Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX:FFLWF) is a very busy company that is rapidly expanding its footprint in key markets in Toronto, Canada. In just the past three months, it has announced the purchase of two additional retail companies, agreed to purchase another operator, expanded its At-The-Money financing, and launched a new label to offer in its 50+ retail stores. Revenues for the company continue to increase at a rapid pace. All the while, the Canadian cannabis retail sales figures came out and the updated numbers are even higher than previously projected. This dizzying pace is during a global pandemic that has the world mostly shut down.

Despite the fast pace of growth Fire & Flower is pushing, the question for an investor is: Is Fire & Flower a good buy? Do the numbers add up?

I am very bullish on the cannabis industry and I wanted to see about adding a few more companies to my portfolio of cannabis stocks. I'm going to break down this company and see if its strategy is paying off.

As I mentioned, Fire & Flower Holdings is busy. The company has made a few key announcements very recently:

All of these announcements were made within the past three months' time. Fire & Flower is rapidly expanding its retail footprint throughout Canada and most notably in Toronto. But the company is leveraging itself during this process and its total assets are nearing a bottom. Still, it may be that the retail operations will bring in the revenues and economies of scale that are necessary to achieve net profitability.

Cannabis in Canada

Canadians are consuming cannabis at a fast rising rate. The latest data points for the total cannabis retail sales came out and so I am updating this well-viewed chart with the newest data points:

(Data Source: StatCan - Author's Chart)

October of 2019 was $129,980,000 whereas this month was $270,000,000 in total retail sales for Canada. Keep in mind, a big chunk of this is during a pandemic. But Canada has an edge where American companies cannot compete: It is federally legal and therefore cannabis can be mailed directly to customers. As it turns out, Canadians are consuming more and more cannabis during this pandemic.

But it is not just the pandemic and being shut down that is driving sales of cannabis. It is also proximity to a dispensary. They are opening up more and more dispensaries in the country, and with greater access to cannabis, Canadians are consuming more and more.

This trend looks to be in place for now and looks as if it will continue for some time. But, eventually, the trend will level out. For now, there does not appear to be any abatement in growth.

Given that, the new retail stores that Fire & Flower has just opened and acquired will see continued growth along with the country's total growth rate.

Revenues

Here is a look at Fire & Flower's revenues over the past two years:

(Data Source: Fire & Flower - Author's Chart)

Upon first look, you would think this is a good thing seeing continuously increasing revenues. Revenues are going higher, but it is also a matter of the company's acquisitions as well and not necessarily organic growth. Acquisitions are not a bad thing in themselves. But I remember in 10th grade when we learned in physics class one basic law: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

When you look at the total equity and book value, you see the opposite reaction to all of the acquisitions. Assets have declined and so has book value.

But given the right cost metrics, Fire & Flower may be able to build itself up if it is profitable.

Margins and Operating Efficiencies

For every company that I look at, there are a couple of variables that I want to see. Increasing revenues is one of them and then the costs associated with revenues is another. I want to see that management is keeping costs contained. Here are gross margins and operating efficiencies:

(Data Source: Fire & Flower - Author's Chart)

I will hand it to Fire & Flower; it is consistent. I look at far too many 10-Qs and 10-Ks for cannabis companies. Mostly, what I have found is that companies are still trying to figure things out and costs are all over the board. These are the most consistent margins I think I have seen to date. Peak-to-bottom there is a 5.1% range, November 2018 notwithstanding.

The company has stated in both its Q2 and Q3 earnings release that EBITDA positive earnings as its stated goal. Knowing your margins is key to attaining that goal simply because you know what you are working with. As I mentioned, I have seen margins all over the board with other companies so the fact that Fire & Flower is as consistent as it tells me it has something to work with that will help it get to EBITDA positive.

The other portion of the equation is operating margins. You get your gross margins from the cost of revenues over total revenues. Then, for operating margins, you calculate the cost of labor and other inputs with what is remaining of gross margins. Given that, here are operating efficiencies:

(Data Source: Fire & Flower - Author's Chart)

Two things should jump out at you as it did me: The efficiencies are declining (A good thing) but they are still greater than gross margins. For a company to be profitable, operating efficiencies, the amount on a percentage basis of costs associated with producing a product over the total revenues, must be below the level of gross margins. There is not any other way to make the math work.

The fact that costs continue to decline is very positive. And the fact that the two numbers are a mere ~6% away from each other is encouraging. Again, management's stated goal for the last two quarters' earnings release was EBITDA profitability. If the static gross margins and declining operational costs are an aspect of the fact that they are driven to achieve costs metric savings, then they are certainly on the right track.

Net Income

Net income is one of the final pieces of the puzzle to look at. Here is the net income for Fire & Flower for Q3 2020:

(Data Source: Fire & Flower - Author's Chart)

Look back upwards like I did and see the company printed $24.9M in revenues for the quarter but lost $19M after losing $21.7M on $21.3M in revenue the quarter prior.

