranged from 124% to 147%. This has been possible due to high switching costs for customers across security modules of different vendors and platforms thus making them stick to CRWD products; 61% of customers are subscribed to four or more cloud modules at end of Q3’21. We believe subscription revenue is a dominant driver of growth for CRWD, reinforced by customer loyalty upsells and expansions, that makes future revenue sustainable; CRWD achieved a milestone with 22% subscription customers adopting to six or more modules in Q3’21. With better operating leverage moving forward, operating margins are set to be on an uptrend over the medium term. The quarterly performance through FY21 has been stellar and stand testimony to the growth momentum that CRWD is poised for with a keen purpose of strategic intent. The company demonstrated an impressive magic number of 1.4 and 94% (rule of 40) for Q3’21 to reflect higher sales efficiency and decreasing cost units. (Please refer to appendix for the definition of magic number and rule of 40)

Entrenched position in the cloud-native security market helps CRWD combat the intensely competitive environment.

The competitive landscape in network and endpoint security is stiff with a large number of players moving into the cloud security space. CRWD differentiates itself with an ongoing cloud-native platform and threat intelligence (proactive threat hunting) that is sophisticated (a lightweight agent that consumes 1% CPU power) than close peers like Okta Inc. (OKTA), Zscaler (ZS) and FireEye (FEYE). Legacy competitors like VM Ware (VMW) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are gradually migrating to the cloud security model but lag far behind new-age cloud security providers. Even though most of its competitors are moving into the cloud security space, CRWD has a clear advantage as it is a pioneer in the cloud-native model offering standardized solutions and rapid deployment. Its vulnerability management offerings (‘Spotlight’ module) in addition to security management (‘Horizon’ module) adds to its competitive moat and challenge existing players like Qualys (QLYS) and Rapid7 (RPD). Overall, the company is spreading its offerings across the entire threat lifecycle amidst growing competition from large players like Microsoft (MSFT) with products like Microsoft Defender ATP.

Moreover, with an entrenched position in endpoint security, the company sees a greenfield opportunity in workloads and container protection. As per Gartner, more than 85% of global organizations will be running containerized applications compared to less than 35% in 2019. This has opened up the scope for expanding the already robust and advanced products and services, although the pricing of such services will be based on a ‘pay-as-you-use’ basis that can be dynamic compared to its subscription model.

Preempt acquisition to enhance CRWD’s future growth

The company in addition to its organic growth has taken the acquisitive route and has acquired Preempt Security, Inc. on September 30, 2020, a leading provider of Zero Trust and conditional access technology for real-time access control and threat prevention for identity management to address growing hybrid work environments. The deal size is USD96million of which USD86million was paid in cash and the balance in stock and options. This deal has brought in ARR of USD7million and resulted in the addition of 64 net new customers in Q3’21. We believe such targeted acquisitions will accelerate business growth and help the company retain its leadership position.

Solid financial profile supports the hyper-growth story

CRWD has turned cash flow positive over the last five quarters generating free-cash-flow of USD76million at end-Q3’21 (vs. negative USD7million at end-Q3’20). In the phase of expansion and growth, the company is spending much on sales and marketing expenses, as a result, it is yet to turn profitable at the operating level. Having said that, it's not a major concern because unit economics is improving with high retention rates and rapid growth in annual recurring revenue (+88% YoY in 9-month FY21). We expect the company to turn profitable over the next couple of quarters. It has a comfortable cash pile of USD1.1billion and leverage metrics (debt/equity) at 0.1x is negligible at end-Q3’21, arising out of the operating lease of right to use assets. We expect the company to generate free cash flows in the range of USD75-80million per quarter going forward.

CRWD is relatively undervalued offering a strong upside

CRWD is trading at 29.8x on a one-year forward EV/Sales (FY22) basis (EV of USD40.2 billion), at the current market price of USD179 per share (12/17/2020) vs. the peer average of 16.5x. In comparison with peers that are relatively new-age stocks in the cloud security market (one-year forward EV/Sales OKTA 31.6x, ZS 35.3x), CRWD appears to be relatively undervalued. The digital transformation-led wave is the foundation for future growth. We see that such catalysts are intact with respect to the growing demand for workloads and containers apart from endpoint protection. To this extent, lateral product expansions, penetration into small and medium businesses, and widening geographical presence are seen as drivers to achieve a larger and scalable business. The company commands relatively higher valuations than the rest of its established peers (PANW and VMW) who offer a mix of legacy and modern protection to security threats. With much of TAM left to be explored, CRWD with targeted acquisitions can transform itself as a V-shaped service provider of security intelligence and threat response. Although the Preempt acquisition has contributed less to the top-line in Q3’21, the ensuing synergies will enable better business prospects and buttress uptrends in stock price. CRWD does have downside risks of delayed legacy migration, price sensitivity and competitive threats from big players. However, CRWD leads the pack of the modern security systems with its well-defined strategy to establish its presence across the entire information security threat lifecycle. Hence, the CRWD stock is a long-term buy with a price target of USD305/share over the 12-months horizon, offering a ~70% upside.

TTM for FEYE is on Sep 30, 2020, TTM for CRWD, VMW, OKTA, ZS, and PANW is on Oct 30, 2020; NA: Not Applicable

Annual Recurring Revenue: ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies us that it is not renewing its subscription. Growth in ARR from April 30, 2020 to July 31, 2020 was driven in part by large new customer acquisition.

Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter’s Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter’s Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter’s Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter GAAP Subscription Revenue – Prior Quarter GAAP Subscription Revenue) x 4 ) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense.

Rule of 40 = Current Quarter Total Revenue YoY Growth Rate + Current Quarter Non-GAAP Operating Margin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.