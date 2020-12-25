We believe that the stock's valuation is quite compressed. Combined with reasonable EPS growth expectations, it could result in double-digit annualized returns in the medium term.

I have been bullish on online marketplaces for quite some time now. Besides the obvious behemoths such as Amazon (AMZN), which we recently published quite a bullish article on, I have been bullish on stocks such as Etsy (ETSY), when shares were trading for as low as $62. In this article, we want to take a look at another company in the e-commerce space, which dominates its niche market. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) is a market leader for "Gifts for All Occasions," operating a collection of food baskets and floral brands.

While the company lacks some of the snowballing growth catalysts some of its peers enjoy in the e-commerce space (e.g., a growing number of sellers on Etsy's platform,) investors are pricing its shares at a much more reasonable and fitting valuation. Despite the company being sensitive to the gift industry's seasonalities, we believe that its consistent growth, attractive valuation, and recent acquisition make the stock a compelling pick going forward.

In this article, we will:

Go over 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's business model and its recent acquisition.

Discuss the company's valuation and potential investor returns.

Conclude why 1-800-FLOWERS.COM could potentially undergo a valuation expansion, delivering market-beating returns to investors.

Business model and the recent acquisition

The majority of the company's revenues are derived from the usual floral and food gift baskets that we are all familiar with, which account for the majority of its sales. While not the most exciting business space, and one that is truly brutally competitive with no barriers to entry, the company enjoys several advantages due to its scale.

Its first major advantage is one of this era's most sought-after characteristics: Convenience. The company’s products can be purchased online either directly or through other platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, Google Assistant, Apple Business Chat, and more. Customers can even call for gifting advice at no additional cost.

Further, the company strives for high-quality products, a massive selection to choose from, and excellent customer service. To truly get an edge over its competition, however, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has formed a market-proven fulfillment network that allows delivery on a same-day, next-day, and any-day basis, with its production and distribution centers located across the country and third-party vendors who ship directly to the customers. In that regard, we believe that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is a great player in the industry, which can leverage its scale to outcompete its peers.

As you can see, the company has been growing its revenues successfully over the years, both organically and through acquisitions. For example, its Harry & David acquisition's effect on sales can be clearly seen moving into 2015.

While the industry is very competitive, with razor-thin margins, as we mentioned earlier, the company has been able to scale its net income margins over time by taking advantage of its economies of scale. Still, as you can see, despite sales remaining robust throughout the ongoing pandemic, net income margins remain below 5%.

In our view, since the company has been delivering a robust performance throughout the pandemic, it only makes sense that as the corporate world returns to normality (e.g., a return to offices leading to more in-person corporate gifts), the company should be able to grow its margins even further. What should be a more prominent catalyst to that, however, is the company's recent acquisition. Earlier in the year, the company had announced the acquisition of PersonalizationMall.com. The new website's results were included for the first time in the company's FY-Q1 results, which helped the overall revenues grow by 51%, despite this quarter not being within its seasonality peak. This is important because the company makes the majority of its net income in the quarter ending January 31st (due to the holiday period.) In fact, it is normal for the company to lose money during its three other quarters. As you can see, due to the recent acquisitions, this quarter's net income margins ended at -3.44%, compared to around -10% in previous years. Assuming this is the case during next quarter's (seasonality peak,) we can see net income margins jump beyond 15% during FYQ2, which will greatly improve the company's profitability. After all, it makes sense that margins would indeed expand amid the recent acquisition. The company can synergize its advertising costs, legal teams, product development, sourcing, merchandising and marketing teams, etc.

Valuation and investor returns

As we mentioned at the begging of the article, we expect investors not to price 1-800-FLOWERS.COM like the rest of e-commerce stocks due to its much thinner margins and limitations when the size of the market. Simultaneously, however, we view its current multiple as a quite cheap one. Considering that the company gradually grew its margins while it maintained robust sales even during a global pandemic on products that could have easily undersold during that time, the stock is likely quite undervalued.

The company lacks significant capital returns, as management chooses to reinvest in its business (e.g., the recent acquisition was partially made possible from cash already in the banks.) Hence no dividends are paid out, while buybacks are mostly tiny and should not materially affect total returns in the medium term.

We are going to assume a reasonable EPS growth of around 8% over the next few years, which based on the company's past three-year EPS growth and the recent potential for net income margins expanding, it should be pretty conceivable. A valuation expansion should follow. As you can see below, by applying this growth rate to FLWS's current EPS, we can model various potential annualized return scenarios. Source: Author

Even if the stock's P/E was reasonably expanded to, say, 30, investors should enjoy considerable, double-digit annualized returns. Such a valuation would much better reflect both the company's organic growth and synergy potential. To increase our margins of safety and assess how PersonalizationMall.com performs during the next quarter, we will wait before initiating a position. Hopefully, the valuation will not expand before we jump in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.