Believing that there is a relationship between fundamentals and opportunity is a mistake that is repeated time and time again in the irrational world of investing. It would be so easy to look at a PE ratio of 15 and determine the value of a company based on whether or not earnings fall above or below that line in the sand, and then trade accordingly. Unfortunately, stock value is solely determined by what the market is willing to fork over for ownership. Keep in mind, even with sound fundamental investing, share price is really only established by the market's appetite for risk. There is clearly a big appetite for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), but is it worthy of huge multiples?

Courtesy of Airbnb web site

Airbnb established itself as the go-to vacation rental company in very short order. Founders Joe Gebbia, Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk created this future behemoth of a company with an empty room, an air mattress and simple vision in 2017. ABNB finished its first day of trading with a closing price of $144.71, more than double the IPO offering price of $68 per share. Share price dipped shortly to a low of $121.50 in the following days only to climb back to pass the opening days close with a high of nearly $175 by week two.

Revenue growth

As the income statement shows below, Airbnb has enjoyed significant revenue growth from 2017 and 2019. The nine months of 2020 will be ignored for the sake of a normalized view of growth. Obviously, 2020 shouldn't be entirely alibied as covid may in fact be an opposing force for many years to come. However, at this moment in Airbnb's time, the assumption will prove to be that share price is trading on opportunity not current fundamentals. So back to the three-year growth rate between 2017 and 2019. The three years have shown revenue growth of 42.5% and 31.5% respectively. Revenue in 2017 came in at $2.562B and climbed to $4.805B in 2019, an impressive gain for sure. So let's say that Airbnb enjoys the two-year average growth rate of 37% post covid through 2025. That would put revenue at $23B in 2025. Today's $100B market cap would still come in at 5X 2025 sales. However, if today's 20X price/sales multiple holds constant over the next five years, investors will be enjoying $750+ per share or nearly $500B market cap.

It must be noted and quite frankly not unexpected that earnings are a mere mirage at this point as rapid growth and market share capture is the only aspect of Airbnb that is critical for the near future. Gaining both confidence with the host and the vacationer are priority one on all fronts. Let's not kid ourselves, generating income in an environment with little capital requirements and possession of a majority of the market share will become front and center in due time.

Source: ABNB prospectus

Market size

So if earnings are a mirage at this stage in the lifecycle and Airbnb is all about market share and revenue generation, there must be something extremely appealing to garner such high P/S multiples.

As investors dig through the prospectus filed with the SEC, one section in particular appears to stand out above all. In fact, it's almost like there's a glow highlighting the paragraph that attracts the readers eyes in undeniable amazement. It is a paragraph that one cannot help but to read over and over again.

Our Market Opportunity We have a substantial market opportunity in the growing travel market and experience economy. We estimate our serviceable addressable market ("SAM") today to be $1.5 trillion, including $1.2 trillion for short-term stays and $239 billion for experiences. We estimate our total addressable market ("TAM") to be $3.4 trillion, including $1.8 trillion for short-term stays, $210 billion for long-term stays, and $1.4 trillion for experiences.

Trillions? If a fraction of this market opportunity is obtainable, Airbnb will certainly be joining the ranks of market cap giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). One could actually argue that the above claimed currently addressable market of $3.4T is just the beginning. Here are a couple of future opportunities that could easily fit into Airbnb's forte.

Opportunities abound

Vacation property/real estate sales would be the most obvious transition as the relationship between renter and rentee most certainly could transition into seller and buyer. A program such as try it before you buy it could seamlessly and discretely be integrated into the current Airbnb model.

Another potentially significant Airbnb opportunity could be in the college off campus living accommodations. In fact, according to loyalaphoenix.com article, Airbnbs Serve as a Housing Alternative for Some Loyola Students, published on December 2, 2020, the move may already be starting to happen. A Loyola University student interviewed in the student newspaper's article stated the benefits succinctly with the following highlights:

Svolos, 18, said she's never stayed in an Airbnb before but she got the idea from fellow first-year nursing student Sylvia Stypinski, who happened to be living in one. Instead of opting to sign a year-long lease... ...Additionally, she said she has enjoyed having a kitchen and the Airbnb's proximity to Aldi (6221 N. Broadway) and Whole Foods (6009 N. Broadway). Another reason for choosing an Airbnb over an apartment is that they're furnished, Stypinski said. Most apartments usually come unfurnished or with minimal furniture. "With the Airbnb - I'm pretty sure this is how it is for all of them - the utilities are all included. So you don't pay for water or heat," Stypinski said. In comparison to the price of living on-campus, Stypinski said she saved "a couple thousand dollars."

