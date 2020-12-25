The VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) relies on Morningstar's moat investing philosophy, which focuses on companies with sustainable competitive advantages trading at attractive valuations. Relative valuation criteria had led to the removal of FAANG stocks in the June and September reconstitutions. However, the recent December rebalance has seen the return of Big Tech with the inclusion of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and the increased weighting of Amazon (AMZN). In addition, Facebook (FB) is one of a few stocks vying for potential inclusion in the next reconstitution.

Does this mean that MOAT's sponsors follow an inconsistent strategy, "de-FAANGing" the ETF earlier this year, only to "re-FAANG" it a few months later? While the ETF itself is passive, it follows the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index, the latter is regularly updated by Morningstar's analysts to take relative valuations into account. This explains why things can change from quarter to quarter.

This strategy has shown its ability to outperform the market since the ETF's creation in 2012:

Data by YCharts

The past three months (since the previous reconstitution) have also shown MOAT's ability to navigate all market environments. The ETF's increased focus on value in previous reconstitutions paid off in November (total return includes a $0.9021 dividend to be paid on Dec 28).

Data by YCharts

In my view, the consistency of its performance makes MOAT a solid ETF for investors looking for an easy way to diversify across 45-50 wide-moat stocks with solid fundamentals and a proven track-record.

The MOAT ETF: An Overview

Note: Investors already familiar with the MOAT ETF and Morningstar's methodology may want to skip this part and move directly to the December rebalance section.

The way the MOAT ETF works was well summarized by fellow contributor George Fisher in an earlier article:

[MOAT] owns 40 to 50 stocks with wide moats and that are trading at a discount to fair value, usually in the 15% to 25% discount range. When moat ratings change or the discount to fair value becomes comparatively noncompetitive with others, the position is replaced. Not only do the components change based on moat rating and discount to fair value, but the portfolio is re-balanced to an equal weighting as well. This creates a relatively high annual portfolio turnover of around 25%.

The ETF, managed by VanEck, is based on the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index, which includes only U.S. stocks and, as the name suggests, only companies that possess wide economic moats. But what exactly does Morningstar mean by "economic moat"? As per VanEck:

Economic Moat ratings represent the sustainability of a company's competitive advantage. Wide and narrow moat ratings represent Morningstar's belief that a company may maintain its advantage for at least 20 years and at least 10 years, respectively. An economic moat rating of none indicates that a company has either no advantage or an unsustainable one. Quantitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include returns on invested capital relative to cost of capital, while qualitative factors used to identify competitive advantages include customer switching cost, cost advantages, intangible assets, network effects, and efficient scale.

Chart source: Morningstar

With this in mind, let us now discuss the latest moves as part of the recent December reconstitution.

December Rebalance: The Removed Constituents

The recent reconstitution, which affected one of the two sub-portfolios (the one whose previous reconstitution was in June), saw the removal of seven names:

Source: VanEck

The presence of Guidewire Software (GWRE), Applied Materials (AMAT), Microchip Technology (MCHP) and ServiceNow (NOW) shows that despite the earlier removal of some FAANG stocks, the MOAT ETF still made room for many attractive tech stocks (in fact, tech still makes up about 20% of the ETF). However, the four companies above were removed after their shares' strong runs during Q3, to make way for stocks that Morningstar considers more attractive on a relative value basis.

Data by YCharts

Also removed from this sub-portfolio were moat-investors' favorites American Express (AXP), Caterpillar (CAT), and Harley-Davidson (HOG), similarly on relative valuation grounds. It's important to stress that none of these seven names were removed due to a change to their perceived economic moat (as shown by the "reason for removal" columns in the table above).

December Rebalance: The New Entrants

The stocks that found their way into the sub-portfolio need no introduction (see table below). But the key message is, of course, the return of Big Tech. Alphabet is back thanks to what Morningstar considers a 9% discount to fair value (corresponding to the Price/Fair Value metric of 0.91 in the table below). Amazon, at a 12% discount, was still part of the other sub-portfolio, but had been cut from this one in earlier reconstitutions. Now part of both sub-portfolios, the stock's total weighting in the MOAT ETF is close to 2.3%.

Source: VanEck

With the exception of McDonald's (MCD), the other new entrants are defense stocks and financials:

Defense stocks: Lockheed Martin (LMT) - also included in the other sub-portfolio in September - and Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Financials: The industry's stock market performance has gained traction in recent months, but many names still trade at a discount to their fair value according to Morningstar, which added Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and Western Union (WU)

Those Waiting On The Sidelines

As always, VanEck provides a list of stocks that could be included as part of the next reconstitution(s), if their valuations permit. Among those are Facebook, which was removed altogether in September on valuation grounds, and Microsoft (MSFT), which is still part of the ETF, but not of the sub-portfolio we've been discussing.

Source: VanEck

The Full List

Below is the full list of 50 names currently included in the MOAT ETF. In my opinion, this list is a helpful source of ideas for investors looking for wide-moat individual stocks trading at reasonable valuations.

Source: VanEck

In terms of sector allocation, the breakdown at the end of November was as follows:

Source: VanEck

Takeaways

The MOAT ETF brings several advantages to investors:

All its components pass the Morningstar wide-moat quality test

Despite the recent moves, the ETF is less tech-heavy, and therefore, more diversified than the S&P 500 index

It is well-positioned if the rotation into value stocks picks up steam

Like the broader market, the ETF is not cheap at the moment, and investors should have reasonable expectations when it comes to future returns. But if one trusts Morningstar's methodology, there is still value to be found in many of these names.