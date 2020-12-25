The margin looks to be forming a floor, but still a little too early to tell.

Investment Thesis

When looking back at my previously penned article on Chicago, Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI), one can come away with two clear points to sum up the investment theses. First, the limited line of sight into seeing profitability metric stability. Second, credit problems looked to be a looming issue. In the article I specifically said:

I would expect profitability levels and earnings to decline further for FMBI as the asset sensitive balance sheet reprices into the lower rate environment with some offsets from continued cost rationalization efforts.

While the entire banking sector might fall victim to the compressed interest rate environment, FMBI does have a say in its lending and underwriting standards.

FMBI's funding cost advantage on an absolute basis compared to other banks could reduce the company's ability to offset net interest margin (NIM) compression in the lower rate environment. While the revenue is a bit of a headwind, what really keeps me at a neutral stance is the legacy credit issues and the unknown of this economic cycle bottom.

When one looks a little further back than 2020, one would see that growth was somewhat challenging pre-pandemic for FMBI and the bank continues to have structural headwinds continue within its footprint. While I now believe that total revenue may bottom early in 2021 (rather than 2H21), I struggle to see an upside catalyst from growth or additional cost rationalization to defend earnings.

In my view, share repurchases could return in the middle of next year, but strong capital levels are likely maintained over the next 12 months (or as long a credit remains a potential issue). Summing it all up, I remain neutral on the shares today, but think there could be an entry point of things fundamentally show some marked improvement.

Revenue Outlook

Spread revenue for the third quarter was down a little less than 2% from second quarter levels, and down more than five percent from the third quarter last year. The sequential decrease in net interest income was driven primarily by lower interest rates; however, it was partially offset by lower funding costs. Also, there was an increase in interest income and fees associated with the bank and its continued PPP loan balances.

When digging a little deeper, one can see that the third quarter reported net interest margin (NIM) of 2.98% decreased 18 basis points from second quarter levels. The core NIM fell 20 basis points from the second quarter to 2.78% in the third quarter.

On a more positive note, average earning assets grew $650 million from the previous quarter. While the increase was primarily caused by an increased balance in PPP loans, “other” interest-earning assets did show some growth too.

Reported fee income of $40.5 million was up more than 23% from the second quarter, but this total amount was actually down more than 5% from the third quarter of last year. With comparison to the second quarter of 2020, wealth/investment management fees saw continued relief from the significant stock market improvement. Also, service charges continued to rebound as the bank’s pandemic assistance (i.e. waiving fees) started to grandfather out. Finally, like most banks, mortgage banking revenue increased pretty notably and helped carry the third-quarter revenue results.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

While the fairly rapid decline in NIM is less than ideal, I do believe we are forming the bottom. Being that some PPP loans are likely to be forgiven in 1Q21, investors should not take the associated NIM improvement as a sign of strength. Also, when PPP loans are forgiven there is an instant hole in the balance sheet and the already large imbalance of loans-to-deposits will get larger.

From a fee income perspective, I think mortgage strength is nearing the end of its incredible run. Also, when the second quarter of next year comes around that line item will face incredibly difficult year-over-year comparisons. Wealth is likely to continue to see some strength, but when one sums it all together, it's hard to see any meaningful upside relative to this most recent quarter.

When putting PPP loan forgiveness, softer NIM and stable fee income together, I think it spells weaker overall revenue trends. While not draconian in anyway, when compared to peers, it does look rather uninspiring.

Credit Analysis

Recall that my biggest concern with the bank and the main reason why I am not bullish on the stock is its credit profile. While the bank does tend to have better-than-average fee income, its margin is rather lackluster and credit is sub-par when compared to other Midwestern banks. In my mind, more risk should come with more credit issue, but conversely a better margin. FMBI does not have the superior margin, but it does have the weaker credit trends.

Source: SEC Filings

In the third quarter net charge offs (NCOs) increased to 0.42% of average loans. This is up from 0.36% in the second quarter. That said, the allowance for loan losses remains pretty strong, but at 1.83% it could potentially use some more work – especially if criticized loans continue to increase.

Source: SEC Filings

In my mind, the biggest area of concern is that “special mention” and “criticized loan” levels are beginning to grind higher. Special mention and criticized levels have jumped relative to peers reaching 4.0% and 7.1% of corporate loans (excluding PPP), respectively, in the third quarter, marking a sizable increase from the 2.5% and 4.4% levels seen last quarter, though this appears to be more of an industry trend than an idiosyncratic issue.

While I think management has done an adequate job increase the reserve in order to not let things get out of hand, if criticized loans continue to increase I think management will be forced to continue to have outsized provision levels. While I am hopeful that the current downgrades can find resolutions without significant losses, I do anticipate charge-offs increasing in 1H21 before asset quality begins to improve.

In summary, since the reserve is pretty well funded today, if the loans do start to get charged off at a measured pace I think overall profitability should be fine. What forces me to the sidelines in terms of investment is the rapid pace of criticized loan increases over the past year.

Concluding Remarks

While FMBI is making conscious efforts to cut costs, it is difficult to see top-line growth. The Chicago market is very competitive and there looks to be some looming NCOs to work their way off the balance sheet. While the bank does have some tailwinds in mortgage, I find those to likely be short-lived as we work our way into 2021.

In my mind, I would need the total dollar amount of criticized loans to flatten out before getting excited about the bank. At its current valuation, 1.2x price to tangible book value per share, it makes sense that it is below peers (~1.35x per share). While the NIM is likely near its floor, I would also like to see proven stability before taking a position.

In summary, late 2020 and early 2021 are shaping up to be a "prove-it" story. If both criticized loans some improvement and the NIM shows stability, I think revisiting the story makes sense. Until then, I think waiting on the sidelines is the most prudent option today.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.