As it turns out, in Q2 it had a revaluation of conversion options that pushed the losses downward. In fact, the company stated that the EBITDA loss was only ~$300k for the quarter when you extract all of the outlying costs. That is a far better picture than what the numbers draw in the charts.

And, in the Q3 2020 quarter, the company flipped from the -$300k loss to $1.2M profit EBITDA. Again, however, the actual numbers owed to option conversions and subsequent loss for the quarter paint an entirely different picture that you have to dig through the information to find.

Assets, Liabilities, and Book Value

I wanted to look at both equity and book value with Fire & Flower to demonstrate some concerns I have:

(Data Source: Fire & Flower - Author's Chart)

Assets have not changed measurably too much over the past few quarters. The average for assets over the past six quarters is $115M. That also coincidentally happens to be the last data point. One of management's primary purposes is to increase investor value. You can often see this visually in assets as the company builds up a base from which to operate. Needless to say, there has not been a tremendous amount of asset creation over the past six quarters if the last number printed also happens to be the average for the past six quarters.

Then we get to liabilities that are actually moving upwards:

(Data Source: Fire & Flower - Author's Chart)

At the beginning of this analysis, I showed how Fire & Flower are expanding quite rapidly. It is building upon its footprint with retail stores by either acquiring existing stores or opening stores. There is a cost to all of this, which is demonstrated in the ever-increasing liabilities column.

I do not necessarily see this as a bad thing because there are increasing revenues. Given the increasing revenues, and with the company's many offerings, being able to sell each of these products in its retail stores is a major bonus. But expanding when there are dramatic costs like what is showing above is a bit disconcerting to me, as total equity and book value shown below.

Total equity is the difference between assets and liabilities. And, given the upward trajectory of liabilities, the trajectory of equity is downwards:

(Data Source: Fire & Flower - Author's Chart)

Total equity has dropped significantly, as you can see. The high was $42M and currently equity is all but 5% of that high. That is a 95% drop in equity.

There are a lot of companies out there that I've been pouring through. There are many with different goals and approaches to growing within this new industry. While I have seen companies that have overextended themselves too much and have negative equity, I have not seen many that have dropped in equity value as much as this.

The great thing about investing in cannabis stocks right now is that the industry is fairly new and expanding rapidly. I've shown that with the retail sales numbers out of Canada alone. A lot of these companies are seeing valuations that are disproportionate to what the company is worth via their book value and their intrinsic value by way of earnings multiples. By going through so many companies' reports, I can compare and contrast each company to each other in the hopes that one company shines more than another.

Given that, with management having driven down assets as it has, this leaves me sitting back in my chair wondering what might be next. On the one hand, costs are being driven downwards. That is a great metric to evaluate how management is doing with creating value for investors. The other metric for creating value is equity value. There is very little value in the company at this point with how far down equity has dropped; 95% from its peak.

While management has achieved EBITDA profitability with a $1.5M swing to the plus side from the previous quarter, and while it is driving costs down to achieve that, I do not feel comfortable at this time with what has transpired with equity. I am a value investor at my core. But with cannabis stocks, you get the added benefit of investing in a high-growth industry. Still, you have to balance the two. You cannot have pure growth for the sake of growing at the sacrifice of another metric.

Equity and book value translate fairly equally. Here, book value shows where the stock price could be:

(Data Source: Fire & Flower - Author's Chart)

I look at book value as my "If all else fails, what is my downside" variable. Because with investing, if all else fails, you really do want to know what your downside is. Right now, Fire & Flower is blazing a trail. But, and as I mentioned earlier, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. If all else failed, book value has this stock at just $0.01.

FFLWF Stock

The stock price opened up for business just above $1.00 per share and largely has traded downward since:

(Chart Source: Trading View)

On the one hand, there is the issue of the equity and book value being at the bottom. On the other hand, Fire & Flower is getting close to the point where it can start to be valued at a forward earnings multiple.

But the company just allowed itself the ability to raise $15M via stock. That means equity dilution and a stock value that is likely to push lower. For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

Is Fire & Flower a good buy?

Fire & Flower has pushed the pedal down to the floor. It is seeing ever-increasing revenues. But the price for that was taking on debt that pushed equity downwards. Now, it is likely to raise capital and dilute the share value.

Truth be told, it has a solid operation in key areas of Canada. And being so close to overall profitability, this is the ultimate goal. But so is increasing value to shareholders.

I would consider owning this stock but not until after the next capital raise that is likely to push the stock price lower. Then, and if management were to turn the equity picture around, I think having a company with a strong retail footprint throughout Canada is a valuable asset. But not for me, not right at this moment. I am neutral.