It should be quite apparent to investors that the opportunities in the accommodation space are nearly without boundaries for Airbnb and that the claimed $3.4T market might quite possibly be a low-ball sandbag.

Valuation

So let's take a look at a fair valuation for Airbnb based on the $3.4T market highlighted in the IPO prospectus. Let's start by putting together a quick snapshot comparison between Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) to establish a swag but somewhat rational percent of revenue operating income (OI). First of all let's look at the brief period for revenue growth for both EXPE and BKNG to validate that the industry is in fact in growth mode along with ABNB.

Source: Author generated graph

Both EXPE and BKNG are profitable companies as shown below in the reported OI as a percent of revenue over the same period. In this early stage in Airbnb's public life, using a quick analysis of the two competing companies OI percent of revenue to establish a baseline target is as good as anything. The chart below shows that the comparison companies have a large disparity in OI generating capability with BKNG as the out-pacer. The average OI as percent of revenue of the two companies comes in at roughly 21.5% over the period of time.

Source: Author generated graph

So let's put together two ABNB growth estimates for the next five years. One based on the three-year growth as highlighted in the ABNB prospectus. And another stretch estimate based on an aggressive attack on the $3.4T market size as touted in the same prospectus. For the sake of the impact of the covid pandemic and the future uncertainties of the vaccine rollout, the estimates below will assume 2020 will remain flat to 2019 results and 2021 will grow at a 30% rate before jumping to the 37% 2017 to 2019 average. Additionally, the established OI percent of revenue rate of 21.5% established by using the EXPE and BKNG average will only be shown over 2022 through 2025.

Now the graph below clearly shows that following the current trajectory of growth of 37% won't even come close to attacking the prospectus touted $3.4T. If this truly is the growth trajectory, investors holding shares may not be rewarded over the long haul as the current share price would still be fundamentally over valued based on a 10X OI multiple or $50B market cap. Even taking a P/S look at revenue of $25B, P/S ratio would be 4X based on today's market cap of $100B. Also noteworthy, ABNB doesn't begin to tap into the $3.4T market stated in its prospectus with an annual growth rate of 37% over the five-year period. However, sustaining that growth rate over the long haul will most certainty begin to penetrate the market opportunity.

Source: Author generated graph shown at 37% annual growth rate

Now back to the $3.4T opportunity. If the revenue and adjoining OI growth chart is updated to show an ABNB attack on the opportunity stated, a completely different picture is painted. In order to have achieved $340B in revenue which would represent roughly a future 10% piece of the market, ABNB would need to grow at an annual rate of nearly 135%. The graph certainly looks significantly different with this stratospheric growth rate as shown below. At $340B in revenue and $75B in OI, share price is clearly way undervalued. When looking at a 10X OI multiple, ABNB's market cap would be sitting at $750B with a P/S ratio of 2.2. Source: Author generated graph shown at 135% annual growth rate

Keep in mind that the valuation above makes a huge assumption that ABNB can realize an astronomical growth rate to capture 10% of the claimed market opportunity over the next five years. So even if Airbnb does not pull off the amazing, there would still be huge opportunities in front of it even before expanding its footprint into other connected industries.

Conclusion

With Airbnb, it is clearly all about tapping into the $3.4T market as quickly and effectively as possible. Keep in mind that ABNB is a company that can scale rapidly due to the fact that it is not dealing with huge capital outlays and is only, in a sense, dealing with growing a subscriber base. The near impossible is certainly achievable with this business model.

I am not too surprised that there are some fairly strong bearish opinions with this one as the early fundamentals don't support price. However, I find it hard to imagine that Airbnb won't consistently beat on all fronts for many years to come. This may in fact be the next in line for the trillion dollar market cap club. ABNB will certainly be a company that I will be paying attention to over the next decade and beyond for sure. Happy vacationing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABNB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.