Now is an attractive time to add Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to one's portfolio. Impressively the company has been able to keep overall revenues nearly flat during the Pandemic despite the company's second largest division, Medical Devices, being down more than 15% for the year. With the successful development of a COVID vaccine, the Medical Devices Division should see a robust rebound. Additionally, the successful launch of the company's COVID vaccine early next year should also be a major contributor. These developments should improve both the company's earnings, as well as move its valuation multiple closer to the sector's average. Ultimately, this should drive the stock price to $190 per share. With Johnson & Johnson trading in the $150's today, now is a great time to add this Dividend Aristocrat to your portfolio.

Introduction

Today we are taking a look at Johnson & Johnson - a long standing position in our dividend portfolio. We tend to think of Johnson & Johnson as the Amazon (AMZN) equivalent in the health care space. The company sports three primary divisions: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices, that touch nearly every aspect of the health care market. Add in the fact that Johnson & Johnson is one of the illustrious few companies that are counted as a Dividend Aristocrat, thanks to nearly 60 consecutive years of dividend increases. Johnson & Johnson is a good candidate for inclusion to most portfolios. What has made Johnson & Johnson especially attractive today is the company's positive returns year to date, despite steep declines in its second largest division. This creates an opportunity for investors to add this Dividend Aristocrat to their portfolio at a discounted share price.

Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine

Source: Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson's Businesses

Similar to Amazon's seemingly all-encompassing footprint for consumer goods, Johnson & Johnson touches nearly every part of the medical industry. Thanks to this vast operation, Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest companies in the world and is among the top ten companies in the S&P 500 Index. Management has structured the company into three main divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer Health to keep the overall business organized and enable each group to grow in its defined market niche.

Pharmaceutical Division

Pharmaceuticals is the biggest division by far and represents more than 50% of the company's revenue as of the end of 2019. (We have decided to use 2019 numbers to establish J&J's baseline business. From this date, we can pivot to the impact that the COVID Pandemic has made and our view for future growth.) This division is led by leading Immunology and Oncology segments as well as Neuroscience, Infectious Diseases, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Cardiovascular/Metabolism/Other. From 2016 through 2019, this division has grown more than 26%, in large part due to successful developments in Immunology and Oncology.

Pharmaceutical Highlights for Q3 2020

Source: Johnson & Johnson Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation.

Entering 2020, Johnson & Johnson was in a good position for this division to continue to grow at its 8% annual growth rate. This was in large part due to new compounds in their development pipeline for multiple myeloma, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, and others. This robust pipeline is the product of Johnson & Johnson's heavy investment into research and development of more than $2.5 billion per quarter.

While the Pandemic did impact the growth of the Pharmaceutical division, it did continue to grow at a more modest 5% pace for the first three quarters of 2020. This "minor" hit to revenue growth was a result of two main factors. First, many of the diseases and ailments that the Pharmaceutical division treats do not go away when the world is quarantined - people still get cancer, heart disease, and other ailments. Sadly, at the peak of the Pandemic, some patient were not able to follow their treatment protocols and new drugs were slower to market as the world grappled with the first wave of the virus.

Medical Devices Division

Entering 2020, the Medical Devices division was poised for outsized growth. Despite accounting for more than 30% of the company's revenues, the division had been growing at slightly more than 1% per year since 2016. Investors were excited as Dr. Fred Moll, the founder of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and various other robotics companies, joined Johnson & Johnson as the Chief Development Officer for Medical Devices. Dr. Moll joined the company through their acquisition of Auris Health in February of 2019. As a result of this visionary joining the company, Johnson & Johnson had an aggressive timetable to unveil new robotics and digital surgery solutions in the first half of 2020 to compete directly with platforms from Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic PLC (MDT). As a result of the Pandemic, this timetable has been pushed out to later in the year and 2021.

Medical Devices Highlights for Q3 2020

Source: Johnson & Johnson Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation.

While robotics represents strong growth potential for this division, the core segments include Surgery, followed by Orthopedics, Vision, and then Interventional Solutions. Unfortunately for investors, many of the segments within this category could be classified as procedures that are not time sensitive and some that are outright elective. As a result, the revenues for this division are down more than 15% on the year as many patients elected to defer their procedures until the Pandemic passed or a vaccine was available.

Unpacking this further, Medical Devices saw an initial decline in the first quarter of 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread around the world. As the Pandemic froze the world in the second quarter, the business for this division declined between 20% to 45%+. Since the depths of the second quarter, the Medical Devices Division has experienced a steady recovery.

Impact of the COVID Pandemic on the Medical Devices Division

Source: Johnson and Johnson 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation.

The silver lining for Medical Devices and the broader company is that many of the procedures that did not occur due to the Pandemic were merely postponed. This creates the potential for the division to not just return to pre-Pandemic levels, but potentially much higher volumes and corresponding revenues due to the pent up demand.

Consumer Health Division

The third, and final division for the company is the Consumer Health division. This division includes iconic brands such as Band Aid, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Listerine, and Tylenol to name a few. The division is organized into six different segments, led by Skin Health/Beauty, then OTC, followed by Oral Care, Baby Care, Women's Health, and Wound Care/Other. Historically this division has seen revenues grow steadily from 2016 to 2019 at a 1.5% annual pace. This is not fairly surprising, given the traditionally stable nature of the two largest segments.

Consumer Health Highlights for Q3 2020

Source: Johnson & Johnson Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

While the Pandemic has been hard for most, this division fared well as revenue growth only declined slightly on the year to 1.0% compared to the more recent annual growth rate of 1.5%. The main drivers for growth during this challenging year have one common theme: treatments around COVID-19. Correspondingly, some of the bright spots for this division have been Tylenol, Cough & Cold, Listerine, and isopropyl alcohol.

As we enter a new year, and hopefully the final stage of the Pandemic, we expect to see this division continue to grow at a 1-2% annual pace. For the most part, this division will continue to grow mostly organically, with the occasional bolt on acquisition to further enhance the division's set of consumer products.

Portfolio of Billion Dollar Brands Supports the Dividend

Underpinning these divisions are some of the top product lines and platforms in the Health Care Sector. Impressively, Johnson & Johnson has 26 platforms or product lines that generated more than $1 billion in sales for 2019 - twelve of them generated more than $2 billion in sales. The strong stream of cash flows from these "Billion Dollar Brands" has helped the grow both organically through heavy R&D Investments as well as through opportunistic acquisitions.

Johnson & Johnson's Impressive Portfolio of Billion Dollar Brands: 2019 Annual Revenues

Source: Investor Fact Sheet

Johnson & Johnson's Billion Dollar Brands have also supported the company's generous return of capital to shareholders. This has primarily come in the form of dividends to shareholders, of which the company has a nearly 60 year history of consecutive increases. While Johnson & Johnson's current yield of 2.7% may not seem like much, it is still a compelling yield in the marketplace as the S&P 500 Index currently only yields 1.6% and many bond portfolios yield less than 2%. The company's impressive dividend history and attractive yield should provide a tailwind for the company in 2021 and beyond as income-oriented investors search for ways to replace lost income from their portfolios.

This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

2021 Outlook

With the Pandemic entering what is hopefully its final stage, Johnson & Johnson is poised for an impressive 2021 based on two factors. First, the previously mentioned decline in Medical Devices in 2020 should translate into robust growth in 2021. One of the main reasons that the division had a sharp decline this year was due to patients electing to defer their procedures until COVID became less of a risk. Additionally, many of the medical facilities that traditionally used these devices, such as hip and knee replacements, were closed or repurposed for a portion of the year as the medical community grappled with the first and second waves of the Pandemic. With a vaccine finally being administered, this division should see its revenues bounce back to pre-COVID levels, if not even higher, as pent up demand is treated.

Johnson & Johnson's 2021 Outlook

Source: Johnson and Johnson 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation.

Secondly, Johnson & Johnson's own efforts on the vaccine front should also be a boon for the company in 2021 and 2022. Unlike the vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Jonson's vaccine only calls for one dose in the treatment regimen. While management is also running a secondary study to see if there is value in a second dose for the vaccine, currently it is anticipated that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will remain with a single dose. This provides a large advantage over Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines, as they both require two doses, roughly 30 days apart, to reach the full effectiveness. It is anticipated that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will receive approval in February of 2021.

From a valuation perspective, Johnson & Johnson is also fairly cheap as it currently trades at a P/E multiple of 24. This is a fairly steep discount to the Health Care Sector's average P/E of 37. Using a conservative assumption for 2021, Johnson & Johnson should be able to grow its earnings per share from the current level of $6.36 on a trailing twelve month basis to $6.75. While there is potential for 2021 to see a full year EPS of $7.00 or more, we prefer to start with a less exuberant assumption and revise up as the year progresses. With the success of the company's vaccine and the Medical Devices division returning to normal operations, we would also expect the company's multiple to rise 28, which is still a discount from the sector's average. Putting these pieces together, a fair price for Johnson & Johnson's shares should be $190.

Risks

Investing in Johnson & Johnson is not without risk. The biggest risk that we have seen in the recent past has been around litigation. While it is a great benefit to have a large and diverse portfolio of products and platforms, this also creates a potential for future liabilities. The company has had its fair share of these issues, most recently having to contend with potential asbestos contamination of their baby powder from decades ago.

Another key risk for the company is the potential success and failures of its new products. Johnson & Johnson invests heavily in research and development in order to bring new, cutting edge solutions to the markets each year. While this process has been successful, there is always the potential that the company is not innovative enough to maintain market share or that a high potential new product fails in the final stage of the development process.

Putting It All Together

In conclusion, now is an attractive time to add Johnson & Johnson to one's portfolio today. With the successful develop of a COVID vaccine, the company is well positioned to see outsized growth in its Medical Devices division. Additionally, a successful launch of their COVID Vaccine early next year should also be a driver of growth for the company. These developments should improve both the company's earnings as well as move their P/E valuation multiple closer to the industry average. Ultimately, this should drive the stock price to $190 per share. With Johnson & Johnson trading in the $150's today, now is a great time to add this Dividend Aristocrat to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.